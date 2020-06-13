Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:30 PM

790 Apartments for rent in Baltimore, MD

📍
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
See all neighborhoods
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
Glen Oaks
18 Units Available
Yorkewood Apartments
1101 1/2 Ramblewood Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$925
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
721 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
963 sqft
Yorkewood Apartments, conveniently located at East Belvedere and The Alameda, features all the amenities you could need or want.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:07pm
$
12 Units Available
Brookstone
1 Duke of Windsor Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,049
591 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
806 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,269
940 sqft
Lots of green spaces and trees; amenities include on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Units have microwaves, dishwashers and ranges in the kitchen, as well as air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
Lake Walker
7 Units Available
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,159
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located conveniently near the Baltimore Beltway and Towson University. Units have well-appointed kitchens with modern appliances and hardwood flooring. Pet-friendly community has a courtyard for tenants to enjoy.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
2 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Woodbrook Village
48 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:57pm
$
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$969
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:55pm
$
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$939
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$859
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
$
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,079
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:46pm
West Forest Park
8 Units Available
The Greens at Forest Park
4515 Fairview Ave Suite D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$806
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$891
694 sqft
A newly renovated complex in a highly scenic location. This complex includes easy access to I-83, a playground, spacious one- and two -bedroom apartments, on-site maintenance, air conditioning and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:30pm
Mid-Town Belvedere
9 Units Available
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,130
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,266
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
6 Units Available
Park Crescent
6535 Falkirk Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,019
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
630 sqft
Calm, pet-friendly complex adjacent to Idlewylde Park. Boasts playground, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Extra storage and air conditioning in apartments. Minutes away from the Baltimore Beltway.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
4 Units Available
Belmont Park
1 Kafern Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
3 Bedrooms
$1,459
930 sqft
Convenient location near the Baltimore Beltway. Recently renovated units have custom blinds, air conditioning and ample storage space. Kitchens have modern appliances including a range and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Patterson Park
35 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,442
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
$
Fells Point
4 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,929
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,719
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:12pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
4 Units Available
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,160
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
$
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Gwynns Falls Park
1 Unit Available
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
656 sqft
Suburban Living with the Conveniences of the City - Charming 1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom apartments feature central air and a well-designed kitchen with appliances including range and refrigerator. The building has a large parking lot.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Mount Vernon
11 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Tuscany - Cantebury
7 Units Available
Carolina
108 West University Parkway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
A short walk to the JHU Homewood campus, this building is at 108-114 West University Parkway.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Charles Village
28 Units Available
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$700
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Wyman Park
8 Units Available
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.

Median Rent in Baltimore

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Baltimore is $952, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,194.
Studio
$783
1 Bed
$952
2 Beds
$1,194
3+ Beds
$1,535
City GuideBaltimore
Good morning Baltimore! Every day's like an open door. Every night is a fantasy. Every sound's like a symphony." (Hairspray Lyrics, "Good Morning, Baltimore").

Howdy! Welcome to Charm City. If you’re a newbie, use this guide to get acquainted. Oh, and don’t act like a stranger and you won’t be treated like one. (Balmer was indeed nominated the U.S. city rudest to tourists!) However, if you’re a vet, feel free to branch out and pick a place you’ve never heard of to explore. Remember, the hip areas don’t stay hip for long—you gotta move with the tide to keep your street cred!

Having trouble with Craigslist Baltimore? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Historical Seven Foot Knoll Light in Baltimore, Maryland

Crabs from Baltimore Harbor

Federal Hill Park overlooking downtown Baltimore

“Oh, and this apartment was featured in the HBO series The Wire!”

If a landlord ever says this, get out of there immediately. Trust us. Other tips you should know about Baltimore City living:

Historic Homes, Lush Locales: Everyone dreams of living in a quaint brick rowhouse from the 18th century. Well, the good news is that there are heaps of ‘em in Baltimore—though not all from colonial times, and only a precious few in choice areas. Think of the perfect apartment as a combination of three elements: style, location, and price. In Baltimore, these elements seem to lie as three points on a triangle: the closer you move to two, the further you move away from one. Keep this nifty diagram in mind when selecting your Balmer dream pad.

Green Public Transport: If you’re a sustainability buff but you can’t afford one of those fancy “carbon zero” eco-condos with wind turbines spinning and soybeans sprouting on the roof, then study the transit map for the Charm City Circulator, Balmer’s free and eco-friendly bus system. Go car-free!

For Those About to Drive: Let’s say you desperately need to own a car (hypothetical scenario, I know). The thing to know about the cutesy historic areas in Baltimore City is that it’s residential parking only. (Cobblestone streets have their setbacks, don’t they?) That means you’ll need a sticker ($20 annually) and you’ll have to fight for a space. All the more reason to hunt down an apartment complex with garage parking included.

O Renter, Where Art Thou?

Baltimore landlords and apartment managers typically ask for a six-month lease and a deposit to match a month’s rent. Ask about utilities and expect to pay over $100/month for A/C in the summer and the same for heat in the winter (possibly more if your place is older and uses oil: talk about “historic features”!). Finally, expect to sit on a waiting list (up to a year, at longest) if you’re interested in a rowhouse in a popular area. If you simply can’t wait, consider the (newer, if possible) apartment complexes, which boast a higher turnover rate. Neighborhoods you should know about include the following:

Central: If you’re simply rollin’ in it and want to be able to taunt the crabs in Chesapeake Bay from your bathroom window, you won’t be satisfied with anything less than the Inner Harbor. Expect valet parking and all utilities included for $1600/month (1BR/1BA) or $1850/month (2BR/1BA). Second best in central Baltimore City is the Mount Vernon-Belvedere area. This area has an upscale (gorgeous old homes get friendly with blocks of apartments complexes), bohemian (hipster and artist central) vibe that mixes artsy quirk with higher education (JHU borders these hoods to the north). Bolton Hill is a collegiate-stunner with two universities, gilded statues, historic architecture and peaceful tree-lined streets. Lots of studios in this neighborhood, ranging from $650/month in some cases to $1100/month for all-inclusive units. Double-up and it gets even less expensive: 2BR/1BAs regularly go for less than $1000/month.

South: If you can’t afford a high rise in the Inner Harbor but need to be close to Downtown, look south. No, not that far—there, where the Ft. McHenry Tunnel hops over to Fells Point. That’s Locust Point; take a few steps to the left and you’re in West Federal Hill. These areas boast lots of working professionals, pubs and restaurants, but lack that yacht-crooning retirement crowd that too often characterizes South Baltimore in residents’ minds. You won’t pay under a thousand for anything out here, no matter how many (or few) bedrooms. But you might be able to snag a 2BR/1BA with a view for about $1600/month in Locust Point. Fed Hill will be slightly higher priced for the same.

North: On either side of Johns Hopkins University sit older, historic neighborhoods gentrified by young, artsy types. West of JH gets you into Wyman Park and the Hampden area; east are Abell and Charles Village (the even northerner expansion from North Charles). Things start to feel suburbany outside the expressway; but what one loses of urbanity, one gains in verdancy—it’s parks and greenspaces galore in north Balmer. Expect to pay a premium for the Abell experience (you’ll likely be fighting graduate students for the 1BRs, which run from $850 up to $1250/month). Hampden’s a little more doable: one can usually find both 1BR and 2BR/1BA apartments (sometimes even row homes!) for less than $1000/month. Johns Hopkins, Charles Village, Woodberry, if you actually like suburbia, check out Homeland: it’s a less creepy-feeling planned neighborhood a little farther north. Just be willing to drop at least a grand per month to drive past that fancy-pants sign to get to your 1BR.

Southeast: Second to North Baltimore for youngsters, Southeast has some fabulous neighborhoods. Fells Point is the choicest area: it would be unsurprising to pay over $1500/month for a 1BR (all utilities and parking in a garage included, of course). If you’re looking for parking anywhere besides the garage, you’re out of luck here. Thankfully, the area is fairly walkable and you can get all the perks of living in a major city: harbor views, posh nightlife, delicious food, luxury condos, chic shopping and even a charming Little Italy. If this is outside your budget, check out Brewer’s Hill or Canton, although these have less apartment complexes than rooms available in houses. Patterson Park is ideal for dog-owners and runners; 1BRs near the park start at $800/month, 2BRs go from $1250/month.

Sold on your new neighborhood? Wonderful. Round up the neighbors, make a peach cake, and put the O’s game on. Easy, wasn’t it?

June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Baltimore rents increased over the past month

Baltimore rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Baltimore stand at $952 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. Baltimore's year-over-year rent growth is level with the state average of 0.0%, but lags the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Baltimore Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Baltimore throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 7 of of the largest 10 cities in the Baltimore metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 4.1%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,749, while one-bedrooms go for $1,394.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,463, while one-bedrooms go for $1,166.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,960; rents were down 0.6% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,110; rents decreased 0.1% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Baltimore rents more affordable than many similar cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Baltimore has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Baltimore is still more affordable than most comparable cities across the country.

    • Baltimore's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Baltimore.
    • While rents in Baltimore remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Nashville (+2.1%), Austin (+1.3%), and Columbus (+1.0%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,166, $1,461, and $972 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baltimore than most other large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,119, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Baltimore.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,190
    0.1%
    0
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,960
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,220
    $1,540
    0.1%
    2.3%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.1%
    -4.1%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    0
    1.9%
    Severn
    $1,340
    $1,680
    -0.9%
    -0.4%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,460
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    -0.1%
    Annapolis
    $1,530
    $1,920
    -0.8%
    0.1%
    Odenton
    $1,810
    $2,270
    -1%
    -3.9%
    Parkville
    $1,120
    $1,400
    0
    0.3%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    -0.9%
    Perry Hall
    $1,330
    $1,670
    0.4%
    2.1%
    Reisterstown
    $1,180
    $1,470
    0
    3.1%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,340
    0.7%
    0.2%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Renter Confidence Survey

    Apartment List has released Baltimore’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Baltimore renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartme...

    View full Baltimore Renter Survey

    Here’s how Baltimore ranks on:

    C
    Overall satisfaction
    C+
    Jobs and career opportunities
    C
    Recreational activities
    C+
    Affordability
    D
    Quality of schools
    C+
    Social Life
    D
    Weather
    C
    Commute time
    B-
    Public transit
    C+
    Pet-friendliness
    Overview of Findings

    Apartment List has released Baltimore’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters nationwide, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of the country’s 111 million renters.

    "Baltimore renters expressed general dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."

    Key Findings in Baltimore include the following:

    • Baltimore renters gave their city a C overall.
    • The highest-rated categories for Baltimore were public transit (B-), affordability (C+) and jobs and career opportunities (C+).
    • The areas of concern to Baltimore renters are state and local taxes and safety and low crime rate, which both received scores of F.
    • Baltimore millennials are unsatisfied with their city, giving it an overall rating of F.
    • Baltimore earned similar scores compared to other cities in Maryland like Hyattsville (D), but earned lower marks than Silver Spring (A) and Rockville (A+).
    • Baltimore did relatively poorly compared to similar cities nationwide, including Pittsburgh (B+), Charlotte (A-) and Washington, DC (A-).
    • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

    Renters say:

    • "There are lots of activities in Baltimore like sports, concerts, and museums, but the traffic and infrastructure are poor." -Kristin G.
    • "I love the culture of Baltimore, but the crime rate in the city needs to be addressed." -Jasmen R.
    • "I love the small-town feeling while still living in a city. It’s nice that it’s affordable, but there are some safety issues." -Marnie B.

    For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

    View our national survey results here.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Baltimore?
    In Baltimore, the median rent is $783 for a studio, $952 for a 1-bedroom, $1,194 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,535 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Baltimore, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Baltimore?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Baltimore include Downtown Baltimore, Frankford, Harford Echodale Perring Parkway, Fells Point, and Glen.
    How pet-friendly is Baltimore?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Baltimore received a letter grade of C+ for pet-friendliness.
    What is the job market like in Baltimore?
    According to our Annual Renter Survey, Baltimore received a letter grade of C+ for satisfaction with jobs and career opportunities.
    How good are the schools in Baltimore?
    Baltimore renters gave their city a letter grade of D when asked to rate their satisfaction with schools in the area. To see how Baltimore did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What is social life like in Baltimore?
    Baltimore renters gave their city a letter grade of C+ when asked to rate their satisfaction with social life and dating opportunities. To see how Baltimore did in other categories, check out the results of our Annual Renter Survey.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Baltimore?
    Some of the colleges located in the Baltimore area include Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, Johns Hopkins University, and Loyola University Maryland. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Baltimore?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Baltimore from include Washington, Columbia, Silver Spring, Glen Burnie, and Towson.

