3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215 East Arlington
Price and availability
2 Bedrooms
Unit 2B · Avail. Sep 18
$905
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft
Unit 2B · Avail. Jul 17
$945
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft
Unit 1B · Avail. Aug 25
$945
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wabash Manor.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises. Wabash Manor is owner-managed with professional staff on site and 24 hour emergency maintenance to show our commitment to quality and service.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)