Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:18 AM

111 Cheap Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD

Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Charles Village
29 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$700
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$900
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$841
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
837 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,312
1012 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
West Forest Park
1 Unit Available
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$799
960 sqft
This community offers on-site parking, laundry facilities and a pet-friendly environment. Units include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and are cable-ready. The property is convenient to Forest Park Market and the Liberty Recreation Center.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Windsor Hills
2 Units Available
2606 Talbot Rd
2606 Talbot Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$825
550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1050 sqft
Recently renovated 1-bedroom units have hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, central air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Short distance to public transportation through Bus Route 015 and Bus Route 038.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Glen
8 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Edgecomb
2 Units Available
The Village at Jones Falls
2530 Edgecombe Cir N Ste C, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Village at Jones Falls is an apartment community located in Baltimore City. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments. Our friendly staff and skilled maintenance team are here to make sure your new home is enjoyable.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:27am
Hoes Heights
15 Units Available
Falls Court
1130 Falls Hill Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$935
492 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
717 sqft
Hampden Apartments ' Falls CourtConveniently located a few blocks from the 36th Street main shopping thoroughfare and I-83, yet neatly tucked off the beaten path.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Irvington
6 Units Available
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd., Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$865
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodington West Apartments are located in the heart of Baltimore City. Our versatile floorplans were built to accommodate your needs. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
Charles Village
8 Units Available
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$882
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
Medford
5 Units Available
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$799
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
3407 Fairview Ave
3407 Fairview Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$865
725 sqft
Recently renovated apartments come with air conditioning, hardwood floors, private balcony and on-site laundry. Situated between Hanlon Park and the Forest Park Golf Course, the community here benefits from a pet-friendly atmosphere.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wyndhurst
6 Units Available
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
863 sqft
This stately brick colonial building is located at 909 West University Parkway, within walking distance of JHU and Loyola. Apartments range from studio to 3BR units. This is a cat and dog-friendly facility.
Verified

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Wyndhurst
5 Units Available
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$900
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Classic brick architecture and towering pillars highlight the exterior of this building at 505 West University Parkway. Spacious rooms, 9 foot ceilings, and high speed internet await in this building that has studio, 1, and 2 bedroom options.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Hanlon Longwood
4 Units Available
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
867 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
Welcome to Ashburton Townhomes in the Hanlon-Longwood neighborhood, just northwest of downtown Baltimore.
Verified

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Loch Raven
15 Units Available
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
940 sqft
Ideal for commuters with easy access to the Perring Pkwy, local MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and Northwood Elementary School. Apartments come with full range of kitchen appliances, 24-hr maintenance, on-site laundry and parking.
Verified

Last updated January 3 at 06:49pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.
Verified

Last updated September 30 at 07:30pm
Glenham - Bedford
4 Units Available
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$828
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated March 28 at 08:23pm
3 Units Available
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
960 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. We offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Reservoir Hill
1 Unit Available
2334 Eutaw Pl
2334 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
22 sqft
LARGE APT. MAYBE FURN. OR NOT VERY LARGE RMS. W/ REAR DECK AREA ALL NEW APPLIANCES W/ LOVELY WINDOW VIEW ONLY SER. NEEDED TO APPLY

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Charles North
1 Unit Available
2106 Saint Paul Street
2106 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$959
600 sqft
**Virtual Tour & Self Showings Available** How about living in a Bright 1BR or X-Large L Shaped studio located in a secure brownstone building with utilities included? Wanted to Take A Tour? #Availablenow #UtilitiesIncluded *Bright Updated

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Westgate
1 Unit Available
5440 frederick avenue - 2
5440 Frederick Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$949
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
We can fulfil your desire to live in the Catonsville Area. A Bright Studio with Huge Deck & Nature View.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Pratt Monroe
1 Unit Available
1806 Wilkens Ave
1806 Wilkens Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
780 sqft
Available for immediate move in. Nicely updated. Call for a showing 443-500-7502. Apply online: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/application/#/tenant/blueisland

June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Baltimore rents increased over the past month

Baltimore rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baltimore stand at $952 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. Baltimore's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.0%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Baltimore throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Baltimore rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Baltimore has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Baltimore is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Baltimore's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Baltimore.
    • While rents in Baltimore remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baltimore than most other large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Baltimore.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

