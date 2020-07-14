All apartments in Baltimore
Park Plaza East & West

Open Now until 5pm
4016 Fords Ln · (808) 650-5713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD 21215
Glen

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3812F103 · Avail. Aug 14

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

Unit 3806F101 · Avail. Sep 12

$930

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 710 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3818F01 · Avail. Jul 22

$1,070

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park Plaza East & West.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants. It is easily accessible via public transportation and its location makes this property an ideal commute especially for someone traveling to downtown Baltimore or Towson Maryland.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500 Standard deposit or 1 month's rent conditional depost
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed
Parking Details: First come first serve street parking/parking lot. Other, assigned: $20/month. Open parking is available for $20 per month. Off-street parking is also available for free. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Garages on site for rent

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park Plaza East & West have any available units?
Park Plaza East & West has 3 units available starting at $930 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Park Plaza East & West have?
Some of Park Plaza East & West's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park Plaza East & West currently offering any rent specials?
Park Plaza East & West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park Plaza East & West pet-friendly?
Yes, Park Plaza East & West is pet friendly.
Does Park Plaza East & West offer parking?
Yes, Park Plaza East & West offers parking.
Does Park Plaza East & West have units with washers and dryers?
No, Park Plaza East & West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Park Plaza East & West have a pool?
No, Park Plaza East & West does not have a pool.
Does Park Plaza East & West have accessible units?
No, Park Plaza East & West does not have accessible units.
Does Park Plaza East & West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park Plaza East & West has units with dishwashers.
