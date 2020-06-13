399 Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
2 Units Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:52pm
2 Units Available
Dundalk Village Apartments
2 Dunmanway, Dundalk, MD
Studio
$650
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located close to I-95, I-695 and I-895 and near dining, shopping and nightlife. Modern apartments have dishwashers, garbage disposals and microwaves. Restored hardwood flooring and carpet options available.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
2 Units Available
Holiday Gate Apartments
1610 Melbourne Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$917
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome to Holiday Gate located in a neighborhood surrounded by homes in the heart of Dundalk in Baltimore County.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2905 Cornwall Rd Upper Unit
2905 Cornwall Road, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom Unit- Available April 17th - This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper unit located in Dundulk, MD is available as of April 17th. Kitchen includes tile flooring, fridge and stove/oven. Shared access to washer and dryer.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1945 Church Rd
1945 Church Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bedroom 1.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7383 Edsworth Rd
7383 Edsworth Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1480 sqft
7383 Edsworth Rd Available 07/20/20 Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome w/ Parking in Dundalk! - Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom townhome in Dundalk with easy access to Merritt Blvd and I-695! Covered front entry opens to a spacious living room with

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7962 Saint Claire Ln
7962 Saint Claire Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful new renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Dundalk - Beautifully newly renovated single family house with 3 bedroom and 1 Bath & Finished basement.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7938 St. Claire Ln
7938 Saint Claire Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1024 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom Townhome just off North Point Blvd in Dundalk! - Updated 3 bedroom brick townhome with parking pad just off North Point Blvd in Dundalk! Lovely light-filled living area offers wood flooring and a neutral color scheme leading to a

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7850 St Fabian Ln
7850 Saint Fabian Lane, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
- This fabulous townhome is located in Baltimore County this home has three full bedrooms 1.5 baths ,finished basement, washer dryer, central air. This Home also comes with a fenced in front yard and backyard.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
4 Arrowship Rd
4 Arrowship Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1710 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathrooms. Large finished basement with a good size closet that could be used as a bedroom. Ceiling fans in every room. Central AC. Large eat in modern kitchen with tons of cabinets and hardwood floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
1 Unit Available
2318 Searles Rd
2318 Searles Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1016 sqft
Voucher holders welcome! Centrally located near the water, restaurants, shopping outlets, and Grange elementary, this home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with hardwood floors, central heating, private parking, a washer, dryer, oven,

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3418 DUNRAN ROAD
3418 Dunran Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1076 sqft
Lovely 2 bedroom 1.5 bathroom, well maintained home is waiting for YOU! This home offers beautiful red oak hardwood floors on the 1st floor and white oak hardwood floors on the upper level.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
7826 Kavanagh Road
7826 Kavanagh Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1152 sqft
Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. featuring all hardwood floors, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, ample storage space fenced in yard as well as a private parking space.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
8155 KAVANAGH ROAD
8155 Kavanagh Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1152 sqft
Lovely 3 Bedroom 1.5 bath home with upgraded kitchen, finished lower level this is a must see!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1722 KIRKLAND ROAD
1722 Kirkland Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1650 sqft
JUST LISTED- Great rental opportunity. **Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house**3 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- If you need space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1934 PENHALL RD
1934 Penhall Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Affordable 3BR 1 FB Rental Well Maintaned- Wood Floors - Nice Size Rooms -Plenty of Storage-Nice Location Near Shopping, School,s Area Marinas, Parks and Restaurants. Pets Allowed Case by CaseAll Housing Vouchers Considered

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6814 DULUTH AVENUE
6814 Duluth Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1219 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6814 DULUTH AVENUE in Dundalk. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Saint Helena
1 Unit Available
104 Patapsco Avenue
104 Patapsco Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1102 sqft
Move right into this spacious, affordable 3 BR home near the heart of Historic Dundalk. Washer/dryer incl. Recent furnace, Hot Water Heater. Breakfast bar. Fenced yard and parking pad.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
6828 Dunbar Rd
6828 Dunbar Road, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
RENT TO BUY! - SOON AVAILABLE - DOWN PAYMENT REQUIRED! This home is perfect for those who want to own but still need some time to get their credit in shape! Restore your credit while you're already living in the house! Recently renovated - Updated

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
115 Avon Beach Road
115 Avon Beach Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
768 sqft
~ Private Front Porch ~ Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Brand New Floors ~ Storage ~ Trash Included ~ Blinds Throughout

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7533 WESTFIELD ROAD
7533 Westfield Road, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1016 sqft
GORGEOUS RENTAL RENOVATION! Please read entire description. ANY Realtor can schedule a showing for you to see this house. 2 Bedroom 1 1/2 Bath- plush lower level could be an additional bedroom with 1/2 bath and exit to rear yard.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
7939 Saint Gregory Drive
7939 Saint Gregory Drive, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1024 sqft
SAVED VIDEO WALK THROUGH AVAILABLE! TEXT Wendy to have it sent to you! Beautiful stone walkway welcomes you to this charming "move in ready" home! LR & DR w/gorgeous wood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
45 N Dundalk Avenue
45 North Dundalk Avenue, Dundalk, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
954 sqft
Wonderful 2 BR/2 BA single family in historic Dundalk. Lawncare included with this great little house. Off street parking for two cars. Full equipped kitchen and plenty of storage. Finished basement with full size washer and dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Eastwood
1 Unit Available
7128 EASTBROOK AVENUE
7128 Eastbrook Avenue, Dundalk, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1124 sqft
Enjoy your rental place with end unit, three levels, three bed rooms, 1,5 Bath. Extra dining room and additional built-in mini room on back can be used as storage, sun room...

Median Rent in Dundalk

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dundalk is $927, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,163.
Studio
$763
1 Bed
$927
2 Beds
$1,163
3+ Beds
$1,496

June 2020 Dundalk Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dundalk Rent Report. Dundalk rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dundalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dundalk rents declined over the past month

Dundalk rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dundalk stand at $928 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Dundalk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dundalk, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Dundalk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Dundalk, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dundalk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Dundalk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Dundalk.
    • While Dundalk's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dundalk than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Dundalk.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Dundalk?
    In Dundalk, the median rent is $763 for a studio, $927 for a 1-bedroom, $1,163 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,496 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dundalk, check out our monthly Dundalk Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Dundalk?
    Some of the colleges located in the Dundalk area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Dundalk?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dundalk from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

