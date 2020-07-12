209 Apartments for rent in Downtown Baltimore, Baltimore, MD

AL
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
40 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
$
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 12:03pm
$
16 Units Available
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
$
43 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,022
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,276
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,140
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,677
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
1 Unit Available
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,004
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
2 Units Available
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,212
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
47 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,210
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,052
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
29 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,370
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 11:01am
$
46 Units Available
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
74 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,399
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 12:44pm
$
11 Units Available
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,123
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 02:08pm
5 Units Available
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1150 sqft
Bright one- and two-bedroom apartments with vintage wood floors. Large windows with city views. Renovated kitchen and bathroom with granite counters. Convenient downtown location close to the harbor, the Convention Center and Lexington market.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 7 at 02:15pm
6 Units Available
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,135
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
982 sqft
Residences feature in unit laundry, A/C and heat, and private decks. Community has bocce court, billiards, and outdoor basketball court. Conveniently situated close to Preston Gardens Park and MICA.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 7 at 02:14pm
5 Units Available
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,045
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
858 sqft
Elegant art deco-style architecture. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This pet-friendly community has a gym and basketball court for tenants to use.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
3 Units Available
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
1 Unit Available
Calvert Street
21 South Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,195
475 sqft
This historically designated building houses 6 dazzling apartments with only 2 per floor.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 26 at 02:37pm
22 Units Available
The Munsey
7 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,176
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1308 sqft
Newly renovated apartments -- the epitome of downtown Baltimore living. Fitness center, cafe and business center all located in the complex. Rooms boast granite worktops and stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 30 at 02:59pm
10 Units Available
26 Calvert
26 S Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,025
475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
750 sqft
With excellent public transport access to the Metro, apartments here come fitted with hardwood floors, stainless steel surfaces, dishwasher and air conditioning. Enjoy onsite amenities including basketball court, clubhouse, gym, and internet access.

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
2 Hopkins Plaza
2 Hopkins Plz, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,769
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
It's time for brand new apartments to stop using the same old design. 2Hopkins is ending the trend. Your apartment here is set inside a historic building designed in an era when architects respected the way we actually move and use our space.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
416 N HOWARD STREET
416 North Howard Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
4875 sqft
24 hour notice required. Please turn off all lights, lock all doors, and provide feedback.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
414 WATER ST #2102
414 Water St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1000 sqft
***NEW PRICE***You are soaring over Baltimore with incredible views! This 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo on the 21st floor is the perfect location for John's Hopkins faculty, staff, residents, professionals, etc.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
22 S HOWARD ST #R-501
22 South Howard Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
An intelligent short OR long term housing option in Baltimore City ...A newer one level loft condominuim at the award winning Rombro Lofts - 22 South Howard Street at Lombard at Baltimore's VIBRANT westside. This loft is impeccably maintained.
Downtown Baltimore
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

A mix of beautiful, historic architecture and new development in a relaxed environment gives downtown Baltimore its unparalleled appeal. More than a hundred thousand people work in downtown Baltimore every day, and it increasingly just makes sense to live where you work and play. It’s time to see for yourself why Baltimore’s nickname is Charm City.

Transportation

  • Walkable
  • Driving
  • Charm City Circulator (bus shuttle)
  • MARC (commuter rail and buses, including to DC)

Demographics

  • Diverse
  • Young professionals (mostly 25-34)

Close to:

  • I-395
  • Johns Hopkins University
  • Baltimore Museum of Art
  • University of Maryland
  • Fort McHenry

Contains:

  • Harborplace
  • Camden Yards
  • National Aquarium

Downtown Baltimore in 3 Words: diverse, changing, underrated

Things to do in Downtown Baltimore

There’s a buzz of excitement and opportunity in downtown Baltimore. Underrated for far too long, the area has significantly changed in recent years as investors and renters alike have begun to rediscover the waterfront city’s enormous potential. The HBO TV show “The Wire” wasn’t great for PR, but the reality of Baltimore life is much more dynamic.

Baltimore is an ultimate American comeback story, and renting downtown helps you discover the treasures to be found here. Whether you’re wining and dining your sweetie at Sotto Sopra before a night at the opera across the street or enjoying a burger and brew at Alewife Baltimore (hint: get the duck fat fries), you’ll know what outsiders are missing about your city.

Inner Harbor is the address to impress. The central city location is convenient and includes architectural details that rival the best of any East Coast city. You’ll rub shoulders with Baltimore’s rich and powerful, Johns Hopkins students and artsy hipsters alike, all in front of the backdrop of Chesapeake Bay.

Just head down the historic Charles Street corridor when you’re ready to enjoy your neighborhood. The nightclub scene proves the area definitely doesn’t shut down after dark. Power Plant Live! is the place where every friend group wants to stop because it’s actually a collection of multiple bars and clubs that suit everyone’s tastes—but don’t wear your favorite ratty t-shirt because there’s a strictly enforced dress code. Mosaic has the big-city vibe where you’ll hear EDM music, while the Leinenkugel Beer Garden always has lines of people at the bar.

If the traditional club scene isn’t your thing but you don’t want to stay at home, downtown Baltimore still has you covered. The Place is for sophisticated adults who want to chill over some old-school R&B and reggae—no foolish behavior tolerated here. Baltimore is also a town that appreciates a good Irish pub, so stop in for a pint of Guinness at Mick O’Shea’s.

Harborplace is a great place to get a good overview of Baltimore. It has a shopping mall area with chain restaurants (especially seafood restaurants, in a nod to the city’s harbor) as well as tourist attractions like the National Aquarium. Camden Yards is here, too, where the Orioles play ball. Water taxis give you a great tour of the whole city.

Getting around Downtown Baltimore

Renting in downtown Baltimore means that you’re always in the middle of the action. Most people are proud to live here and be a part of a city on the upswing. The convenient location puts you within easy commuting distance to other major East Coast cities. The MARC train takes you from Camden Station all the way into Washington, D.C. For getting around town, the Charm City Circulator is easy-on, easy-off. You can drive here, of course, but parking can be a challenge, especially on the weekends.

Dining in Downtown Baltimore

Need more proof that downtown Baltimore is a criminally underrated city? Just check out the dining scene. Maryland means crab cakes and Maisy’s serves them up right. Downtown Baltimore does more than one cuisine well. Spicy food lovers will go nuts for the Portuguese dishes at Nando’s Peri-Peri. Fans of Turkish and Mediterranean food say that Cazbar rivals anything you’d find in NYC—belly dancing shows and the servers reading your coffee grounds are just a bonus.

Renting in Downtown Baltimore

Apartments in downtown Baltimore range from budget-friendly studios with historic appeal to luxury living in new construction. Expect to be on a waiting list for the most in-demand properties in the recently-built high-rise buildings. Most landlords will want at least first month’s rent and an equal security deposit. Make sure you ask about whether or not utilities are included in your rent, because a lot of apartments in downtown Baltimore do include them. It’s important for your budget to know if utilities will be an added expense. Many apartments for rent are also pet-friendly, so just ask.

Renting in Baltimore is about more than just place: it’s about a sense of identity and pride in your community. Join the fun, and come home to downtown Baltimore!

