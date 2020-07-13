AL
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:29 PM

118 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Baltimore, MD

$
17 Units Available
Westport
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
CO-Living has arrived in Baltimore! It is all about convenience, connecting and community making your life easier. Rent by the room in a sleek, modern apartment with a fully furnished kitchen and living room.
1 Unit Available
Gwynns Falls Park
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$775
656 sqft
Suburban Living with the Conveniences of the City - Charming 1 bedroom + den and 2 bedroom apartments feature central air and a well-designed kitchen with appliances including range and refrigerator. The building has a large parking lot.
6 Units Available
Wyndhurst
Chadford
909 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$920
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
863 sqft
This stately brick colonial building is located at 909 West University Parkway, within walking distance of JHU and Loyola. Apartments range from studio to 3BR units. This is a cat and dog-friendly facility.
12 Units Available
Cheswolde
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$959
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1150 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
6 Units Available
Glen
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
4 Units Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Pleasantview
6600 Knottwood Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
764 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
3 Units Available
Irvington
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd., Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$965
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodington West Apartments are located in the heart of Baltimore City. Our versatile floorplans were built to accommodate your needs. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments
13 Units Available
Wyman Park
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$850
250 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
440 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1050 sqft
Wyman Park Apartments' 3925 Beech Avenue location is perfect for access to the northern part of the JHU Homewood Campus. Studio, and 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments are available. This building has high-speed wireless access.
17 Units Available
Reisterstown Station
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
14 Units Available
Leakin Park
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$919
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
23 Units Available
Tuscany - Cantebury
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
10 Units Available
Rosemont
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$855
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
834 sqft
Gwynn Crest offers a desirable serene setting just outside of Gwynn Crest Park in Baltimore City. The community is tucked away from busy roads yet still provides easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment options.
1 Unit Available
Oaklee
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
12 Units Available
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
Eager Street
15 East Eager Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$919
455 sqft
This is a beautifully renovated apartment building in Historic Mount Vernon which features studio homes with energy efficient individual air and heat, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, refinished hardwood floors, amazing tile in the
1 Unit Available
West Forest Park
Lumen Windsor Arms
4240 Bonner Road, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$799
960 sqft
This community offers on-site parking, laundry facilities and a pet-friendly environment. Units include hardwood flooring, air conditioning and are cable-ready. The property is convenient to Forest Park Market and the Liberty Recreation Center.
1 Unit Available
Fallstaff
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
7 Units Available
Lakeland
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$998
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
1 Unit Available
University of MD at Baltimore
University Place
617 West Lexington Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see our newly renovated apartments located on the downtown campus of the University of Maryland. Enjoy being steps away from UMMS, the VA Hospital and all the U of M graduate schools.
3 Units Available
Wyndhurst
505 West University Parkway
505 W University Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,000
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
850 sqft
Classic brick architecture and towering pillars highlight the exterior of this building at 505 West University Parkway. Spacious rooms, 9 foot ceilings, and high speed internet await in this building that has studio, 1, and 2 bedroom options.
Contact for Availability
Glen
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1001 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
15 Units Available
Loch Raven
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$839
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
940 sqft
Ideal for commuters with easy access to the Perring Pkwy, local MedStar Good Samaritan Hospital, and Northwood Elementary School. Apartments come with full range of kitchen appliances, 24-hr maintenance, on-site laundry and parking.
9 Units Available
Frankford
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
1 Unit Available
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.
Rent Report
Baltimore

July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Baltimore Rent Report. Baltimore rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Baltimore rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Baltimore rents increased over the past month

Baltimore rents have remained steady over the past month, but have decreased moderately by 0.7% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Baltimore stand at $953 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,195 for a two-bedroom. Baltimore's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Baltimore over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing varying rent trends. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half have seen increases, while the other half have been decreasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Baltimore rents more affordable than many comparable cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Baltimore, other large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Baltimore is also more affordable than most similar cities across the country.

    • Baltimore's median two-bedroom rent of $1,195 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Baltimore fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%) and Nashville (+0.7%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Baltimore than most other large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,108, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Baltimore.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

