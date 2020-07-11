Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 2:43 AM

362 Luxury Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD

Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
4 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
23 Units Available
Bolton Hill
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
5 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
714 sqft
Guilford Manor Apartments is conveniently located at the intersection of North Charles Street and West University Parkway. Guilford Manor Apartments is blocks away from Union Memorial Hospital Center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
20 Units Available
Patterson Park
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,486
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,314
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
51 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,052
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
44 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,019
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
29 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,403
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
22 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
77 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
74 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,399
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:16am
Contact for Availability
Tuscany - Cantebury
University West
106 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments in a pet-friendly complex with 24-hour maintenance. Handicapped accessible. Laundry room on site. Across the street from Wyman Park and Johns Hopkins University. Dining options abound.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
14 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
38 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
28 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
25 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
7 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,600
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,120
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 01:38am
$
23 Units Available
Little Italy
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
30 Units Available
Riverside
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,610
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
961 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
35 Units Available
Fells Point
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
3 Units Available
Pointe at Manorgreen Townhomes
201 Middleway Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1896 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,079
1960 sqft
We offer 3 and 4 Bedroom Townhomes with three finished levels and nearly 2,000 square feet of living space. Some homes also feature a private garage.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
8 Units Available
Loch Raven
The Metropolitan of Baltimore
6101 Loch Raven Blvd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1233 sqft
An oasis in the city. Large units with granite counters and hardwood-style floors. Clubhouse, gym, pool. Backing onto Mt Pleasant Park. Explore Lexington Market and Fells Point, or use nearby highways for downtown.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
9 Units Available
Mount Vernon
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,123
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,241
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.

July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Baltimore rents increased over the past month

Baltimore rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Baltimore stand at $953 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,195 for a two-bedroom. Baltimore's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Baltimore over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Baltimore rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Baltimore, other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baltimore is also more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Baltimore's median two-bedroom rent of $1,195 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Baltimore fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baltimore than most other large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,108, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Baltimore.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

