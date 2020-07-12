209 Apartments for rent in Downtown Baltimore, Baltimore, MD

There’s a buzz of excitement and opportunity in downtown Baltimore. Underrated for far too long, the area has significantly changed in recent years as investors and renters alike have begun to rediscover the waterfront city’s enormous potential. The HBO TV show “The Wire” wasn’t great for PR, but the reality of Baltimore life is much more dynamic.

Baltimore is an ultimate American comeback story, and renting downtown helps you discover the treasures to be found here. Whether you’re wining and dining your sweetie at Sotto Sopra before a night at the opera across the street or enjoying a burger and brew at Alewife Baltimore (hint: get the duck fat fries), you’ll know what outsiders are missing about your city.

Inner Harbor is the address to impress. The central city location is convenient and includes architectural details that rival the best of any East Coast city. You’ll rub shoulders with Baltimore’s rich and powerful, Johns Hopkins students and artsy hipsters alike, all in front of the backdrop of Chesapeake Bay.

Just head down the historic Charles Street corridor when you’re ready to enjoy your neighborhood. The nightclub scene proves the area definitely doesn’t shut down after dark. Power Plant Live! is the place where every friend group wants to stop because it’s actually a collection of multiple bars and clubs that suit everyone’s tastes—but don’t wear your favorite ratty t-shirt because there’s a strictly enforced dress code. Mosaic has the big-city vibe where you’ll hear EDM music, while the Leinenkugel Beer Garden always has lines of people at the bar.

If the traditional club scene isn’t your thing but you don’t want to stay at home, downtown Baltimore still has you covered. The Place is for sophisticated adults who want to chill over some old-school R&B and reggae—no foolish behavior tolerated here. Baltimore is also a town that appreciates a good Irish pub, so stop in for a pint of Guinness at Mick O’Shea’s.

Harborplace is a great place to get a good overview of Baltimore. It has a shopping mall area with chain restaurants (especially seafood restaurants, in a nod to the city’s harbor) as well as tourist attractions like the National Aquarium. Camden Yards is here, too, where the Orioles play ball. Water taxis give you a great tour of the whole city.