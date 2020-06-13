443 Apartments for rent in Rosedale, MD📍
A young English resident named Dale once owned a home above the then-called Philadelphia Road that George Washington traversed. His garden was covered with strikingly attractive roses -- so attractive that the area was named Rosedale for him and his flowers. In the 19th century, immigrants were drawn to the community with access to gas and electric lighting, transportation via electric trains, and boats along the river. In fact, schooners were once able to sail all the way up Back River (although today, a rowboat might be more in order). Rosedale grew as a residential suburb to Baltimore primarily in the 1950s. Three quarters of the housing available today are homes built between 1854 and 1979. So you better like history if you decide to move here!
Looking for apartment homes in Rosedale, Maryland? You'll find one-bedroom apartments of all kinds, as well as two-bedroom and three-bedroom units, including luxury apartments. Take your search for house rentals to a community where everything's coming up roses! You'll want to give yourself at least a month to find the home of your dreams in this coveted community. All neighborhoods are convenient to the Baltimore Beltway, and most residents use it or other roads to commute to work in private vehicles.
Philadelphia Road area: Redhouse Creek runs through the community with many small- to medium-size homes and apartment complexes. Older and well-established homes dating prior to 1969 are at the forefront in this area, and have front lawns and backyards in which to catch fireflies on a Maryland summer night.
Ridge Rd / Belair Road: This area offers larger homes than Philadelphia Road, most built between 1970 and 1999 with some constructed after 2000. There are both single-family homes and town homes here.
Town Center: This is the neighborhood of choice if you'd like to be close to the Back River. Properties here include medium to small single-family homes and town homes, with a mix of owners and renters living in homes built primarily between 1940 and 1999.
This cheerful community of residents was primarily a farming community until after World War II. It was then that development took over those rolling green Maryland fields, and the town became suburban. The town's name really does have a lot to do with flowers
There's more to do than just stop and smell the roses here, though. You can enjoy quiet life in town, or you can make the easy trek into Baltimore. It's a world-class city with endless things to do. Check out an Orioles game or a Ravens game. Sports lovers will have an awesome time!