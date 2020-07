Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse elevator gym parking garage package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge fire pit internet access lobby media room online portal pool table

Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle. Our luxury lofts in Baltimore will take your breath away with beautiful exposed brick walls and attractive hardwood flooring, providing the eclectic charm and character that Downtown Baltimore, MD is known for. Located on the renowned Howard Street, our Downtown apartments define upscale living by offering unparalleled architectural design, spacious kitchens, and Whirlpool appliances.The Centerpoint is located in the center of a true downtown experience. Our apartments in Baltimore, MD are located just moments from The University of Maryland Medical Center, Hippodrome and near the renowned Inner Harbor seaport. Our residents enjoy coming home to a luxury community which upholds a premier address near everything! With easy access to public transport systems and major highways, our apartments are ideal for commuters and urbanites.