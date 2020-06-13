192 Apartments for rent in Glen Burnie, MD

Neighborhoods in Glen Burnie

Glen Burnie's location near Baltimore makes it an ideal place for people who are looking for a suburban area that is close enough to town to make the commute to work manageable. Prior to selecting a home for rent in Glen Burnie, though, you may want to consider the various neighborhood areas in the region. Some of the largest are listed here.

Elvation Road: A centralized area in the city, this neighborhood is home to the Fox Chase Town Homes. It is also right off the Paul Pitcher Memorial Hwy. The Baltimore Washington Medical Center is located in the northern portion of this community. Towards the southern portion of the city, near Route 2, you will find a variety of commercial buildings, including everything from auto parts stores to banks. The area does have a lot of open area, though, which is nice for those that want a backyard to explore in.$$

Ferndale: Another key place to consider for a family friendly region of the city is Ferndale. Located just to the west of I-97, it is one of the best locations for people looking for easy access to Baltimore. It is a smaller area, but is somewhat densely populated.Pleasantville Park is located here.The Old Cromwell Cemetery is here, too. Don't let that spook you. We haven't heard of anyhauntingsor zombie attacks around here. For apartments for rent, consider those along N Broadview Blvd, which is the main thoroughfare through the community.$$$

Baylor Road: Another neighborhood worthy of comparing is that of the Baylor Road region. The Glen Burnie Bypass runs right through this community. Quarterfield Crossing Shopping Center is the main commercial area in this neighborhood and is home to most chain restaurants and stores. Some larger subdivisions are located towards the east of this neighborhood and are mostly single family homes. There are also apartments to rent throughout this area as well.$$

Point Pleasant and Margate: Known as both of these names, this community is along the peninsula-like portion of land that juts out into the waterway right along Furnace Creek, Tanyard Cove and Marley Creek. The western portion is a small, but densely populated area with mostly single family homes. The southwestern portion is also subdivisions, but the lots are larger.$$$

Powhatan Beach:Located just off Route 177 is Powhatan Beach. It's not really a beach community, though, especially since it isn't even on any body of water. Maybe the people who named the neighborhood wanted to trick people into thinking this was a beach area -- who knows! Nevertheless, this mostly residential community is home to some larger estates and subdivisions, as well as apartments and condos. The nearby Sun Valley Plaza Shopping Center will take care of your basic shopping needs.$$$

South Gate: Located right off Route 3, South Gate is mostly a large subdivision. There are some shopping areas just outside of this community and the Social Security Administration is located in the northern portion. Marley Creek runs through this area. Surrounding it are just a few larger estates and mostly a natural habitat. The homes in this area are also some of the newest construction in the region.$$$$

Crain:This area of the city is a bit more densely populated, especially in the north and eastern portions. It is located just off Route 100 and has easy access to I-97, which makes it a great location for those residents who commute into the city for work needs. Crain is located just a few minutes outside the town center area of Glen Burnie, too. This is where you will find apartments for rent as well as a few condos for rent.$$

Town Center: Though this is the center of the city, it does have a few densely populated streets, especially towards the southern portion of the city. This area is mostly commercial, though. The Crowell Field Shopping Center is located here as are a number of banks, offices, and grocers. The Anne Arundel Community College - Glen Burnie division is located in this area as well. Overall, you will find some older homes in this area, as well as single family homes for rent and apartments for rent.$$$

Harundale: Another popular area of Glen Burnie is Harundale. It is just off Ritchie Hwy and runs to Route 100. Shoppers take notice. This is the place to get your spending on. The Marley Station shopping center has smaller shops with unique items. The Southdale Shopping Area, a few miles away, is also a popular shopping region for more traditional items. To the north, you will find Harundale Plaza with more local options including grocers. Most of the homes for rent and to own are in the western portion of this community. Homes, condos, and a few duplexes for rent may be available in this region.$$$