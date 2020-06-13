322 Apartments for rent in Catonsville, MD

Apartment List
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
$
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,529
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
11 Units Available
Oella Mill
840 Oella Ave, Catonsville, MD
Studio
$2,028
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,091
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,666
976 sqft
These apartments are in a historic building dating back to 1918. Apartments feature exposed brick walls, large, factory-style windows, and designer kitchens. Two-level fitness center, lounge and observation deck provided. Fantastic views.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
181 Winters Lane
181 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
960 sqft
181 Winters Lane/ Quaint 3 bedroom 1 bath house - During this time of Social Distancing, we would like to introduce you to our Enter Property Yourself option. You will see a sign, located on the property, that reads, Enter Property Yourself.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5222 Old Frederick Rd
5222 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,032
Available 08/01/20 BEAUTIFUL ROW HOME OLD FREDERICK RD CATONSVILLE - Property Id: 295490 Lovely 3-4 bedrooms 1/5 baths row home in great area of Catonsville. Close to transportation, shopping (Sam's Safeway, Foreman Mills etc). and schools.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
54 Winslow Park Dr
54 Winslow Park Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1440 sqft
Available July 13,2020. 3 bedroom, 2 full 2 half bath middle of group townhome.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
218 GLENRAE DRIVE
218 Glenrae Drive, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1064 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! Cozy 3 bedroom, 1 bath rancher in Catonsville. Hardwood floors, eat in kitchen, dining and living rooms. Washer and dryer. Fenced yard. No smoking, no pets. Convenient location.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
85 WINTERS LANE
85 Winters Lane, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1200 sqft
SINGLE-FAMILY HOME w/ GREAT LOCATION!! Close to shopping centers, boutiques, 695, and MUCH MORE! This beautiful 3.5BDR-1.5BTH property features NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN w/ NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DRIVEWAY, HUGE BACK YARD, & BASEMENT.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6308-1 FREDERICK
6308 Frederick Rd, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1498 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/19/20. 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment on lower level of townhouse. Living room, Dining room, sunroom, finished basement, and garage offers plenty of space!

1 of 12

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
5219 Old Frederick Rd
5219 Old Frederick Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1140 sqft
Catonsville Hidden Gem - Charming 3 level brick town home with separate dining room. Freshly painted and move in ready. Partially finished walkout basement and spacious backyard. To apply, go to www.farmerpm.

1 of 20

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
9 Briarwood Rd
9 Briarwood Road, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1504 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
View this beautifully renovated home located in Catonsville, MD.

1 of 17

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
119 N SYMINGTON
119 North Symington Avenue, Catonsville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
PRISTINE AND PERFECT. CLOSE TO UMBC. RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATHROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. GARAGE AND PARKING PAD. SCREENED IN BACK PORCH WITH ELECTRIC. FULL BATH IN BASEMENT. LAWN CARE INCLUDED. APPLY AT LONG AND FOSTER SITE.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Westgate
17 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$775
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
12 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,355
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
Oaklee
12 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Westgate
7 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
4 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
11 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,157
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Yale Heights
2 Units Available
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,051
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edmondson Park Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.

Median Rent in Catonsville

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Catonsville is $1,166, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,462.
Studio
$959
1 Bed
$1,166
2 Beds
$1,462
3+ Beds
$1,880
City GuideCatonsville
Well you know I went to Baltimore /So confident and wise / [...] /And let them see these things you see / And hear the words you say -- From "Baltimore" by Lyle Lovett

If there are any words to say about what you see in Baltimore, they should be about how confident and wise you are about your decision to move there. Catonsville, Maryland is just nine short miles from Baltimore, sandwiched between Woodlawn to the North and Arbutus to the South East. Somehow, though, Catonsville still manages to stand out as a premier residential and business hub. Despite its modest size, this town has been able to pack itself into 13 small communities, making it the 17th largest Maryland community.

Having trouble with Craigslist Catonsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Finding Your Next Apartment

When looking for a house to rent in Catonsville, one way of going about it is to fork out enough monies for the dailies and peruse through the classified sections. There is a lot that Catonsville has to offer when it comes to renting big family-oriented houses. So, if you are looking for a small condo or studio apartment to store your junk, then just be in the know that it is easier for one to take French leave and still retain their job than to find one bedroom apartments for rent in Catonsville. Premier apartments in Catonsville do exist all right, but not in decent numbers.

Another avenue one can take to get a house is to hire a realtor. They are all over the Internet these days, popping up at you even when you click unsubscribe! Butif the idea of paying a broker sends chills to your pocketsis to use the many free online apartment locators.

How much will it cost?

Prices in Catsonville vary widely, from inexpensive for a one bedroom apartment, to paying through the nose for a house where meals can be delivered on a conveyor belt if you so wish. Take a look at your bank account, and choose accordingly.

When to rent

There is nothing more gratifying than having a roof over one’s head. Pretty underrated pieces of construction, no? Even though Catonsville is a small town with huge houses, it doesn’t mean people looking for smaller units have no luck. There are quite a number, although many people looking for smaller units would really like bigger places, but don't want to fork out the cash. Getting places for rent in Catonsville is always going to be a cut-throat affair, more so because there's a university nearby.

What you will need

When looking for residential property, it is recommended that you be ready to the last gaiter button if you want to avoid going on a fool’s errand. Moving houses is akin to a heart transplant: Its no free kick! Everything has to be ready before you begin. So have the deposit and any other critical documents you might need ready, including a pen to sign the lease. Smart renters cut this process in half by getting their credit records, employer's note, paycheck, and current landlord’s referral on the ready. Then they avoid making foul weather when meeting landlords for the first time.

Neighborhoods In Catonsville

The following are the different neighborhoods where one can get a house to rent. The number of $'s at the end of each description denote rental prices for the different neighborhoods.

Catonsville Heights: Expect old, well maintained houses, but only if you manage to crack the 0.0 percent vacancy rate. Commuters have the choice to walk, drive, or take the train or bus to work. Average time taken getting to work is about half an hour.

Bloomsbury: Here landlords wish to relieve you of only a relatively small amount each month. In exchange, they allow you to enjoy life in their decently sized family homes and townhomes. The only catch is the lousy vacancy rate at 1.9 percent. Sigh. Blame the urban sophisticates--they just love the smell of coffee in this place. The daily grinds, indeed.

237 Ridgeway: This neighborhood boasts large single-family homes and townhomes. The vacancy rate of 2.6 percent means you will have to sweat it out with others to pay the moderate rents demanded by landlords here. If you love cars, then be ready. Everyone seems to have them, four or five per house. You might even spot David Hasselhoff’s Knight Rider car.

Thistle: Rental prices in this neighborhood are inexpensive, which is a big deal if you’re trying to save for college. For your money, you get a 3-bedroom or even a 5-bedroom family townhome. If you are that lucky sperm that gets the egg, expect a big city life full of expensive SUVs and beautiful greenery. What a combo!

Town Center: Because this seems to be the heart of Catonsville, landlords are able to jack up the prices--and people pay them. Hello? The vacancy rate is close to zero. Yup, barely a single absent rental unit. Yikes! Renters here get to enjoy old but generously sized family homes or apartments, and work-related commutes of about 30 minutes.

Colonial Gardens: Landlords here have high demands, but in exchange they will let you put up in a medium-sized house or smaller unit. If you are not ready to make your house search a dice game, then forget it. You will need to convince the 2.0 percent vacancy rate that you are worth it.

Belmont: Here you get to live in a medium-sized or large family home. The vacancy rate is higher than the rest of the city. Renters get to pick any of the many different modes of transport, including walking. Hooray!

Harristown: For the kind of tiny monthly rent charged in this place, you can get two and a half Tri-burgers at the Homestead Steakhouse in Boca Raton and spend your nights in the cold. Alternatively, you can enjoy either a medium-sized family home or apartment in this neighborhood. It is commuter-friendly due to its average daily commuting time of 30 minutes. With the exception of commercial jumbo jets, every other means to travel can be arranged, be it two-wheelers, four-wheelers, two-legged, or multi-wheeled.

Edmondson Ridge: Rent in this neighborhood hovers around average for the city, and for that you get to spend time in a medium-sized house at most.

Malbrook Rd: Landlords in this neighborhood offer medium-sized houses or smaller units. Most are rowhouses and attached homes. The 4.1 percent vacancy rate is higher than average, so you have some options if you decide to end up here.

Cantonville Lifestyle

For starters, Catonsville transport is quite dependable. The road and train network are sufficient. It’s a fact because no one has openly complained. Most people like everywhere else in the U.S. love to drive their cars. But other means like the train, bus, cycling, and even walking are loved by the local citizenry.

Catonsvillians like festivities that bring people together. For example, ever since 1947 yes, yes, when the last Homo Habilis was on its deathbed Catonsville has been famous for its elaborate Independence Day celebrations. Beginning with a kid fun-day, then moving over to a parade in the afternoon and fireworks in the night, there is no staying indoors that day. So get ready with that foldable seat, because if 60,000 are often in attendance, then youll be expected there, too. There is also the Catonsville Rails to Trails, where healthy living through fun activities on a piece of land formerly owned by a Baltimore street-car company, is a big deal. There are many more community-organized activities, like cleanup days, where you get to pick up that train ticket you threw last week.

Catonsville also boasts of a couple of educational institutions. The city hosts University of Maryland, Baltimore County, which was awarded $85 million in 2006 and $10 million in 1990 towards research. And because of that, tech firms have infested the city to tap each and every penny that was awarded. The Community College of Baltimore County also has a presence in Catonsville.

Being a town of urban sophisticates, it should also go without saying that clubbing, eateries, arts, and flashy things thrive here like locusts in a cornfield. So, if this is your thing, or occasionally so, then consider yourself served.

If you are contemplating a move to Catonsville and still delaying your decision, perhaps your best move would be to visit the city and see for yourself.

Catonsville rents declined slightly over the past month

Catonsville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Catonsville stand at $1,166 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,463 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Catonsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Catonsville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Catonsville

    As rents have increased moderately in Catonsville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Catonsville is less affordable for renters.

    • Catonsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,463 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Catonsville.
    • While Catonsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Catonsville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Catonsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Catonsville?
    In Catonsville, the median rent is $959 for a studio, $1,166 for a 1-bedroom, $1,462 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,880 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Catonsville, check out our monthly Catonsville Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Catonsville?
    Some of the colleges located in the Catonsville area include University of Maryland-Baltimore County, Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Catonsville?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Catonsville from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

