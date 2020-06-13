/
/
brooklyn park
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:14 PM
493 Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD📍
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Pumphrey
1 Unit Available
723 Olive Wood Lane
723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
2200 sqft
723 Olive Wood Lane Available 07/10/20 FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room.
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
120 W. Hilltop Road
120 West Hilltop Road, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Charming 2 Bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park! - Charming 2 bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park with covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout! Spacious dining area with room to entertain leads to a bright kitchen with ample storage.
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
5200 BALLMAN AVENUE
5200 Ballman Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
1 bedroom apt in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County, easy to show. Tenant cover utilities. Vouchers considered.
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
206 Grove Park Road - 1
206 Grove Park Rd, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
992 sqft
With a recently completed, full remodel, 206 Grove Park is equal parts charming, inviting, and desirable.
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
110 REBECCA HAMMOND COURT
110 Rebecca Hammond Ct, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1792 sqft
Exquisite Model Home in the new Cedar Hill Community. End of group town home with numerous upgrades expected in a Model Home. Enjoy a whole new lifestyle with clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking trails...
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
4207 3RD STREET
4207 3rd Street, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Renovated Cozy 1BR apt in Brooklyn, Anne Arundel County. Newer renovation, hardwood floors, laundry, outdoor space. Voucher considered.
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
4207 3RD AVE
4207 3rd St, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1000 sqft
Renovated 2 Bed 1 Bath unit on 2nd floor of the property. Voucher considered.
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,389
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Ferndale
10 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Curtis Bay
1 Unit Available
1502 Spruce St Apt 4
1502 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$820
420 sqft
SECURITY DEPOSIT $820 1 bed/1 bath apartment, water is included in rent. Shared washer and dryer in building. The building has 4 apartments. Plenty of on-street parking, only one block from bus stop at corner of Spruce and Pennington Ave.
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
3536 4th St 1st floor
3536 4th Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1050 sqft
1st floor w/ basement - This apartment offers a lot to the tenant that rents it. It is well maintained. Kitchen to include white cabinets with cream colored counter-top and double stainless steel sink and a gas stove.
Cherry Hill
1 Unit Available
105 Larue Sq
105 Larue Sq S, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
105 Larue Sq - 105 Larue Sq Available 07/01/20 2 bedroom/1.5 bathroom townhouse - THIS TWO BEDROOM / 1.5 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE IS LOCATED IN CHERRY HILL. IT IS MINUTES FROM CHERRY HILL ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND HARBOR HOSPITAL.
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1
4132 Audrey Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$847
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brooklyn Park 1st Floor 1 Bedroom For Rent (Baltimore) - Gorgeous Brooklyn Park 1 Bedroom is waiting for you! Light hardwood flooring throughout and large windows give this home an enchanting and bright feel.
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6458 Mount Vernon Lane
6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1215 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft.
Curtis Bay
1 Unit Available
4627 Pennington Avenue - 1
4627 Pennington Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$550
800 sqft
Affordable commercial space on Pennington Avenue in Curtis Bay. This is not an apartment -MUST BE LEASED BY BUSINESS DUE TO ZONING. Ideal for office, barber shop, etc....Basement included - great space for storage.
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
837 E JEFFREY STREET
837 East Jeffrey Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
1116 sqft
One Bedroom, one bath unit for rent. In Brooklyn park. Rent is negotiable, Private entry and parking.Please call for appointment or additional information.
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
6506 HOME WATER WAY
6506 Home Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Must see this gorgeous, remodeled and rarely on the market, 3 bedroom condo. This unit boasts a secured building, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors, marble counter tops in the kitchen and with 2 entrys to private screened in deck.
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
510 ARSAN AVENUE
510 Arsan Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
1294 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bdrm apt additional space in finished basement. The home has hardwood flooring , granite countertops, and basement walkout. A washer & dryer is on the premises .
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
528 Maude Ave
528 Maude Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1020 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom + den townhouse with beautiful hardwood floors available now! Your new home features; a large living room with high ceilings, an updated beautiful open area kitchen, dining room, full bathroom with an over sized bathtub, 2 large
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
304 JUNEBERRY WAY
304 Juneberry Way, Ferndale, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
913 sqft
Spacious and bright ground floor unit features a ramp to the patio in front of building for private access. This unit has been updated throughout and it shows beautifully.
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE
252 Candle Light Ln, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1159 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6439 LAMPLIGHTER RIDGE
6439 Lamplighter Ridge, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. New appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. Living area opens to fenced rear yard. Rent includes water/sewer. Community pool.
