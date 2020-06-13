406 Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD

Enjoying Pikesville

Getting around in Pikesville is easy whether you are traveling by car, bus or train. The Baltimore Metro Subway has stops in Pikesville as does the Maryland Transit Authority bus system. However, having a car will make it even easier to experience all that Pikesville has to offer.

Taking the time to prepare before your move will make your transition to Pikesville more effective. Typically, contacting rental offices thirty days prior to your expected move date will suffice. Also, making sure that you have your three most recent paystubs along with valid ID will speed up the application process. Most rental properties require a security deposit as well as credit and prior rental history verification. It also helps to make a trip to the area before hand to familiarize yourself with the area and the people.

With plenty of history and wonderful places to eat and live, Pikesville, MD is a great place to rent an apartment and a great place to live. With over 200 years of rich history, the area continues to grow and thrive. Its location makes it an ideal place to live, especially if you want to make quick trips into the District and beyond. Don't let the 200 years of history fool you, Pikesville is a growing suburb that gets more contemporary with each passing year.