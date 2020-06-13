322 Apartments for rent in Catonsville, MD

Neighborhoods In Catonsville

The following are the different neighborhoods where one can get a house to rent. The number of $'s at the end of each description denote rental prices for the different neighborhoods.

Catonsville Heights: Expect old, well maintained houses, but only if you manage to crack the 0.0 percent vacancy rate. Commuters have the choice to walk, drive, or take the train or bus to work. Average time taken getting to work is about half an hour.

Bloomsbury: Here landlords wish to relieve you of only a relatively small amount each month. In exchange, they allow you to enjoy life in their decently sized family homes and townhomes. The only catch is the lousy vacancy rate at 1.9 percent. Sigh. Blame the urban sophisticates--they just love the smell of coffee in this place. The daily grinds, indeed.

237 Ridgeway: This neighborhood boasts large single-family homes and townhomes. The vacancy rate of 2.6 percent means you will have to sweat it out with others to pay the moderate rents demanded by landlords here. If you love cars, then be ready. Everyone seems to have them, four or five per house. You might even spot David Hasselhoff’s Knight Rider car.

Thistle: Rental prices in this neighborhood are inexpensive, which is a big deal if you’re trying to save for college. For your money, you get a 3-bedroom or even a 5-bedroom family townhome. If you are that lucky sperm that gets the egg, expect a big city life full of expensive SUVs and beautiful greenery. What a combo!

Town Center: Because this seems to be the heart of Catonsville, landlords are able to jack up the prices--and people pay them. Hello? The vacancy rate is close to zero. Yup, barely a single absent rental unit. Yikes! Renters here get to enjoy old but generously sized family homes or apartments, and work-related commutes of about 30 minutes.

Colonial Gardens: Landlords here have high demands, but in exchange they will let you put up in a medium-sized house or smaller unit. If you are not ready to make your house search a dice game, then forget it. You will need to convince the 2.0 percent vacancy rate that you are worth it.

Belmont: Here you get to live in a medium-sized or large family home. The vacancy rate is higher than the rest of the city. Renters get to pick any of the many different modes of transport, including walking. Hooray!

Harristown: For the kind of tiny monthly rent charged in this place, you can get two and a half Tri-burgers at the Homestead Steakhouse in Boca Raton and spend your nights in the cold. Alternatively, you can enjoy either a medium-sized family home or apartment in this neighborhood. It is commuter-friendly due to its average daily commuting time of 30 minutes. With the exception of commercial jumbo jets, every other means to travel can be arranged, be it two-wheelers, four-wheelers, two-legged, or multi-wheeled.

Edmondson Ridge: Rent in this neighborhood hovers around average for the city, and for that you get to spend time in a medium-sized house at most.

Malbrook Rd: Landlords in this neighborhood offer medium-sized houses or smaller units. Most are rowhouses and attached homes. The 4.1 percent vacancy rate is higher than average, so you have some options if you decide to end up here.