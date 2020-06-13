334 Apartments for rent in Linthicum, MD

Apartment List
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,389
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
Linthicum
28 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,388
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,506
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Ferndale
10 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
7 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
462 Lambert Ct
462 Lambert Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
- (RLNE4814295)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Pumphrey
1 Unit Available
723 Olive Wood Lane
723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
2200 sqft
723 Olive Wood Lane Available 07/10/20 FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6458 Mount Vernon Lane
6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1215 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
3176 Shiloh Ct
3176 Shiloh Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
Newly renovated townhouse with updated kitchen, bathroom, siding, double pane windows, 6-panel doors, flooring and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
434 Burbank Court
434 Burbank Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1184 sqft
This townhome rental is conveniently located just minutes from 1-695 and i-95.   This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, family room, and a cozy low maintenance backyard for your enjoyment.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
4000 OLD ANNAPOLIS RD
4000 Old Annapolis Road, Baltimore Highlands, MD
Studio
$5,000
2500 Sf ground unit fully renovated with kitchen and bathroom can be used as Day Care Facility, Health Club, Medical, Professional, Religious Facility, School

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
304 JUNEBERRY WAY
304 Juneberry Way, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
802 REGIS COURT
802 Regis Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 802 REGIS COURT in Lansdowne. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE
252 Candle Light Ln, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1159 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.

1 of 11

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6439 LAMPLIGHTER RIDGE
6439 Lamplighter Ridge, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. New appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. Living area opens to fenced rear yard. Rent includes water/sewer. Community pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$859
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:51pm
$
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
836 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:49pm
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
$
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
Crain Court
216 Crain Court Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
950 sqft
Recently renovated units with air conditioning and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community. Restaurants within walking distance. Easy access to I-97; a great option for commuters to Baltimore or Annapolis.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,160
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:10pm
$
13 Units Available
Lake Village Townhomes
8001 Laketowne Ct, Severn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,619
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1018 sqft
Close to BWI and major highways. Townhomes with two to three bedrooms and in-unit laundry. Pet- and family-friendly community with playground and tennis courts. Twenty-four-hour maintenance service.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Downtown Baltimore
2 Units Available
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore.
City GuideLinthicum
Bleep bleep, blorp blorp. Linthicum is home to the National Electronics Museum, which hosts an annual event called Robot Fest. Here, techies and hobbyists unite to salute the field of robotics, hopefully without accidentally creating a race of evil metal overlords or a sentient defense program. It hasn't happened yet, but who knows what next year's festival will bring. Whatever comes to pass, there's bound to be robot-style dancing involved.

Linthicum is an unincorporated census designated place in Anne Arundel County, Maryland. That's a bit of a mouthful, even more so considering that it's actually known by the Postal Service as Linthicum Heights. Whatever you like to call this town, there are 10,434 people dancing the robot all over the 5.5 square miles that make up Linthicum.

Moving to Linthicum

The town of Linthicum was established at the beginning of the twentieth century, and new housing has been built in every decade since. Around 500 were built before 1940, and most decades since then have seen a minimum of 500 or so homes or apartments constructed. There are a total of just over 4,200 housing units here, 86% of which are single-unit detached houses. This is a bit higher than average for a community of this size. Just 15% of the homes here are rental housing, which is around half of the national average. This, combined with the low prevalence of apartment accommodation in the town, means that if you are planning on renting an apartment in Linthicum, it's better to begin the search as early as possible, especially if you are looking for the holy grail of apartments, otherwise known as an all bills paid rental.

Ideally, aim to start looking at least four to six weeks before you plan to move, and perhaps consider expanding your search to include house rentals as well as apartments. To give yourself an edge over other people who might also be apartment hunting, consider dancing like a robot when you meet with prospective landlords. You may be able to forgo the dancing if you are hunting for a rental house rather than an apartment, as there are generally more houses available at any given time.

Linthicum Neighborhoods

There are two distinct communities in this town: North Linthicum and Linthicum-Shipley; the latter is also known simply as Linthicum. While they're both part of the same census-designated place, the communities are pretty distinct in terms of their identity and character. The formal dividing line for the two areas is Interstate 695, also known as the Baltimore Beltway.

Linthicum-Shipley: This neighborhood is around 90% single-unit homes, most of which have three or four bedrooms, with a few smaller homes of one or two, and larger ones of five or even six bedrooms. There are a few townhouses for rent and apartments in the neighborhood too. Most homes were built after 1940, and a few were built earlier, as this is one of the older neighborhoods in the town. This neighborhood has a walk score of 69%, as many conveniences, such as grocery and retail stores, are located here.

North Linthicum: North Linthicum has a diverse mix of homes, with small homes and apartments of 1-2 bedrooms, as well as studio apartments, and larger homes of three or four bedrooms. However, most properties in this area are owner-occupied. Most homes in this neighborhood were built between 1940 and 1970, but there are a few of more recent construction too. The walk score in this neighborhood is 56%.

Linthicum Town Center: The Town Center is a mostly owner-occupied neighborhood of three, four, and five-bedroom homes, along with some rentals. This is one of the older, more established parts of the town, with around 14% of homes built before 1940. The walk score here is a fairly low 35%, but as the National Electronics Museum is located in this neighborhood, the robot-dancing score is an even 100%.

Apartment Communities in Linthicum

Extended Stay America: This is an option if you need to find a studio for rent, as this hotel-combination-apartment-complex offers both unfurnished and fully furnished studio apartments for short and longer stays. Utilities are included in the rental price, and the building is pet friendly too.

Lynn Hill Apartments: Lynn Hill has a big range of apartment sizes, including one, two, and three bedroom places as well as studios. This complex is located on the outskirts of the North Linthicum neighborhood. It's close to the Beltway, so it's easy to get from here to other parts of Linthicum, and to neighboring cities.

Living in Linthicum

Linthicum's climate is fairly average -- literally average, as in many respects it's close to national average figures. The average high temperature in July is 87, compared to the national average of 86.5, and the comfort index, which measures summertime humidity, is 42%, just 2% lower than the national average. Linthicum residents enjoy 212 sunny days a year, along with 41 inches of rain and 20 inches of snow, but not all at the same time.

Most people in Linthicum commute to work via car; only a small percentage uses public transportation. The average commute time is 26 minutes, just under the national average of 28 minutes, and around 70% of people have a commute time of less than 30 minutes.

Most locations in Linthicum have a low walk score, as there are few shopping centers and grocery stores in the town. However, there are several small cities within five miles of Linthicum, and Baltimore is within eight miles, so even though the town may be lacking in some areas, there's easy access to plenty more retail and grocery stores a relatively short distance away.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Linthicum?
The average rent price for Linthicum rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,630.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Linthicum?
Some of the colleges located in the Linthicum area include Towson University, Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Washington Adventist University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Linthicum?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Linthicum from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

