242 Apartments for rent in Lochearn, MD

15 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.

1 Unit Available
6700 Wilmont Dr - Unit 104
6700 Wilmont Drive, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,099
Comfortable 1 Bed+Den Condo in Woodlawn! - Sunny 1 bedroom condo with private balcony in Woodlawn! Welcoming interior boasts a neutral color scheme and bonus office space/den! Updated kitchen comes fully-equipped with crisp white appliances, ample

1 Unit Available
4019 Essex Road
4019 Essex Road, Lochearn, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
/ 2br - 1200ft2 - The Feel Of Country Living Right In The City (Pikesville,Md) Essex Rd 2BR / 1Ba 1200ft2 available Oct 1st Contact.

1 Unit Available
3655 FOREST GARDEN AVENUE
3655 Forest Garden Avenue, Lochearn, MD
Studio
$950
1960 sqft
A newly renovated basement efficiency. Located in a quiet homeowner community that is close to public transportation. In walking distance to Liberty Rd and Reisterstown Rd.

1 Unit Available
3713 Buckingham Road
3713 Buckingham Road, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1298 sqft
Colonial style detached home with plenty of yard space and garage parking. Located minutes from 695 and Reisterstown Road Plaza, Social Security, District Court and MTA. Suburban like community close to city like amenities.

1 Unit Available
6909 ALTER STREET
6909 Alter Street, Lochearn, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1658 sqft
Beautifully remodeled single family home with new kitchen featuring gorgeous granite, stainless steel appliances, designer flooring throughout. Easy one floor living with open concept floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Lochearn
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
8 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
8 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,079
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
8 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Grove Park
3 Units Available
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
10 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1012 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
37 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$930
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
West Forest Park
10 Units Available
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
8 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1043 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
14 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Glen
8 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Glen
6 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
930 sqft
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Glen
2 Units Available
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gardens at Clarks offers the ideal combination of a peaceful setting just two shorts blocks away from the convenience of Reisterstown Road.
Glen
Contact for Availability
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1001 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.

1 Unit Available
8240 Kings Crown Rd
8240 Kings Crown Road, Milford Mill, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1160 sqft
Light-filled 3 Bedroom Townhome in Pikesville! - Light-filled 3 bedroom townhome in Pikesville! Spacious open living area boasts wood flooring throughout highlighted by a neutral color scheme and large windows.
City GuideLochearn
Lochearn, MD

Lochearn, MD, a suburb of Baltimore offers easy access to Baltimore thanks to Liberty Road and Patterson Avenue. It's also on the main roads that will take you all over Maryland.

Renting in Lochearn

Most of Lochearn was built in the 1950s and based around family homes. There are some modern apartment complexes, but you may want to expand your apartment search to include some of the many three-bedroom houses for rent in Lochearn.

What to Look For in an Apartment

Because of its size, there are basically no differences between the neighborhoods, which typically comprise one or two blocks at most. So when you look for a place to live, you need to look at the actual street, your neighbors and your potential landlord in person. With a vacancy rate of about 3 percent, you won't have much time to consider either.

Since you have to jump at the first one-bedroom you see, here are some tips on what to look for when you search for an apartment for rent.

Check for Damage and Quick Fixes: When you're in the apartment, look for things like cracks, water damage, signs of bugs, broken outlets and fresh plaster. Don't be afraid to look in all the dark corners with a flashlight; you don't want to be stuck with a moldy two-bedroom apartment or lose your damage deposit because of an old problem.

Make Sure Your Neighbors are Sane: You really don't want a neighbor who will yell at you every time you turn on the TV or act like you're going to murder her in the night. So if you can, try to talk or at least greet your potential neighbors before moving in. Even a short conversation can do a lot to see if they'll be friendly, easy to ignore or a living nightmare. You can also learn about your future landlord from them.

Actually Talk to the Landlord: When looking at potential apartment rentals, many people don't actually talk with the landlord. They'll ask questions and get answers, but it's all about the house and the neighborhood. Try to get a conversation going to see if the landlord is a nice person who you want to rent from. This also helps make you seem friendly, which could lead to lower rent or extras, like all utilities paid.

What You Need

To rent in Lochearn, you'll need the basics, like references, proof of income, damage deposit and credit report. If you have it all ready right at the start, it will make you look like a better potential tenant and make your future landlord happy. So have it all wrapped up with a pretty bow before you get to the apartment, just to be on the safe side.

Lochearn Neighborhoods

There are some neighborhoods in Lochearn, like Villa Nova, Forest Gardens, Willow Glen and more. However, there is actually very little difference between them.

The average rental price throughout the area is pretty reasonable, so there might only be a slight difference in rental rates, depending on your street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Lochearn?
The average rent price for Lochearn rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,400.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Lochearn?
Some of the colleges located in the Lochearn area include Towson University, Anne Arundel Community College, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, and Coppin State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Lochearn?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lochearn from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

