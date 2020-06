334 Apartments for rent in Linthicum, MD

Linthicum Neighborhoods

There are two distinct communities in this town: North Linthicum and Linthicum-Shipley; the latter is also known simply as Linthicum. While they're both part of the same census-designated place, the communities are pretty distinct in terms of their identity and character. The formal dividing line for the two areas is Interstate 695, also known as the Baltimore Beltway.

Linthicum-Shipley: This neighborhood is around 90% single-unit homes, most of which have three or four bedrooms, with a few smaller homes of one or two, and larger ones of five or even six bedrooms. There are a few townhouses for rent and apartments in the neighborhood too. Most homes were built after 1940, and a few were built earlier, as this is one of the older neighborhoods in the town. This neighborhood has a walk score of 69%, as many conveniences, such as grocery and retail stores, are located here.

North Linthicum: North Linthicum has a diverse mix of homes, with small homes and apartments of 1-2 bedrooms, as well as studio apartments, and larger homes of three or four bedrooms. However, most properties in this area are owner-occupied. Most homes in this neighborhood were built between 1940 and 1970, but there are a few of more recent construction too. The walk score in this neighborhood is 56%.

Linthicum Town Center: The Town Center is a mostly owner-occupied neighborhood of three, four, and five-bedroom homes, along with some rentals. This is one of the older, more established parts of the town, with around 14% of homes built before 1940. The walk score here is a fairly low 35%, but as the National Electronics Museum is located in this neighborhood, the robot-dancing score is an even 100%.

Apartment Communities in Linthicum

Extended Stay America: This is an option if you need to find a studio for rent, as this hotel-combination-apartment-complex offers both unfurnished and fully furnished studio apartments for short and longer stays. Utilities are included in the rental price, and the building is pet friendly too.

Lynn Hill Apartments: Lynn Hill has a big range of apartment sizes, including one, two, and three bedroom places as well as studios. This complex is located on the outskirts of the North Linthicum neighborhood. It's close to the Beltway, so it's easy to get from here to other parts of Linthicum, and to neighboring cities.