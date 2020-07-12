209 Apartments for rent in Downtown Baltimore, Baltimore, MD
A mix of beautiful, historic architecture and new development in a relaxed environment gives downtown Baltimore its unparalleled appeal. More than a hundred thousand people work in downtown Baltimore every day, and it increasingly just makes sense to live where you work and play. It’s time to see for yourself why Baltimore’s nickname is Charm City.
Transportation
- Walkable
- Driving
- Charm City Circulator (bus shuttle)
- MARC (commuter rail and buses, including to DC)
Demographics
- Diverse
- Young professionals (mostly 25-34)
Close to:
- I-395
- Johns Hopkins University
- Baltimore Museum of Art
- University of Maryland
- Fort McHenry
Contains:
- Harborplace
- Camden Yards
- National Aquarium
Downtown Baltimore in 3 Words: diverse, changing, underrated
There’s a buzz of excitement and opportunity in downtown Baltimore. Underrated for far too long, the area has significantly changed in recent years as investors and renters alike have begun to rediscover the waterfront city’s enormous potential. The HBO TV show “The Wire” wasn’t great for PR, but the reality of Baltimore life is much more dynamic.
Baltimore is an ultimate American comeback story, and renting downtown helps you discover the treasures to be found here. Whether you’re wining and dining your sweetie at Sotto Sopra before a night at the opera across the street or enjoying a burger and brew at Alewife Baltimore (hint: get the duck fat fries), you’ll know what outsiders are missing about your city.
Inner Harbor is the address to impress. The central city location is convenient and includes architectural details that rival the best of any East Coast city. You’ll rub shoulders with Baltimore’s rich and powerful, Johns Hopkins students and artsy hipsters alike, all in front of the backdrop of Chesapeake Bay.
Just head down the historic Charles Street corridor when you’re ready to enjoy your neighborhood. The nightclub scene proves the area definitely doesn’t shut down after dark. Power Plant Live! is the place where every friend group wants to stop because it’s actually a collection of multiple bars and clubs that suit everyone’s tastes—but don’t wear your favorite ratty t-shirt because there’s a strictly enforced dress code. Mosaic has the big-city vibe where you’ll hear EDM music, while the Leinenkugel Beer Garden always has lines of people at the bar.
If the traditional club scene isn’t your thing but you don’t want to stay at home, downtown Baltimore still has you covered. The Place is for sophisticated adults who want to chill over some old-school R&B and reggae—no foolish behavior tolerated here. Baltimore is also a town that appreciates a good Irish pub, so stop in for a pint of Guinness at Mick O’Shea’s.
Harborplace is a great place to get a good overview of Baltimore. It has a shopping mall area with chain restaurants (especially seafood restaurants, in a nod to the city’s harbor) as well as tourist attractions like the National Aquarium. Camden Yards is here, too, where the Orioles play ball. Water taxis give you a great tour of the whole city.
Renting in downtown Baltimore means that you’re always in the middle of the action. Most people are proud to live here and be a part of a city on the upswing. The convenient location puts you within easy commuting distance to other major East Coast cities. The MARC train takes you from Camden Station all the way into Washington, D.C. For getting around town, the Charm City Circulator is easy-on, easy-off. You can drive here, of course, but parking can be a challenge, especially on the weekends.
Need more proof that downtown Baltimore is a criminally underrated city? Just check out the dining scene. Maryland means crab cakes and Maisy’s serves them up right. Downtown Baltimore does more than one cuisine well. Spicy food lovers will go nuts for the Portuguese dishes at Nando’s Peri-Peri. Fans of Turkish and Mediterranean food say that Cazbar rivals anything you’d find in NYC—belly dancing shows and the servers reading your coffee grounds are just a bonus.
Apartments in downtown Baltimore range from budget-friendly studios with historic appeal to luxury living in new construction. Expect to be on a waiting list for the most in-demand properties in the recently-built high-rise buildings. Most landlords will want at least first month’s rent and an equal security deposit. Make sure you ask about whether or not utilities are included in your rent, because a lot of apartments in downtown Baltimore do include them. It’s important for your budget to know if utilities will be an added expense. Many apartments for rent are also pet-friendly, so just ask.
Renting in Baltimore is about more than just place: it’s about a sense of identity and pride in your community. Join the fun, and come home to downtown Baltimore!