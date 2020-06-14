204 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Franklintown
11 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Mount Vernon
11 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Tuscany - Cantebury
7 Units Available
Carolina
108 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
575 sqft
A short walk to the JHU Homewood campus, this building is at 108-114 West University Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Ridgely's Delight
10 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
573 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:16pm
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
667 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:02pm
$
Woodbrook Village
45 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
720 sqft
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,317
717 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Loch Raven
27 Units Available
Renaissance Club
1712 Waverly Way, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,126
591 sqft
Recently updated homes with ice makers and in-unit laundry. E-payments for resident's convenience. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Close to Mount Pleasant Golf Course. Easy access to Perring Parkway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
13 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:31pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
635 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
Riverside
2 Units Available
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
711 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of historic Federal Hill, 1111 Light Street Apartments puts you right in the center of everything! Whether youre out on the town or relaxing at home enjoying 1111 Light Streets community amenities, theres always
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Brewer's Hill
2 Units Available
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,810
603 sqft
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:06pm
Mount Vernon
14 Units Available
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
Canton
10 Units Available
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,769
855 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:21pm
Hampden
6 Units Available
Fox Building
3100 Falls Cliff Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,455
641 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Fox Building in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 06:01pm
Charles Village
3 Units Available
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Johns-Hopkins - Homewood
27 Units Available
Blackstone
3333 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,138
823 sqft
Charles & Blackstone Apartments At Johns HopkinsCharles & Blackstone are apartments located just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University in Charles Village.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Federal Hill - Montgomery
40 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,543
787 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Tuscany - Cantebury
27 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
43 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,422
786 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Locust Point
28 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,719
852 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Fells Point
27 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.

June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Baltimore rents increased over the past month

Baltimore rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baltimore stand at $952 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. Baltimore's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.0%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Baltimore throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Baltimore rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Baltimore has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Baltimore is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Baltimore's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Baltimore.
    • While rents in Baltimore remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baltimore than most other large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Baltimore.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

