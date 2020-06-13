/
lansdowne
Last updated June 13 2020
468 Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, MD📍
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
7 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
225 Oakleaf Way
225 Oak Leaf Way, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1374 sqft
Spacious town home with beautiful deck & yard - Property Id: 263698 Beautiful three bedroom townhome, recently remodeled including new carpet and paint, available for rent, immediately. Home showing available via video call.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
462 Lambert Ct
462 Lambert Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
- (RLNE4814295)
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
3176 Shiloh Ct
3176 Shiloh Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
Newly renovated townhouse with updated kitchen, bathroom, siding, double pane windows, 6-panel doors, flooring and more.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
434 Burbank Court
434 Burbank Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1184 sqft
This townhome rental is conveniently located just minutes from 1-695 and i-95. This home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, eat-in kitchen, living room, family room, and a cozy low maintenance backyard for your enjoyment.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
802 REGIS COURT
802 Regis Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 802 REGIS COURT in Lansdowne. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Lansdowne
Lakeland
10 Units Available
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Morrell Park
1 Unit Available
1905 Harman Avenue
1905 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Newly Renovated!! Finished basement townhome in Morrel Park - Fresh Paint! New floors! Updated! Up for rent we have a newly renovated house in Morrel Park. Here are the features that make this house great: 1.) 2 bedrooms 2.
1 Unit Available
21 Piedmont Ct
21 Piedmont Court, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1316 sqft
4 Bedroom town home with 3 finished living levels , all appliances including washer & dryer. Ample storage space . Deck off of the kitchen for great outdoor space. Kitchen has just been renovated! Finished basement with walk-out to patio.
1 Unit Available
5635 Oregon Ave
5635 Oregon Avenue, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1710 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22,2020. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath single family house in Halethorpe. Great area! Close to UMBC, the BWI Airport, Northrop Grumman, UMAB, Johns Hopkins and Johns Hopkins Bayview. Short commute to I-695, and I-95.
Morrell Park
1 Unit Available
1706 Wickes Avenue - 1
1706 Wickes Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1280 sqft
Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Brick Home with Gorgeous Kitchen Cabinets, All Stainless Appliances & new Back Splash. Gleaming Hardwood Floors on 1st & 2nd Floors. Remodeled Bath on Upper Level. Lower Level with Full Bath.
1 Unit Available
46 INGATE TERRACE
46 Ingate Terrace, Arbutus, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
1786 sqft
In very sought after RIVERCHASE This Beautiful Renovated 4 bedroom, 2 full and 1 half bath townhome.
Morrell Park
1 Unit Available
2004 HARMAN AVENUE
2004 Harman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,175
1015 sqft
***Great rental opportunity ****** This beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bathroom townhome is move in ready. Voucher prefered! Give us call today
Lakeland
1 Unit Available
3008 Elizabeth Ave
3008 Elizabeth Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,149
1024 sqft
3 bedroom townhouse in the Lakeland area. Your new home features, 3 spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom, large living room, huge kitchen with ample cabinet space and a laundry room with washer and dryer hook ups.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
4000 OLD ANNAPOLIS RD
4000 Old Annapolis Road, Baltimore Highlands, MD
Studio
$5,000
2500 Sf ground unit fully renovated with kitchen and bathroom can be used as Day Care Facility, Health Club, Medical, Professional, Religious Facility, School
Results within 5 miles of Lansdowne
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,529
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$969
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,389
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$859
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Mid-Town Belvedere
9 Units Available
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,130
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Ferndale
10 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Lansdowne rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,200.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Lansdowne include Lansdowne Baltimore Highlands.
Some of the colleges located in the Lansdowne area include Towson University, Community College of Baltimore County, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Washington Adventist University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lansdowne from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.
