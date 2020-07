Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym pool media room cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly

Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore. As a resident of a Time Group community, you will experience courteous and capable service as we strive to exceed your expectations every time.