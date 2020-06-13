443 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD

Living in Rosedale

This cheerful community of residents was primarily a farming community until after World War II. It was then that development took over those rolling green Maryland fields, and the town became suburban. The town's name really does have a lot to do with flowers

There's more to do than just stop and smell the roses here, though. You can enjoy quiet life in town, or you can make the easy trek into Baltimore. It's a world-class city with endless things to do. Check out an Orioles game or a Ravens game. Sports lovers will have an awesome time!