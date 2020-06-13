Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:27 PM

118 Furnished Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD

Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:29am
Mid-Town Belvedere
8 Units Available
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,130
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,312
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated January 3 at 06:49pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated March 28 at 08:23pm
3 Units Available
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
960 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. We offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated March 28 at 08:15pm
Woodbourne Heights
1 Unit Available
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,040
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nIdeally located in a well-established Baltimore area neighborhood, Kensington Gate at The Gardens is located in Northern Baltimore. We offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Johns-Hopkins - Homewood
1 Unit Available
1 E University Pkwy Unit 509
1 East University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Furnished Studio in Charles Village - Walk to JHU! - Fantastic studio unit in the convenient University One building of Charles Village! Inviting open living area boasts lounge space, 4 person dining table, and separate desk/workspace.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Ednor Gardens - Lakeside
1 Unit Available
902 Gorsuch Avenue
902 Gorsuch Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1114 sqft
Master Suite in a Furnished Home (All Included) - Property Id: 107702 This charming Waverly Colonial offers old world charm with modern convenience. Fabulous details throughout. Spacious 5 bedrooms with new bathrooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Mulbery
1 Unit Available
413 MOUNT HOLLY ST.
413 Mount Holly Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1680 sqft
Restored Love Recovery Housing Nr Uplands Shared - Property Id: 27394 RLRH, LLC. is launching in this area to assist, empower and help people to be victorious in their recovery. To offer a healthy home environment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sharp Leadenhall
1 Unit Available
120 W Hamburg St
120 West Hamburg Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fully Furnished 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Townhome in Federal Hill Property Highlights -Hardwood Flooring Throughout -Exposed Brick -Stainless Steel Appliances -Granite Countertops -Spacious Rooms -Large Patio Area Great for Entertaining -Walking

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Rognel Heights
1 Unit Available
1105 Walnut Ave Apt 1
1105 Walnut Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Furnished or unfurnished and utilities included rental qualifications must net 3x the monthly rent anyone 18 years and older must fill out application mush be able to get bg&e must been on job for a year and have a good rental history no evictions

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Upper Fells Point
1 Unit Available
325 S Regester St
325 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fells Point / Rooftop Deck / Renovated - Property Id: 276765 Just renovated beautiful home in Fells Point. Walk 2 blocks to Fells Point bars / restaurants or a little further to Canton / Patterson park. Free street parking.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elwood Park
1 Unit Available
210 N Kenwood Ave
210 North Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
4 Bed 2 Bath Renovated Row Home - Property Id: 276779 Beautiful 4 bed 2 bath row home on quiet street.This home has new bathrooms, utilities, granite counters and ample space. Close to JH hospital and Patterson Park. Free street parking.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Middle East
1 Unit Available
929 Apartments
929 North Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,525
445 sqft
Available April 1st - 5 min walk from Johns Hopkins Hospital / Medical Campus 1 bed/1 bath apartment of 929 Apartments available for rent. - Convenient location: only 0.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Mount Vernon
1 Unit Available
666 N Calvert St
666 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
900 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom apartment located conveniently in the Mount Vernon, Baltimore area. When not in quarantine mode, located within walking distance of cafes, restaurants, bars, small parks, houses of worship, libraries, museums and a whole lot more.

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Homeland
1 Unit Available
14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE
14 Southfield Place, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1420 sqft
Completely renovated and charming townhome in the coveted Homeland neighborhood. Tastefully furnished 3BR 2BTH with garage. From the moment you walk in, you are greeted by the welcoming foyer warm wood flooring and fresh paint.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Butchers Hill
1 Unit Available
2201 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
2201 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2015 sqft
Furnished 2 bedroom 1 bath rental in Butchers Hill. Was 5 star reviewed Airbnb. Short term available. Washer and Dryer in Unit, Stainless Appliances and much more.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Canton
1 Unit Available
2920 ELLIOTT STREET
2920 Elliott Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3834 sqft
*Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, please wear a face-covering and wash your hands prior to any appointments. Thank you for your cooperation.* Where Captain John O'Donnell would probably live today.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Canton
1 Unit Available
2321 BOSTON STREET
2321 Boston Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2400 sqft
Stunning townhouse for lease located in Canton's prestigious North Shore waterfront community. This 3 bed, 2.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Locust Point
1 Unit Available
1500 E FORT AVENUE
1500 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3250 sqft
Property can be furnished or unfurnished. Long Term or Short Term. This Home checks all the boxes.... End Unit, Renovated, Parking, And so much more.......

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
320 ALBEMARLE STREET
320 Albemarle Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1480 sqft
A *5 Star Airbnb, Fully furnished deluxe unit, many custom features & model quality furnishings, one of the largest Row Houses in Little Italy fantastic location near Eastern Ave.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Charles Village
1 Unit Available
3201 SAINT PAUL STREET
3201 Saint Paul Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1400 sqft
TOP floor FURNISHED Village Lofts condo available now! Bedrooms on opp sides perfect for roommates. Open kitchen/breakfast bar/living and dining. Hopkins and Union Memorial right outside your door. Starbucks and retail on ground floor of building.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Little Italy
1 Unit Available
915 EASTERN AVENUE
915 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1900 sqft
3 Bed/ 3 Bath home in prime Little Italy location nestled between authentic Italian restaurants, chic Harbor East waterfront fine dining and luxury shopping and historic Fells Point.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Butchers Hill
1 Unit Available
2045 E FAIRMOUNT AVENUE
2045 East Fairmount Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1560 sqft
This custom townhome was gut renovated and professionally designed. The home boasts 2 bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, a back yard, a terrace, rooftop deck, and a beautiful modern kitchen.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bolton Hill
1 Unit Available
1435 BOLTON STREET
1435 Bolton Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
4528 sqft
Come preview this light filled 2bd/1ba third floor walk-up apartment in historic Bolton Hill! The apartment has a separate entrance and is separately metered.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Canton
1 Unit Available
946 S KENWOOD AVENUE
946 South Kenwood Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1608 sqft
THIS IS A RARE FIND IN THE HEART OF CANTON. THIS PROPERTY HAS 3 LARGE BEDROOMS EACH WITH IT'S OWN PRIVATE FULL BATHROOM!!!! BEDROOM #3 IS ALREADY FURNISHED FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE. 1 BLOCK TO CANTON SQUARE, 1.

June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Baltimore rents increased over the past month

Baltimore rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baltimore stand at $952 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. Baltimore's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.0%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Baltimore throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Baltimore rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Baltimore has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Baltimore is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Baltimore's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Baltimore.
    • While rents in Baltimore remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baltimore than most other large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Baltimore.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

