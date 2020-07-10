Apartment List
/
MD
/
baltimore
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:50 PM

403 Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
34 Units Available
Federal Hill - Montgomery
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,498
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:01pm
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
9 Units Available
Mount Vernon
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
7 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,200
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 06:30pm
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:45pm
41 Units Available
Wyman Park
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,480
941 sqft
Experience ICON Residences at The Rotunda. 379 luxury apartments surround exciting new ground floor retail, giving you all the conveniences of a walk-able city lifestyle, without the congestion and high prices.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:33pm
12 Units Available
Canton
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,599
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1212 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1212 East Apartments in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 06:04pm
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 06:27pm
7 Units Available
Medford
Boston Crossing
5800 Boston St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
619 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
936 sqft
Along with a great location, Boston Crossing offers 1 and 2 bedroom apartments that feature newly renovated kitchens and updated bathrooms, dishwashers, central heat and air conditioning, beautiful hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, modern
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 06:03pm
4 Units Available
Brewer's Hill
Highland Haus
3232 Eastern Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,380
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Highland Haus! Built for those that love life in the city, Highland Haus is the hottest new luxury apartment community in the Canton Zip code.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 06:19pm
24 Units Available
Bolton Hill
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 06:53pm
4 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
714 sqft
Guilford Manor Apartments is conveniently located at the intersection of North Charles Street and West University Parkway. Guilford Manor Apartments is blocks away from Union Memorial Hospital Center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
52 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,135
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,052
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,906
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
$
29 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,403
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 06:38pm
20 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
77 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
75 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,399
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 06:09pm
Contact for Availability
Tuscany - Cantebury
University West
106 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartments in a pet-friendly complex with 24-hour maintenance. Handicapped accessible. Laundry room on site. Across the street from Wyman Park and Johns Hopkins University. Dining options abound.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1012 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
4 Units Available
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1728 sqft
This unique community of three-bedroom brick townhomes is nestled in the heart of an established Essex residential neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 09:33pm
25 Units Available
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,199
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1275 sqft
Luxury apartments with granite countertops, separate dens, in-unit washers and dryers, and ceiling fans. Short commute to Baltimore or Annapolis, and close to Vincent Farm Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
39 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Verified

1 of 55

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
29 Units Available
SBIC - West Federal Hill
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.

July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Baltimore rents increased over the past month

Baltimore rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Baltimore stand at $953 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,195 for a two-bedroom. Baltimore's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Baltimore over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Baltimore rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Baltimore, other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baltimore is also more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Baltimore's median two-bedroom rent of $1,195 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Baltimore fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baltimore than most other large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,108, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Baltimore.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBaltimore 3 BedroomsBaltimore Accessible ApartmentsBaltimore Apartments under $1,000Baltimore Apartments under $800Baltimore Apartments under $900
    Baltimore Apartments with BalconyBaltimore Apartments with GarageBaltimore Apartments with GymBaltimore Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBaltimore Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Apartments with PoolBaltimore Apartments with Washer-Dryer
    Baltimore Cheap PlacesBaltimore Dog Friendly ApartmentsBaltimore Furnished ApartmentsBaltimore Luxury PlacesBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
    Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
    Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
    Fells PointGlenCharles Village
    CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
    Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
    Loyola University Maryland