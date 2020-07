Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated oven Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center courtyard dog park gym playground cats allowed

Rodgers Forge boasts spacious floor plans, charming courtyards, and serene views. Take advantage of our on-site fitness center, the expansive dog park, and a business center. These Towson apartments feature thoughtful finishes, updated kitchens, and in-home washer and dryers. Ideally located near Towson University and John Hopkins, Rodgers Forge is mere minutes from I-83 and I-695 and walking distance from MTA bus stops. Towson Town Center is mere blocks away and features tasty restaurants, shops, and plenty of entertainment options. Visit us today and experience apartment living at Rodgers Forge. We are currently offering self-guided tours and virtual appointments. Schedule a self-guided tour to explore the community independently or contact us to tour virtually with one of our leasing associates via FaceTime, Google Hangouts Facebook, and others.