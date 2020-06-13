334 Apartments for rent in Linthicum, MD📍
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 14
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 1
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 12
1 of 3
1 of 23
1 of 1
1 of 35
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 18
1 of 15
1 of 11
1 of 27
1 of 25
1 of 2
Linthicum is an unincorporated census designated place in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. That's a bit of a mouthful, even more so considering that it's actually known by the Postal Service as Linthicum Heights. Whatever you like to call this town, there are 10,434 people dancing the robot all over the 5.5 square miles that make up Linthicum.
The town of Linthicum was established at the beginning of the twentieth century, and new housing has been built in every decade since. Around 500 were built before 1940, and most decades since then have seen a minimum of 500 or so homes or apartments constructed. There are a total of just over 4,200 housing units here, 86% of which are single-unit detached houses. This is a bit higher than average for a community of this size. Just 15% of the homes here are rental housing, which is around half of the national average. This, combined with the low prevalence of apartment accommodation in the town, means that if you are planning on renting an apartment in Linthicum, it's better to begin the search as early as possible, especially if you are looking for the holy grail of apartments, otherwise known as an all bills paid rental.
Ideally, aim to start looking at least four to six weeks before you plan to move, and perhaps consider expanding your search to include house rentals as well as apartments. To give yourself an edge over other people who might also be apartment hunting, consider dancing like a robot when you meet with prospective landlords. You may be able to forgo the dancing if you are hunting for a rental house rather than an apartment, as there are generally more houses available at any given time.
There are two distinct communities in this town: North Linthicum and Linthicum-Shipley; the latter is also known simply as Linthicum. While they're both part of the same census-designated place, the communities are pretty distinct in terms of their identity and character. The formal dividing line for the two areas is Interstate 695, also known as the Baltimore Beltway.
Linthicum-Shipley: This neighborhood is around 90% single-unit homes, most of which have three or four bedrooms, with a few smaller homes of one or two, and larger ones of five or even six bedrooms. There are a few townhouses for rent and apartments in the neighborhood too. Most homes were built after 1940, and a few were built earlier, as this is one of the older neighborhoods in the town. This neighborhood has a walk score of 69%, as many conveniences, such as grocery and retail stores, are located here.
North Linthicum: North Linthicum has a diverse mix of homes, with small homes and apartments of 1-2 bedrooms, as well as studio apartments, and larger homes of three or four bedrooms. However, most properties in this area are owner-occupied. Most homes in this neighborhood were built between 1940 and 1970, but there are a few of more recent construction too. The walk score in this neighborhood is 56%.
Linthicum Town Center: The Town Center is a mostly owner-occupied neighborhood of three, four, and five-bedroom homes, along with some rentals. This is one of the older, more established parts of the town, with around 14% of homes built before 1940. The walk score here is a fairly low 35%, but as the National Electronics Museum is located in this neighborhood, the robot-dancing score is an even 100%.
Apartment Communities in Linthicum
Extended Stay America: This is an option if you need to find a studio for rent, as this hotel-combination-apartment-complex offers both unfurnished and fully furnished studio apartments for short and longer stays. Utilities are included in the rental price, and the building is pet friendly too.
Lynn Hill Apartments: Lynn Hill has a big range of apartment sizes, including one, two, and three bedroom places as well as studios. This complex is located on the outskirts of the North Linthicum neighborhood. It's close to the Beltway, so it's easy to get from here to other parts of Linthicum, and to neighboring cities.
Linthicum's climate is fairly average -- literally average, as in many respects it's close to national average figures. The average high temperature in July is 87, compared to the national average of 86.5, and the comfort index, which measures summertime humidity, is 42%, just 2% lower than the national average. Linthicum residents enjoy 212 sunny days a year, along with 41 inches of rain and 20 inches of snow, but not all at the same time.
Most people in Linthicum commute to work via car; only a small percentage uses public transportation. The average commute time is 26 minutes, just under the national average of 28 minutes, and around 70% of people have a commute time of less than 30 minutes.
Most locations in Linthicum have a low walk score, as there are few shopping centers and grocery stores in the town. However, there are several small cities within five miles of Linthicum, and Baltimore is within eight miles, so even though the town may be lacking in some areas, there's easy access to plenty more retail and grocery stores a relatively short distance away.