322 Apartments for rent in Catonsville, MD📍
1 of 16
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 9
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 9
1 of 4
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 20
1 of 17
1 of 9
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 16
1 of 22
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 12
If there are any words to say about what you see in Baltimore, they should be about how confident and wise you are about your decision to move there. Catonsville, Maryland is just nine short miles from Baltimore, sandwiched between Woodlawn to the North and Arbutus to the South East. Somehow, though, Catonsville still manages to stand out as a premier residential and business hub. Despite its modest size, this town has been able to pack itself into 13 small communities, making it the 17th largest Maryland community.
Having trouble with Craigslist Catonsville? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
When looking for a house to rent in Catonsville, one way of going about it is to fork out enough monies for the dailies and peruse through the classified sections. There is a lot that Catonsville has to offer when it comes to renting big family-oriented houses. So, if you are looking for a small condo or studio apartment to store your junk, then just be in the know that it is easier for one to take French leave and still retain their job than to find one bedroom apartments for rent in Catonsville. Premier apartments in Catonsville do exist all right, but not in decent numbers.
Another avenue one can take to get a house is to hire a realtor. They are all over the Internet these days, popping up at you even when you click unsubscribe! Butif the idea of paying a broker sends chills to your pocketsis to use the many free online apartment locators.
How much will it cost?
Prices in Catsonville vary widely, from inexpensive for a one bedroom apartment, to paying through the nose for a house where meals can be delivered on a conveyor belt if you so wish. Take a look at your bank account, and choose accordingly.
When to rent
There is nothing more gratifying than having a roof over one’s head. Pretty underrated pieces of construction, no? Even though Catonsville is a small town with huge houses, it doesn’t mean people looking for smaller units have no luck. There are quite a number, although many people looking for smaller units would really like bigger places, but don't want to fork out the cash. Getting places for rent in Catonsville is always going to be a cut-throat affair, more so because there's a university nearby.
What you will need
When looking for residential property, it is recommended that you be ready to the last gaiter button if you want to avoid going on a fool’s errand. Moving houses is akin to a heart transplant: Its no free kick! Everything has to be ready before you begin. So have the deposit and any other critical documents you might need ready, including a pen to sign the lease. Smart renters cut this process in half by getting their credit records, employer's note, paycheck, and current landlord’s referral on the ready. Then they avoid making foul weather when meeting landlords for the first time.
The following are the different neighborhoods where one can get a house to rent. The number of $'s at the end of each description denote rental prices for the different neighborhoods.
Catonsville Heights: Expect old, well maintained houses, but only if you manage to crack the 0.0 percent vacancy rate. Commuters have the choice to walk, drive, or take the train or bus to work. Average time taken getting to work is about half an hour.
Bloomsbury: Here landlords wish to relieve you of only a relatively small amount each month. In exchange, they allow you to enjoy life in their decently sized family homes and townhomes. The only catch is the lousy vacancy rate at 1.9 percent. Sigh. Blame the urban sophisticates--they just love the smell of coffee in this place. The daily grinds, indeed.
237 Ridgeway: This neighborhood boasts large single-family homes and townhomes. The vacancy rate of 2.6 percent means you will have to sweat it out with others to pay the moderate rents demanded by landlords here. If you love cars, then be ready. Everyone seems to have them, four or five per house. You might even spot David Hasselhoff’s Knight Rider car.
Thistle: Rental prices in this neighborhood are inexpensive, which is a big deal if you’re trying to save for college. For your money, you get a 3-bedroom or even a 5-bedroom family townhome. If you are that lucky sperm that gets the egg, expect a big city life full of expensive SUVs and beautiful greenery. What a combo!
Town Center: Because this seems to be the heart of Catonsville, landlords are able to jack up the prices--and people pay them. Hello? The vacancy rate is close to zero. Yup, barely a single absent rental unit. Yikes! Renters here get to enjoy old but generously sized family homes or apartments, and work-related commutes of about 30 minutes.
Colonial Gardens: Landlords here have high demands, but in exchange they will let you put up in a medium-sized house or smaller unit. If you are not ready to make your house search a dice game, then forget it. You will need to convince the 2.0 percent vacancy rate that you are worth it.
Belmont: Here you get to live in a medium-sized or large family home. The vacancy rate is higher than the rest of the city. Renters get to pick any of the many different modes of transport, including walking. Hooray!
Harristown: For the kind of tiny monthly rent charged in this place, you can get two and a half Tri-burgers at the Homestead Steakhouse in Boca Raton and spend your nights in the cold. Alternatively, you can enjoy either a medium-sized family home or apartment in this neighborhood. It is commuter-friendly due to its average daily commuting time of 30 minutes. With the exception of commercial jumbo jets, every other means to travel can be arranged, be it two-wheelers, four-wheelers, two-legged, or multi-wheeled.
Edmondson Ridge: Rent in this neighborhood hovers around average for the city, and for that you get to spend time in a medium-sized house at most.
Malbrook Rd: Landlords in this neighborhood offer medium-sized houses or smaller units. Most are rowhouses and attached homes. The 4.1 percent vacancy rate is higher than average, so you have some options if you decide to end up here.
For starters, Catonsville transport is quite dependable. The road and train network are sufficient. It’s a fact because no one has openly complained. Most people like everywhere else in the U.S. love to drive their cars. But other means like the train, bus, cycling, and even walking are loved by the local citizenry.
Catonsvillians like festivities that bring people together. For example, ever since 1947 yes, yes, when the last Homo Habilis was on its deathbed Catonsville has been famous for its elaborate Independence Day celebrations. Beginning with a kid fun-day, then moving over to a parade in the afternoon and fireworks in the night, there is no staying indoors that day. So get ready with that foldable seat, because if 60,000 are often in attendance, then youll be expected there, too. There is also the Catonsville Rails to Trails, where healthy living through fun activities on a piece of land formerly owned by a Baltimore street-car company, is a big deal. There are many more community-organized activities, like cleanup days, where you get to pick up that train ticket you threw last week.
Catonsville also boasts of a couple of educational institutions. The city hosts University of Maryland, Baltimore County, which was awarded $85 million in 2006 and $10 million in 1990 towards research. And because of that, tech firms have infested the city to tap each and every penny that was awarded. The Community College of Baltimore County also has a presence in Catonsville.
Being a town of urban sophisticates, it should also go without saying that clubbing, eateries, arts, and flashy things thrive here like locusts in a cornfield. So, if this is your thing, or occasionally so, then consider yourself served.
If you are contemplating a move to Catonsville and still delaying your decision, perhaps your best move would be to visit the city and see for yourself.
June 2020 Catonsville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Catonsville Rent Report. Catonsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Catonsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Catonsville Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Catonsville Rent Report. Catonsville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Catonsville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Catonsville rents declined slightly over the past month
Catonsville rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.8% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Catonsville stand at $1,166 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,463 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Catonsville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.0%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Catonsville, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, 7 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
- Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
- Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
- Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents were down 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Catonsville
As rents have increased moderately in Catonsville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, Catonsville is less affordable for renters.
- Catonsville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,463 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in Catonsville.
- While Catonsville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including Boston (-0.4%) and Pittsburgh (-0.1%).
- Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Catonsville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Catonsville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.