250 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD

Living in Woodlawn

With a median rent of $1080, Woodlawn is a relatively inexpensive place to live in Maryland. You can find a few apartments as low as $670 as well as some more upscale apartments topping out around $1245. Major developers require credit checks, proof of income as well as income requirements that match the monthly rent amount. All in all, it should come as no surprise that finding an apartment in Woodlawn is simple.

Getting around Woodlawn is easy both by foot, car or public transportation. Home to the Maryland Transit Authority’s over seven bus routes, the area is accessible by public transportation. There is also a proposed red line extension for the area to be added to the Metro subway system. Most of the apartments in Woodlawn have walk scores over 40, but having a car is useful and convenient as well.

But, whether you walk, drive or take the bus, living in Woodlawn offers the best that Maryland has to offer. From historic mansions to idyllic landscapes, Woodlawn has it all. Moving here is a simple process, but it is best to be prepared. It is best to secure an apartment in Woodlawn at least thirty days before your planned move. Make sure that you have all the required documentation. You will need to provide at least three of the most recent paystubs that can verify that you meet or exceed the rental property’s income requirements as well as valid ID. It’s also a good idea to be aware of your credit score so you don’t run into any snags while your application is being processed. Take time to think about the amenities you would like in your new Woodlawn apartment home. There are apartments with paid utilities available as well as furnished apartments.