riverside
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:39 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Riverside, Baltimore, MD
30 Units Available
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,610
493 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,685
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
961 sqft
City living on McHenry Row, close to Harris Teeter and Riverside Park. Units have upscale interior finishes, expansive windows and great views of the Baltimore skyline.
8 Units Available
101 Wells
103 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,360
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1600 sqft
Historic building with recently renovated units that feature granite countertops, hardwood floors, large closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool table, golf room, basketball court, clubhouse and gym. Cat and dog friendly.
1 Unit Available
603 E Randall St
603 East Randall Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
205 E West St
205 E West St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
800 sqft
Available 07/20/20 Updated One Bedroom Townhome in Beautiful Federal Hill Neighborhood! Explore this cozy one bedroom townhome as you walk into your open lower level with its natural light, original hardwood floors, and a beautiful decorative
1 Unit Available
203 E CROSS STREET
203 East Cross Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1078 sqft
Charming townhome located just a block from the heart of Federal Hill. This home welcomes you on the main level into an adorable living room with wood burning fireplace.
1 Unit Available
1459 LIGHT STREET
1459 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
A+ FEDERAL HILL LOCATION! STUDIO APARTMENT WITH PARKING & NICE SIZED BEDROOM / LIVING ROOM. LARGE FULL KITCHEN. LARGE FULL BATHROOM. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT.
1 Unit Available
1725 LIGHT STREET
1725 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
825 sqft
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR! Beautifully remodeled studio apartment available immediately in desirable Fed Hill. Bright unit with lots of southern-facing windows.
1 Unit Available
1114 WILLIAM STREET
1114 William Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1629 sqft
Popular Federal Hill location- both quiet yet convenient to everything! This two story 2 bedroom apartment has character with exposed beams and gleaming hardwood floors as well as updated kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances.
1 Unit Available
403 GRINDALL STREET
403 Grindall Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1144 sqft
BAUTIFUL RENOVATION 1 BLOCK FROM HISTORIC FEDERAL FILL!! ROOF TOP DECK, WITH VIEW OF DOMINO SUGAR SIGN, QUIET STREE, EASY ACCESS TO STREET PARKING ALL AROUND, SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!!
1 Unit Available
1633 WEBSTER STREET
1633 Webster Street, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1534 sqft
Great 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath rental. This house is close to everything yet on a quiet side street. One of the few with a covered brick front porch, enjoy an evening chatting it up with the neighbors. Includes 1-2 parking spaces.
1 Unit Available
1506 Riverside Avenue
1506 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,130
1543 sqft
Please click here to apply Recently renovated 3BR 2 BA TH including a private garage in Federal Hill! This home features beautiful hardwood floors throughout, a formal living room with privacy doors, an open family room and dining area, and a
1 Unit Available
100 HARBORVIEW DRIVE
100 Harborview Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,990
1397 sqft
OWNER WILL CONSIDER RENT TO OWN.Fully furnished, ready to move in on 09/15/2020. Jetted TUB in Master Suite!! water front Condo in a very Upscale Neighborhood of Federal Hill Baltimore. Right off I-95 exit 55.
1 Unit Available
1500 1/2 RIVERSIDE AVENUE
1500 1/2 Riverside Ave, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1729 sqft
Live authentically. Endearing townhome in historic Federal Hill. Be delighted every day when you swing open your deep green door and step into your bright entry.
1 Unit Available
443 FORT AVENUE E
443 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1 sqft
Spectacular views from full sized roof top deck.
1 Unit Available
1039 WILLIAM STREET
1039 William Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2135 sqft
Remarkable brick row home in desirable Federal Hill location with four finished levels is move in ready today! This is available fully furnished with current furniture.
1 Unit Available
1519 HENRY STREET
1519 Henry Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1600 sqft
Riverside Park Rental- 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has a large floor plan. Huge living room w/ exposed brick, large front window, wood floors, & tall ceilings. Private dining room. Eat-in kitchen leads to fenced rear patio.
1 Unit Available
438 FORT AVENUE
438 East Fort Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1800 sqft
Fantastic renovation located in the heart of Federal Hill with parking and a roof deck.
1 Unit Available
508 E Clement St
508 East Clement Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1077 sqft
508 E Clement St Available 08/19/20 Ideally located 2-bedroom home in Fed Hill - Rooftop deck! - Ideally located two-bedroom Fed Hill rowhome boasts spacious living areas, warm interiors, and coveted rooftop deck! Main level features sunny living
1 Unit Available
1508 RIVERSIDE AVENUE
1508 Riverside Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2142 sqft
LARGE 3 STORY ON DESIRABLE TREE LINED BLOCK IS STEPS TO FEDERAL HILL'S BEST AMENITIES. HOME OFFERS PRIVATE PARKING AND HUGE LIVING AREA. GREAT SIZED BEDROOMS AND UPDATED BATHROOMS THROUGHOUT. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!!
1 Unit Available
1116 WILLIAM STREET
1116 William Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1008 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom house with 2 and 1/2 baths . Many update loaded with charm. fenced courtyard and deck
1 Unit Available
23 PIERSIDE DRIVE
23 Pierside Drive, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,650
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Available Now: Beautiful 2nd floor unit with all the amenities you need! Bright white Kitchen w/ granite counters, a spacious Master Bedroom w/ spacious closets and a versatile bonus room that's perfect as a home office, reading or meditation room.
Results within 1 mile of Riverside
22 Units Available
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,579
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,728
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,857
1103 sqft
Expect spacious living spaces and concierge service in this green-conscious industrial-style apartment complex featuring air conditioning and built-in fireplaces. With excellent amenities including coffee bar and clubhouse. Also close to I-95 for commuting ease.
10 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,345
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
37 Units Available
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
