The town of Linthicum was established at the beginning of the twentieth century, and new housing has been built in every decade since. Around 500 were built before 1940, and most decades since then have seen a minimum of 500 or so homes or apartments constructed. There are a total of just over 4,200 housing units here, 86% of which are single-unit detached houses. This is a bit higher than average for a community of this size. Just 15% of the homes here are rental housing, which is around half of the national average. This, combined with the low prevalence of apartment accommodation in the town, means that if you are planning on renting an apartment in Linthicum, it's better to begin the search as early as possible, especially if you are looking for the holy grail of apartments, otherwise known as an all bills paid rental.

Ideally, aim to start looking at least four to six weeks before you plan to move, and perhaps consider expanding your search to include house rentals as well as apartments. To give yourself an edge over other people who might also be apartment hunting, consider dancing like a robot when you meet with prospective landlords. You may be able to forgo the dancing if you are hunting for a rental house rather than an apartment, as there are generally more houses available at any given time.