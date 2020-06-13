/
/
overlea
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:20 PM
322 Apartments for rent in Overlea, MD📍
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4508 FOREST VIEW AVE
4508 Forest View Avenue, Overlea, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
Great true 5 bedroom Cape Cod available to rent! Recently renovated, central air, beautiful front porch, off-street parking, and large fenced backyard.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4404 1ST STREET
4404 1st Street, Overlea, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1832 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful home with gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. A 2 level atrium window greets you as you enter the foyer.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
3809 Glenview Terrace
3809 Glenview Terrace, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1152 sqft
View this beautiful brick townhouse, located in Nottingham, MD. This 1150 sq ft , 3-level home has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bathroom. Freshly painted walls and new flooring.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:34am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
4518 Raspe Avenue
4518 Raspe Avenue, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1600 sqft
***CALL OR TEXT RON TODAY!*** ****443-447-5238**** Amazing single family home! First level if very spacious with a large living room and dining area! Kitchen is beautiful and plently of space for those who like to cook.
1 of 18
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
Overlea
1 Unit Available
5838 WESTWOOD AVENUE
5838 Westwood Avenue, Overlea, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,925
2000 sqft
Great 4 bd/2.5 ba rental property with lots of space! Open floor plan with updated kitchen with island, granite and new appliances. Hardwood and ceramic on first floor, carpet on upper 2 levels. Master bd has walk in closet and fresh new bath.
Results within 1 mile of Overlea
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
32 Units Available
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$927
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
Frankford
12 Units Available
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
18 Units Available
Eagles Walk
7500 Eagle Walk Ct, White Marsh, MD
Studio
$1,019
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
853 sqft
Units have new appliances, patio or balcony, and air conditioning. Pets welcome. Car wash area and on-site laundry for tenants to use. Convenient location near shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
4 Units Available
Park East
2022 Kelbourne Rd, Rosedale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,063
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,148
885 sqft
Park East Apartments is in a quiet little nook in the heart of Rosedale.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
5 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
990 sqft
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
Frankford
9 Units Available
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
5 Units Available
Olde Forge
1 Olde Forge Ln, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,473
1441 sqft
Recently renovated townhomes are equipped with modern appliances and luxurious extras like a dishwasher and patio or balcony. Cats and dogs welcome; convenient parking and package receiving services for tenants.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated January 2 at 10:30am
2 Units Available
Hallfield Apartments
1 Waldmann Mill Court, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,149
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Conveniently located near shopping, dining and entertainment. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and in-unit laundry. Property offers residents playground, clubhouse and gym. Pet-friendly community with dog park.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated September 30 at 07:30pm
Glenham - Bedford
4 Units Available
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$828
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
3539 E Northern Pkwy
3539 East Northern Parkway, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,663
- (RLNE5667155)
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2913 Manns Avenue
2913 Manns Avenue, Parkville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1112 sqft
2913 Manns Avenue Available 06/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Parkville! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Parkville boasting gorgeous hardwood floors throughout! Generous eat-in kitchen offers tons of storage plus access to a large rear yard perfect
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Moores Run Park
1 Unit Available
5700 Radecke Ave 2 Bedrooms units
5700 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 bedroom apartment one bath Bath Apartment Located in East Baltimore with laundry in building Flexible on CREDIT APPLY TODAY 443-330-6161 MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE (RLNE5838658)
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glenham - Bedford
1 Unit Available
4000 Glenarm Avenue
4000 Glenarm Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home - Property Id: 294039 Nicely updated and Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom EOG TH in the Belmar area. Features a ground level concrete porch entrance leading into the freshly painted unit.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Frankford
1 Unit Available
4921 Lasalle Ave
4921 Lasalle Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
1455 sqft
Stunning NEW 4BED/2.5BATH in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family STAND ALONE house with 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 full Bath.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cedmont
1 Unit Available
5946 Kavon Ave
5946 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1384 sqft
5946 Kavon Ave Available 07/20/20 Spacious 2 Bedroom SFH in Cedmont! - Spacious 2 bedroom SFH in Cedmont boasts hardwood flooring and tons of natural light! Generous upper level offers 2 comfortable bedrooms and a shared hall bath.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3340 E. Joppa Rd
3340 Joppa Road, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2-story House in Carney with Deep Back Yard - Property Id: 128762 Charming 3BR 1.5BA single family home with off-street parking. DR with ceiling fan, LR with decorative fireplace, & eat-in Kitchen with plenty of storage.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5740 UTRECHT ROAD
5740 Utrecht Road, Rosedale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1774 sqft
This Holland Hills home is sure to please. The home features 42in kitchen cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, finished basement with powder room, spacious bedrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
North Harford Road
1 Unit Available
6431 WALTHER AVENUE
6431 Walther Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
949 sqft
Well maintained two bedroom, one and a half baths. Unit is on the third floor. Open living space. Kitchen with table space. Enclosed balcony. Two larger bedrooms with closet space. Plenty of storage space. Freshly painted. Parking lot for the units.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
26 MAPLE HOLLOW CT
26 Maple Hollow Court, Carney, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
RARELY AVAILABLE END OF GROUP TOWN HOME IN THE DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF FORESTVIEW. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 3 FULL BATH HOME IS BATHED IN NATURAL LIGHT AND HAS A FLEXIBLE FLOOR PLAN.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Overlea rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,910.
Some of the colleges located in the Overlea area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Overlea from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MD
Essex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD