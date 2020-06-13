192 Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD📍
Glen Burnie is a fairly large town,encompassingmore than 17 square miles, and is home to about 67,600 people. It is nicknamed Chrome City because of the large amount of car dealerships in the area (great for you car lovers). Glen Burnie is a city that has plenty of storybook charm with it's notable landmarks, including the First Avenue Elementary, which was built in 1899, and St Alban's Episcopal Church, which was built in 1904. The tree-lined neighborhoods are a site to see during the winter holidays, with each neighbor competing (in a friendly way of course) with the next to have the mostbeautifullight display on their homes. The beautiful landscaped neighborhoods and community spirit make this city a perfect place to raise a family.
Having trouble with Craigslist Glen Burnie? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Renting is a popular option in Glen Burnie. About 37 percent of the households here are rentals of some type. Townhomes, condos, and apartments are the main rental options. About five percent of the households in this region are not occupied. Overall, this helps to make this region a bit easier to rent in because property owners are willing to work with people. You will likely need to have average or better credit. Most landlords require a security deposit of at least one month. They also require proof of income.
Overall, the attraction to Glen Burnie is vast. It is a family friendly area and it is the ideal choice for its proximity to Baltimore and the entire major Maryland area. Some areas are a bit pricy, but when you are living this close to everything, that is almost always a given.It's a family friendly city that just happens to be close to Baltimore. Don't worry if you are single; having a family is not a requirement to live here. Although, being around these happy bundles of joy might make you want one -- or not -- who are we to say!
Glen Burnie's location near Baltimore makes it an ideal place for people who are looking for a suburban area that is close enough to town to make the commute to work manageable. Prior to selecting a home for rent in Glen Burnie, though, you may want to consider the various neighborhood areas in the region. Some of the largest are listed here.
Elvation Road: A centralized area in the city, this neighborhood is home to the Fox Chase Town Homes. It is also right off the Paul Pitcher Memorial Hwy. The Baltimore Washington Medical Center is located in the northern portion of this community. Towards the southern portion of the city, near Route 2, you will find a variety of commercial buildings, including everything from auto parts stores to banks. The area does have a lot of open area, though, which is nice for those that want a backyard to explore in.$$
Ferndale: Another key place to consider for a family friendly region of the city is Ferndale. Located just to the west of I-97, it is one of the best locations for people looking for easy access to Baltimore. It is a smaller area, but is somewhat densely populated.Pleasantville Park is located here.The Old Cromwell Cemetery is here, too. Don't let that spook you. We haven't heard of anyhauntingsor zombie attacks around here. For apartments for rent, consider those along N Broadview Blvd, which is the main thoroughfare through the community.$$$
Baylor Road: Another neighborhood worthy of comparing is that of the Baylor Road region. The Glen Burnie Bypass runs right through this community. Quarterfield Crossing Shopping Center is the main commercial area in this neighborhood and is home to most chain restaurants and stores. Some larger subdivisions are located towards the east of this neighborhood and are mostly single family homes. There are also apartments to rent throughout this area as well.$$
Point Pleasant and Margate: Known as both of these names, this community is along the peninsula-like portion of land that juts out into the waterway right along Furnace Creek, Tanyard Cove and Marley Creek. The western portion is a small, but densely populated area with mostly single family homes. The southwestern portion is also subdivisions, but the lots are larger.$$$
Powhatan Beach:Located just off Route 177 is Powhatan Beach. It's not really a beach community, though, especially since it isn't even on any body of water. Maybe the people who named the neighborhood wanted to trick people into thinking this was a beach area -- who knows! Nevertheless, this mostly residential community is home to some larger estates and subdivisions, as well as apartments and condos. The nearby Sun Valley Plaza Shopping Center will take care of your basic shopping needs.$$$
South Gate: Located right off Route 3, South Gate is mostly a large subdivision. There are some shopping areas just outside of this community and the Social Security Administration is located in the northern portion. Marley Creek runs through this area. Surrounding it are just a few larger estates and mostly a natural habitat. The homes in this area are also some of the newest construction in the region.$$$$
Crain:This area of the city is a bit more densely populated, especially in the north and eastern portions. It is located just off Route 100 and has easy access to I-97, which makes it a great location for those residents who commute into the city for work needs. Crain is located just a few minutes outside the town center area of Glen Burnie, too. This is where you will find apartments for rent as well as a few condos for rent.$$
Town Center: Though this is the center of the city, it does have a few densely populated streets, especially towards the southern portion of the city. This area is mostly commercial, though. The Crowell Field Shopping Center is located here as are a number of banks, offices, and grocers. The Anne Arundel Community College - Glen Burnie division is located in this area as well. Overall, you will find some older homes in this area, as well as single family homes for rent and apartments for rent.$$$
Harundale: Another popular area of Glen Burnie is Harundale. It is just off Ritchie Hwy and runs to Route 100. Shoppers take notice. This is the place to get your spending on. The Marley Station shopping center has smaller shops with unique items. The Southdale Shopping Area, a few miles away, is also a popular shopping region for more traditional items. To the north, you will find Harundale Plaza with more local options including grocers. Most of the homes for rent and to own are in the western portion of this community. Homes, condos, and a few duplexes for rent may be available in this region.$$$
June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Glen Burnie Rent Report. Glen Burnie rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Glen Burnie rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Glen Burnie rents increased over the past month
Glen Burnie rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Glen Burnie stand at $1,225 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,536 for a two-bedroom. Glen Burnie's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Glen Burnie, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
- Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
- Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
- Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents fell 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Glen Burnie
As rents have increased moderately in Glen Burnie, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Glen Burnie is less affordable for renters.
- Glen Burnie's median two-bedroom rent of $1,536 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% increase in Glen Burnie.
- While Glen Burnie's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Glen Burnie than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Glen Burnie is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.