/
/
/
canton
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:00 PM
208 Apartments for rent in Canton, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
12 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
3 Units Available
O'Donnell Apartments
3233 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,799
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1375 sqft
O'Donnell Apartments is a newly renovated historical building offering luxurious homes with an industrial edge.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2715 Hudson Street
2715 Hudson Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1766 sqft
2715 Hudson Street Available 08/01/20 2715 Hudson St - CANTON PROPERTY FOR RENT!! - SUN DRENCHED END OF GROUP ROWHOME IN PRIME CANTON LOCATION! Hardwood floors throughout, spacious LR w/ dining area w/ exp brick & crown molding, island kit w/
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
736 S Decker Ave
736 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1476 sqft
Canton Townhome - Two bedroom townhouse with a parking pad located just a few blocks from Canton Square, perfect for roommates or a family.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
618 S. Curley Street
618 South Curley Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
Charming 3BR/3 Full Bath WITH PARKING - Charming 3 Bedroom and 3 Full Bath available in the heart of Canton with PARKING PAD! Note the layout: -2 Bedrooms upstairs with 2 Full baths -3rd Full size bedroom/den/office on the basement level along with
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3030 O'Donnell St.
3030 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2508 sqft
3030 O'Donnell St. Available 08/15/20 3030 O'Donnell St. 4BR/3BA TH in the Heart of Canton W/3 Car Parking - RARE OPPORTUNITY! This Beautiful home has location and 3 car parking close to O'Donnell Square the water and restaurants.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3219 O'Donnell St.
3219 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2860 sqft
3219 O'Donnell St. Available 09/15/20 3219 O'Donnell St. 3 Bed, 3 ½ Bath TH with Roof Top Deck - This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 ½ bathroom townhouse is 2,860 sq.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2341 Eastern Ave
2341 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2341 Eastern Ave Available 08/08/20 Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom Townhome in Canton - Steps from Patterson Park! - Beautifully renovated 3 bedroom townhome steps from Patterson Park.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
922 S CONKLING
922 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
1200 sqft
Location, Location! Canton! Beautiful end unit townhouse with parking pad and amazing rooftop views of the city! Two living rooms which is a rare find. Partially finished basement with HUGE storage room.
1 of 55
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1014 S DECKER AVENUE
1014 South Decker Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2132 sqft
1 Block from Canton Square! Rebuilt in '06. 4BR, 2.5 BA Has a 3rd Floor Master Bedroom Suite w/FP that consumes entire floor! Master Closet measures 8'x 10'.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
3300 O'DONNELL STREET
3300 O'donnell Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2447 sqft
NEW PRICE!MOVE RIGHT IN! RARELY AVAILABLE BI LEVEL APARTMENT. OVER 1400 S/F! OPEN FLOOR PLAN. NEW PAINT. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS. LOADS OF NATURAL LIGHT. W/D IN UNIT. CAC.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
736 S CONKLING STREET
736 South Conkling Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1506 sqft
NEW PRICE! Best in Brewers Hill! Move right in! Tons of original character & charm. Original hardwoods. Pocket doors.Over 1500 S/F of living space. Walk through bedroom is perfect for a home office. Outdoor space. CAC. W/D in unit.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2234 Essex St
2234 Essex Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,745
1 Bed 1 Bath Canton Rowhome with Roof Deck - The main floor features a large living room, wood floors and an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, a gas range and gas oven, as well a s newly renovated full bathroom.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
902 S Linwood Ave
902 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2400 sqft
Must-see 3 Bedroom Townhome with Attached Garage - Steps from Canton Square! - Spectacular 3 bedroom townhome with coveted attached garage and parking pad just steps from Canton Square! Inviting main level living area boasts a decorative fireplace,
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1004 S Clinton St
1004 South Clinton Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1372 sqft
Beautifull 2 Bed 2 Bath Rowhome in Canton with PARKING - Beautiful, sunlight drenched home full of character and Canton feel with PARKING. This home has been meticulously cared for and loved which shows as you walk around the house.
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3400 Fait Ave.
3400 Fait Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2409 sqft
3400 Fait Avenue/4 Bed/3.5 Bath in Canton - Amazing 4-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom end of group Townhouse in the heart of Canton. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3127 Fleet St
3127 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1244 sqft
Exceptional Canton Two-Bedroom w/ Back Patio - Must-see! - Exceptional two-bedroom Canton home with modern updates and architectural interest throughout.
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2903 Dillon Street
2903 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2100 sqft
Gorgeous Canton Rental! - This 2100 square foot home is located on the 2900 Block of Dillon Street. The highlights of this beautiful property include 4 large bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, an outdoor deck, a rooftop deck, and patio.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
813 S. Potomac St
813 South Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
813 S. Potomac St Available 07/15/20 Simply Perfect Canton 2bd/2ba Rowhome w/ Parking! Available 7/15! - Simply Perfect Canton 2bd/2ba Rowhome with hardwood flooring in main living area. Overhead lighting and ceiling fans throughout. Central A/C.
1 of 32
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
915 S. Ellwood Ave.
915 South Ellwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1320 sqft
915 S. Ellwood Ave. Available 07/15/20 915 S. Ellwood Ave. 3BR/3BA TH in Canton - Lovely 3-bedroom, 3 bath Townhouse in the heart of Canton. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
521 S Linwood Ave
521 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1372 sqft
521 S Linwood Ave Available 07/15/20 2 BR Townhome with Spacious, Finished Basement! Parking & Rooftop Deck! - Beautifully updated 2 bedroom townhome nestled just a few blocks from Canton Square and steps from Patterson Park! Must-see interior
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4501 Fait Ave.
4501 Fait Ave, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2068 sqft
4501 Fait Ave. 4 BR/4BA Townhouse - Fantastic 4 bedroom, 4 bath townhouse at O'Donnell Square community. Open floor plan with gourmet kitchen. Large island in the kitchen with beautiful hardwood floors. Great area for entertaining.
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 South Patterson Park Avenue
509 South Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
2200 sqft
Renovated 3 BR Townhouse w/ Parking in Canton! - Completely renovated end unit, 3 level house with • HUGE gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel • Hardwood floors throughout • mudroom and laundry room • LARGE rooftop deck overlooking the
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
616 S LINWOOD AVENUE
616 South Linwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1595 sqft
Fully renovated townhouse in the heart of Canton, nice kitchen with granite CT, island and SS appliances, generous room and closet sizes, top floor full-size w/d, fully finished basement with bathroom, room and windows.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDBrooklyn Park, MDRosedale, MDEdgemere, MDLansdowne, MDOverlea, MDLinthicum, MD