Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM

443 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
The Apartments at Canterbury
9206 Oswald Way, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,718
1210 sqft
Award-winning apartment complex on landscaped grounds close to White Marsh Mall and Honeygo Regional Park. Apartments feature thermal pane windows, fully-equipped kitchens and ceramic tile baths. Residents can make online rent payments and service requests.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
The Apartments at Cambridge Court
386 Attenborough Dr, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
996 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1148 sqft
Fully equipped kitchens, full-sized washers and dryers, large closets and extra storage space. Fireplace in each unit and private patio or balcony. Volleyball court, clubhouse, pool, playground and gym. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge View Apartment Homes
5 Maidstone Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
853 sqft
Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, and on-site laundry. Furnished apartments featuring fully equipped kitchen, walk-in closets, and granite counter tops. Located minutes from The Avenue at White Marsh, near the beltway, local parks, and schools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
2 Units Available
Franklin Square
100 Lionhead Ct, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1075 sqft
Apartments in RosedaleFranklin Square Apartments & Townhomes offer beautiful 1 to 3 BR apartments and townhomes in a private wooded in the heart of Rosedale, MD.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
1 Unit Available
Rosedale Gardens
6709 Havenoak Rd, Rosedale, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
927 sqft
Rosedale Garden Apartments, a garden-style apartment community conveniently located in Eastern Baltimore County, is just minutes away from I-695 Beltway and I-95.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5740 UTRECHT ROAD
5740 Utrecht Road, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1774 sqft
This Holland Hills home is sure to please. The home features 42in kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, finished basement with powder room, spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6261 MCKAY CIRCLE
6261 Mckay Circle, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2256 sqft
Great Townhouse in Rosedale for Rent: Light-filled townhouse on a wooded lot in the Brandywine community in the Rosedale area of Baltimore. Built in 2015, this 1900-square-foot home has 3 levels, 3 bedrooms, 2.
Results within 1 mile of Rosedale
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
18 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
$1,019
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
4 Units Available
Fontana Village
1 Orion Court, Rossville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
754 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
5612 Frankford
5612 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Renovated 3 BD, 2 BA Townhome in Frankford - Move into this renovated townhome which features wood flooring, huge fenced backyard, washer and dryer, central AC and heat, and a fully finished basement! Just a quick hop on the Beltway to shopping,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moores Run Park
1 Unit Available
5700 Radecke Ave 2 Bedrooms units
5700 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 bedroom apartment one bath Bath Apartment Located in East Baltimore with laundry in building Flexible on CREDIT APPLY TODAY 443-330-6161 MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE (RLNE5838658)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1455 sqft
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedmont
1 Unit Available
5946 Kavon Ave
5946 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
5946 Kavon Ave Available 07/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont boasts hardwood flooring and tons of natural light! Generous upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
165 HAMPSHIRE ROAD
165 Hampshire Road, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1064 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 165 HAMPSHIRE ROAD in Essex. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4508 FOREST VIEW AVE
4508 Forest View Avenue, Overlea, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great true 5 bedroom Cape Cod available to rent! Recently renovated, central air, beautiful front porch, off-street parking, and large fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4813 GREENCREST ROAD
4813 Greencrest Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Beautifully three level townhouse...with three bedrooms and one full and one half bath. (Small Dogs allowed, No cats, 2 year leases required, Credit score of 575 required, $4200 gross monthly income required)

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4404 1ST STREET
4404 1st Street, Overlea, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1832 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. A 2 level atrium window greets you as you enter the foyer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4518 Raspe Avenue
4518 Raspe Avenue, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!*** ****443-447-5238**** Amazing single family home! First level if very spacious with a large living room and dining area! Kitchen is beautiful and plently of space for those who like to cook.

Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
1 Unit Available
209 Eastern Boulevard Fl 2
209 Eastern Blvd, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1500 sqft
This 3bedroom/2bath condo, located over a business, offers hardwood floors and roughly 1500 square feet of living space. Eat-in kitchen, walk in closets and guest parking. Full alarm system. Trash included. Clean and comfortable space. Available now.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
40 Wagners Lane
40 Wagners Avenue, Essex, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
Waterfront Individual House with Amazing Views! Priced Reasonable! - Please call (410.288.8333), (do not email), for information about this 2/3 Bedroom Individual House located directly on the water with fantastic views.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6506 RIDGEBORNE DR
6506 Ridgeborne Drive, Rossville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE REDUCED. Now go and grab this before it's gone. Beautiful colonial Townhouse for rent in a quiet Rosedale community. Property has been updated.

Median Rent in Rosedale

Last updated Sep. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Rosedale is $959, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,202.
Studio
$789
1 Bed
$959
2 Beds
$1,202
3+ Beds
$1,546
City GuideRosedale
Rosedale is home to Maryland Route 7, once the Philadelphia Road, which bore George Washington on his way to New York in 1789 for his inauguration as the first American President.

A young English resident named Dale once owned a home above the then-called Philadelphia Road that George Washington traversed. His garden was covered with strikingly attractive roses -- so attractive that the area was named Rosedale for him and his flowers. In the 19th century, immigrants were drawn to the community with access to gas and electric lighting, transportation via electric trains, and boats along the river. In fact, schooners were once able to sail all the way up Back River (although today, a rowboat might be more in order). Rosedale grew as a residential suburb to Baltimore primarily in the 1950s. Three quarters of the housing available today are homes built between 1854 and 1979. So you better like history if you decide to move here!

Moving to Rosedale

Looking for apartment homes in Rosedale, Maryland? You'll find one-bedroom apartments of all kinds, as well as two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, including luxury apartments. Take your search for house rentals to a community where everything's coming up roses! You'll want to give yourself at least a month to find the home of your dreams in this coveted community. All neighborhoods are convenient to the Baltimore Beltway, and most residents use it or other roads to commute to work in private vehicles.

Neighborhoods

Philadelphia Road area: Redhouse Creek runs through the community with many small- to medium-size homes and apartment complexes. Older and well-established homes dating prior to 1969 are at the forefront in this area, and have front lawns and backyards in which to catch fireflies on a Maryland summer night.

Ridge Rd / Belair Road: This area offers larger homes than Philadelphia Road, most built between 1970 and 1999 with some constructed after 2000. There are both single-family homes and town homes here.

Town Center: This is the neighborhood of choice if you'd like to be close to the Back River. Properties here include medium to small single-family homes and town homes, with a mix of owners and renters living in homes built primarily between 1940 and 1999.

Living in Rosedale

This cheerful community of residents was primarily a farming community until after World War II. It was then that development took over those rolling green Maryland fields, and the town became suburban. The town's name really does have a lot to do with flowers

There's more to do than just stop and smell the roses here, though. You can enjoy quiet life in town, or you can make the easy trek into Baltimore. It's a world-class city with endless things to do. Check out an Orioles game or a Ravens game. Sports lovers will have an awesome time!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Rosedale?
In Rosedale, the median rent is $789 for a studio, $959 for a 1-bedroom, $1,202 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,546 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Rosedale, check out our monthly Rosedale Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Rosedale?
Some of the colleges located in the Rosedale area include Towson University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Rosedale?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rosedale from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

