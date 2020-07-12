/
irvington
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:38 PM
431 Apartments for rent in Irvington, Baltimore, MD
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd., Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodington West Apartments are located in the heart of Baltimore City. Our versatile floorplans were built to accommodate your needs. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments
429 YALE AVENUE
429 Yale Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
Vouchers are Accepted! This property has three levels of living! The master bedroom has a half a bedroom. A finished basement, separate dining and living room and brand new deck on the rear.
4018 WALRAD STREET
4018 Walrad Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1232 sqft
- (RLNE3407500)
Results within 1 mile of Irvington
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$875
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
656 sqft
Suburban Living with the Conveniences of the City - Charming 1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom apartments feature central air and a well-designed kitchen with appliances including range and refrigerator. The building has a large parking lot.
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs.
4015 Edmonson ave
4015 Edmondson Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
Private Landlord with FINISHED BASEMENT - 3 Bedroom 1.5 Baths Townhome located in west Baltimore.
508 N Loudon Ave
508 North Loudon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Remodeled Spacious house minutes from everywhere!! - Property Id: 297589 Freshly remodeled 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house!!! Close to Edmondson Village, Rt. 40 Ingleside Shopping Center. All the amenities nearby.
42 S Morley St
42 South Morley Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
NW Baltimore 4 bedroom townhome - Property Id: 139844 Ready set go! 3 to 4 bedrooms. Adjustable with deposit. This one is in West Baltimore. Owner just making last minute improvements when pictures were taken. Rent to own.
2738 Kinsey Avenue
2738 Kinsey Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,085
Charming Home located in Shipley Hill Community! - This 1400 SF home has hardwood floors, central heat. private porch in the rear yard.
3800 Rokeby Rd
3800 Rokeby Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1160 sqft
SPACIOUS 3BR END OF GROUP TOWNHOME - Property Id: 241509 *Just Listed* This charming, spacious end of group town home is located in heart of the Edmondson community! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and a partially finished basement.
1105 Walnut Ave Apt 1
1105 Walnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Furnished or unfurnished and utilities included No Pets Allowed (RLNE5795294)
320 GWYNN AVENUE
320 Gwynn Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Need a minimum credit score of 600, non smokers only, must have a job and will need previous landlord references. Main Level Apartment. Not entire house. Main Level Unit Has Kitchen, Bath and One Bedroom ($750 per month).
2844 W MULBERRY STREET
2844 West Mulberry Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1170 sqft
Nicely put together 3B/1B with Microwave, Washer/Dryer, Forced Air System, wall to wall carpet and laminate flooring in the Penrose/Fayette St Outreach Community. Nicely covered porch to sit, have a drink and relax.
4 S BERNICE AVENUE
4 South Bernice Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1280 sqft
Spacious, updated 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, deck and front porch, formal living room, formal dining room and beautiful parquet floors. Section 8 vouchers accepted.
754 Wilton Farm Drive
754 Wilton Farm Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1120 sqft
Please click here to apply Welcome home to this lovely, spacious 3 Bedroom 2.
504 POPLAR GROVE STREET
504 Poplar Grove Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1644 sqft
Home rehabbed in 2017; Appliances, HVAC, Cabinets, Bathrooms (2 full), paint and carpet.3 bedroom, 2 full bath, fenced in front and rear yard and ready for immediate move in with accepted application and signed lease!
604 QUEENSGATE ROAD
604 Queensgate Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1057 sqft
Extremely nice updated rowhome ready for move-in. Gorgeous hardwoods throughout main level. Large living room, open concept kitchen and dining room. New carpet throughout upper and lower level. Generously sized bedrooms.
744 N. Grantley Street
744 North Grantley Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1360 sqft
New Renovation! Central Air! 1.5 Bathrooms! W/D Hook-Up! Partially Finished Basement! Hardwood Flooring Throughout! - ** 4 Bedrooms / 1.
317 Allendale Street
317 Allendale Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautifully Renovated! W/D! Central Air! Partially Finished Basement! - ** 2BD / 1BTH ** Beautifully Renovated! ** W/D! ** Central Air! ** Spacious Rooms! ** Partially finished basement! ** Front and rear yards! ** Available now! 317 Allendale
40 N ROSEDALE STREET
40 North Rosedale Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1600 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom home is just across the street from abundant green space and trails in Gwynn Falls Park.
