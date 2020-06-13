242 Apartments for rent in Lochearn, MD

Renting in Lochearn

Most of Lochearn was built in the 1950s and based around family homes. There are some modern apartment complexes, but you may want to expand your apartment search to include some of the many three-bedroom houses for rent in Lochearn.

What to Look For in an Apartment

Because of its size, there are basically no differences between the neighborhoods, which typically comprise one or two blocks at most. So when you look for a place to live, you need to look at the actual street, your neighbors and your potential landlord in person. With a vacancy rate of about 3 percent, you won't have much time to consider either.

Since you have to jump at the first one-bedroom you see, here are some tips on what to look for when you search for an apartment for rent.

Check for Damage and Quick Fixes: When you're in the apartment, look for things like cracks, water damage, signs of bugs, broken outlets and fresh plaster. Don't be afraid to look in all the dark corners with a flashlight; you don't want to be stuck with a moldy two-bedroom apartment or lose your damage deposit because of an old problem.

Make Sure Your Neighbors are Sane: You really don't want a neighbor who will yell at you every time you turn on the TV or act like you're going to murder her in the night. So if you can, try to talk or at least greet your potential neighbors before moving in. Even a short conversation can do a lot to see if they'll be friendly, easy to ignore or a living nightmare. You can also learn about your future landlord from them.

Actually Talk to the Landlord: When looking at potential apartment rentals, many people don't actually talk with the landlord. They'll ask questions and get answers, but it's all about the house and the neighborhood. Try to get a conversation going to see if the landlord is a nice person who you want to rent from. This also helps make you seem friendly, which could lead to lower rent or extras, like all utilities paid.

What You Need

To rent in Lochearn, you'll need the basics, like references, proof of income, damage deposit and credit report. If you have it all ready right at the start, it will make you look like a better potential tenant and make your future landlord happy. So have it all wrapped up with a pretty bow before you get to the apartment, just to be on the safe side.