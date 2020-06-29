All apartments in Baltimore
Wabash Manor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Wabash Manor

Open Now until 5pm
3804 Wabash Ave · (410) 401-0853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3804 Wabash Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
East Arlington

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. Sep 18

$905

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 2B · Avail. Jul 17

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Unit 1B · Avail. Aug 25

$945

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 573 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Wabash Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
carpet
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
There are only 4 apartments in each building for your personal comfort and privacy and three spacious laundry facilities on the premises. Wabash Manor is owner-managed with professional staff on site and 24 hour emergency maintenance to show our commitment to quality and service.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per apartment
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet/month
restrictions: 30lbs; Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Wabash Manor have any available units?
Wabash Manor has 3 units available starting at $905 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Wabash Manor have?
Some of Wabash Manor's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Wabash Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Wabash Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Wabash Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Wabash Manor is pet friendly.
Does Wabash Manor offer parking?
Yes, Wabash Manor offers parking.
Does Wabash Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Wabash Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Wabash Manor have a pool?
No, Wabash Manor does not have a pool.
Does Wabash Manor have accessible units?
No, Wabash Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Wabash Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Wabash Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
