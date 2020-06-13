91 Accessible Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Fells Point
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Locust Point
25 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,692
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
Canton
11 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$841
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Guilford
Contact for Availability
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1175 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Irvington
6 Units Available
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd., Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$865
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodington West Apartments are located in the heart of Baltimore City. Our versatile floorplans were built to accommodate your needs. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
245 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,435
1292 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,550
1702 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
Mid-Town Belvedere
21 Units Available
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
21 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Last updated June 10 at 03:23pm
Downtown Baltimore
11 Units Available
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,260
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
982 sqft
Residences feature in unit laundry, A/C and heat, and private decks. Community has bocce court, billiards, and outdoor basketball court. Conveniently situated close to Preston Gardens Park and MICA.
Last updated June 10 at 08:50am
Riverside
15 Units Available
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,615
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,370
949 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,752
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,907
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
Poppleton
196 Units Available
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avra and Cirro in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Mount Vernon
5 Units Available
The Morison
18 West Madison Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,179
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
635 sqft
The Morison is a freestanding mansion turned apartment community located in Mt. Vernon. This historical property was originally constructed in 1852 as a private residence for Nathaniel Holmes Morison (1850-1890).
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Arlington
1 Unit Available
4000 Annellen Rd
4000 Annellen Road, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1500 sqft
BRAND NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in great Neighborhood - Brand New renovation in this 4 bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom & Finished basement home.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New North Roland Park - Poplar Hill
1 Unit Available
36 W Melrose Ave
36 West Melrose Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1336 sqft
**MUST SEE ** BEAUTIFUL HOME -HANDICAP ACCESSIBLE - Property Id: 241491 QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD. CLOSE TO BUS, I695, I95, AND SHOPPING. HAS HUGE FENCED BACK YARD. HAS OFF-STREET PARKING. WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE RAMP.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
1019 COOKS LANE
1019 Cooks Lane, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1080 sqft
Well maintained home in Westgate. Close to shopping, banking and easy excess to Rt. 695, Rt. 70.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
250 PRESIDENT STREET
250 South President Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely and beautifully remodeled 2 bed / 2 bath condominium with SPECTACULAR Inner Harbor views!! Gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, hardwood flooring throughout, remodeled bathrooms and a private balcony to enjoy the water views.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Hampden
1 Unit Available
3910 ELM AVENUE
3910 Elm Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1130 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom and 2.5 bath contemporary rental in Hampden is a must-see! You will love all of the features in this meticulously maintained and lovingly updated home.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Inner Harbor
1 Unit Available
801 KEY HIGHWAY
801 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,875
2133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Incredible waterfront luxury condo with fabulous views of the harbor and meticulously landscaped grounds.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
320 ALBEMARLE STREET
320 Albemarle Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1480 sqft
A *5 Star Airbnb, Fully furnished deluxe unit, many custom features & model quality furnishings, one of the largest Row Houses in Little Italy fantastic location near Eastern Ave.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Mid-Town Belvedere
1 Unit Available
1101 SAINT PAUL STREET
1101 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
VERY RARE LARGEST 1-Bdr Condo in one of the most secure buildings in Baltimore w/KEYLESS ENTRY, SURVEILLANCE CAMERAS. Beautifully Renovated, open kitchen to living room floorplan.

Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
Jonestown
1 Unit Available
20 S CENTRAL AVENUE
20 South Central Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3120 sqft
Triple net lease. Fresh paint, new floors, new bathrooms and new carpet. This is a fantastic opportunity for multitude for business/office space. 3,120 SQ FT. You can rent the entire building OR you can rent the top or bottom floor - $1,900 each.

June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Baltimore rents increased over the past month

Baltimore rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baltimore stand at $952 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. Baltimore's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.0%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Baltimore throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Baltimore rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Baltimore has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Baltimore is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Baltimore's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Baltimore.
    • While rents in Baltimore remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baltimore than most other large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Baltimore.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

