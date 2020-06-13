250 Apartments for rent in Woodlawn, MD

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$918
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
4 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,379
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
1 Unit Available
Edmondson Park
1661 Forest Park Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,051
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Edmondson Park Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
52 Units Available
Tuscany Gardens
1606 Cantwell Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1015 sqft
Elegant units located near Interstate 70. Air conditioning and ceiling fans promote year-round comfort. Amenities include a tennis court, swimming pool and a car wash area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Chadwick Manor
22 Units Available
Tuscany Woods
7106 Rolling Bend Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
962 sqft
Located a short walk from the Boulevard Place Shopping Center and the Security Station Shopping Center. Recently renovated apartments have plush carpeting and ample storage space.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1706 Stella Court
1706 Stella Court, Woodlawn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1140 sqft
Beautifully Updated 4 Bedroom in Gwynn Oak - A beautifully updated 4 bedroom townhome in Gwynn Oak with hardwood floors throughout! The modern kitchen offers new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and an island breakfast bar.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1815 Colonial Rd
1815 Colonial Road, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1176 sqft
1815 Colonial Rd Available 07/20/20 Charming 3 Bedroom w/ Den SFH in Gywnn Oak! - Lovingly updated 3 bedroom rancher with quaint front porch close to parks and shopping! Wood floors, neutral color scheme, and decorative moldings welcome you to a

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5412 Clifton Ave
5412 Clifton Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
Comfortable 2 bedroom SFH Avail June 1st - Property Id: 277673 Get prepared to move... 2 bedroom Single Family Home! Get prepared and treat yourself this year to a new Home! Perfect for a couple or single person and small family.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
6053 GWYNN OAK
6053 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Woodlawn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1070 sqft
This home needs work! Home inspection on file for review. Only rehab financing or cash or hard money loans. Being sold AS-IS. See today!!

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1460 Barrett Road - 1
1460 Barrett Road, Woodlawn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1300 sqft
Huge end of group home that is newly renovated boasting 4 big bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Central AC and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, washer and dryer, all new flooring and carpet, covered porch in back with private driveway.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6412 Windsor Mill Road, 1st Floor Ss, #2
6412 Windsor Mill Road, Woodlawn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
980 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment - fully renovated - granite and stainless kitchen 4-Plex
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
$
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$969
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,079
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:39pm
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
$
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Franklintown
10 Units Available
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1088 sqft
Large 1-3 bedroom apartments in peaceful, park-like setting, with patio/balcony and washer/dryer. 24-hr maintenance. Convenient access to Gwynn Falls/Leakin Park and other city parks. Near Hwy 122 and I-70, for access to entire Baltimore area.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 11:02am
$
5 Units Available
Windsor Commons Apartments
2800 Ashfield Dr, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,567
921 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1256 sqft
Windsor Commons offers a gated community that provides the perfect setting to live the luxury life that you deserve.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Westgate
17 Units Available
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$775
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Westgate
7 Units Available
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$845
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:37pm
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
City GuideWoodlawn
“Elmo loves you,” is the popular phrase spoken by one of the most beloved Sesame Street characters. The voice of Kevin Clash brought Elmo to life, and Clash himself was from Woodlawn.

Home to the Social Security Administration and the Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services, Woodlawn is sometimes known as “Security” because of its proximity to the SSA as well as MD Route 122, or Security Blvd. The Baltimore County neighborhood is also home to several historical sites, including Lorraine Park Cemetery Gate Lodge and St. Mary's Episcopal Church. The Gate Lodge was built in 1884 and is a beautifully ornate stone gatehouse designed in the Queen Anne Style. 

Having trouble with Craigslist Woodlawn? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Living in Woodlawn

With a median rent of $1080, Woodlawn is a relatively inexpensive place to live in Maryland. You can find a few apartments as low as $670 as well as some more upscale apartments topping out around $1245. Major developers require credit checks, proof of income as well as income requirements that match the monthly rent amount. All in all, it should come as no surprise that finding an apartment in Woodlawn is simple.

Getting around Woodlawn is easy both by foot, car or public transportation. Home to the Maryland Transit Authority’s over seven bus routes, the area is accessible by public transportation. There is also a proposed red line extension for the area to be added to the Metro subway system. Most of the apartments in Woodlawn have walk scores over 40, but having a car is useful and convenient as well.

But, whether you walk, drive or take the bus, living in Woodlawn offers the best that Maryland has to offer. From historic mansions to idyllic landscapes, Woodlawn has it all. Moving here is a simple process, but it is best to be prepared. It is best to secure an apartment in Woodlawn at least thirty days before your planned move. Make sure that you have all the required documentation. You will need to provide at least three of the most recent paystubs that can verify that you meet or exceed the rental property’s income requirements as well as valid ID.  It’s also a good idea to be aware of your credit score so you don’t run into any snags while your application is being processed. Take time to think about the amenities you would like in your new Woodlawn apartment home. There are apartments with paid utilities available as well as furnished apartments.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Woodlawn?
The average rent price for Woodlawn rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,160.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Woodlawn?
Some of the colleges located in the Woodlawn area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Woodlawn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodlawn from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

