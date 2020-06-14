418 Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD with hardwood floors
Good morning Baltimore! Every day's like an open door. Every night is a fantasy. Every sound's like a symphony." (Hairspray Lyrics, "Good Morning, Baltimore").
Howdy! Welcome to Charm City. If you’re a newbie, use this guide to get acquainted. Oh, and don’t act like a stranger and you won’t be treated like one. (Balmer was indeed nominated the U.S. city rudest to tourists!) However, if you’re a vet, feel free to branch out and pick a place you’ve never heard of to explore. Remember, the hip areas don’t stay hip for long—you gotta move with the tide to keep your street cred!
Having trouble with Craigslist Baltimore? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Baltimore renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.