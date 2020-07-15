85 Studio Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
21 Units Available
Locust Point
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,508
498 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
58 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
37 Units Available
Dunbar
Jefferson Square at Washington Hill
101 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,454
611 sqft
Indulge in relaxing apartment amenities, including pool and yoga. Units feature granite counters and stainless steel finish for upscale look. Close to I-83, Johns Hopkins Hospital and City Springs Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
10 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,125
390 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 14 at 09:52 AM
12 Units Available
Wyman Park
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,037
548 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
34 Units Available
Fells Point
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
27 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
88 Units Available
Westport
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,730
685 sqft
Nestled in Federal Hill-one of Baltimore's premiere neighborhoods-Bainbridge Federal Hill's townhomes, studios, one and two bedroom apartments offer an unparalleled emphasis on luxury living spaces that make room for whatever makes you, you.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Johnson Square
Preston Street Lofts
4 E Preston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,075
460 sqft
Preston Street Lofts features stainless steel appliances (which include refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher), beautiful granite countertops, soft-close cabinetry, brand new hardwood flooring, double vanity bathrooms, and 9 foot ceilings
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,656
612 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$919
455 sqft
This is a beautifully renovated apartment building in Historic Mount Vernon which features studio homes with energy efficient individual air and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, amazing tile in the
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
25 Units Available
Little Italy
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 14 at 02:09 PM
6 Units Available
The Greenehouse
519 W Pratt St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,070
450 sqft
Stylish apartments in a historic setting, with exposed brick and wood beams. Open-concept kitchens, granite countertops and modern appliances. 93 Walk Score means you're close to everything you need and want, with gym right at home.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:09 AM
187 Units Available
Poppleton
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
556 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avra and Cirro in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 06:16 AM
1 Unit Available
University of MD at Baltimore
University Place
617 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,000
Come see our newly renovated apartments located on the downtown campus of the University of Maryland. Enjoy being steps away from UMMS, the VA Hospital and all the U of M graduate schools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
74 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 09:02 PM
Contact for Availability
Guilford
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,275
440 sqft
Pet-friendly studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Walk to John Hopkins, Union Memorial Hospital and Loyola. Upgraded units feature hardwoods, walk-in closets, expansive windows with great city views. Enjoy pool, community garden, fitness center, clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
3 Units Available
Mount Vernon
The Morison
18 West Madison Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,179
455 sqft
The Morison is a freestanding mansion turned apartment community located in Mt. Vernon. This historical property was originally constructed in 1852 as a private residence for Nathaniel Holmes Morison (1850-1890).
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 06:17 AM
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,195
516 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Charles North
1817 Maryland Avenue
1817 Maryland Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
457 sqft
environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. We offer two and three bedroom townhomes that are sure to please even those with the most discriminating tastes.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
5 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$800
513 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
8 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.

July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Baltimore rents increased over the past month

Baltimore rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Baltimore stand at $953 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,195 for a two-bedroom. Baltimore's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Baltimore over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Baltimore rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Baltimore, other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baltimore is also more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Baltimore's median two-bedroom rent of $1,195 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Baltimore fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baltimore than most other large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,108, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Baltimore.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

