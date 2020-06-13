399 Apartments for rent in Dundalk, MD

June 2020 Dundalk Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Dundalk Rent Report. Dundalk rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dundalk rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dundalk rents declined over the past month Dundalk rents have declined 0.1% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dundalk stand at $928 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,164 for a two-bedroom. Dundalk's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Dundalk, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.

Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.

Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

Dundalk rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide As rents have increased marginally in Dundalk, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dundalk is still more affordable than most large cities across the country. Dundalk's median two-bedroom rent of $1,164 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.7% rise in Dundalk.

While Dundalk's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).

Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dundalk than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Dundalk.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Baltimore $950 $1,190 0.1% 0 Columbia $1,560 $1,960 -0.6% 0.2% Glen Burnie $1,220 $1,540 0.1% 2.3% Ellicott City $1,390 $1,750 -0.1% -4.1% Dundalk $930 $1,160 -0.1% 0.7% Towson $1,190 $1,500 0 1.9% Severn $1,340 $1,680 -0.9% -0.4% Catonsville $1,170 $1,460 -0.2% 2.8% Essex $890 $1,110 0 -0.1% Annapolis $1,530 $1,920 -0.8% 0.1% Odenton $1,810 $2,270 -1% -3.9% Parkville $1,120 $1,400 0 0.3% Owings Mills $1,230 $1,550 -0.2% -0.9% Perry Hall $1,330 $1,670 0.4% 2.1% Reisterstown $1,180 $1,470 0 3.1% Middle River $1,070 $1,340 0.7% 0.2% Cockeysville $1,140 $1,430 -0.1% 0.6% Elkridge $1,560 $1,960 0.1% 0.8% Aberdeen $940 $1,180 0.2% 0.9% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

