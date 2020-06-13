Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

406 Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD

Last updated June 13 at 12:18pm
8 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
The Courts of Avalon
9000 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,734
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,505
1395 sqft
Situated along Highway 129 and close to Druid Ridge Cemetery. Luxury apartments with bathtub, hardwood floors and a full range of kitchen appliances. Residents have use of tennis court, pool and courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
52 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,107
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,551
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Last updated June 13 at 12:53pm
8 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$985
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1043 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Last updated June 13 at 12:59pm
14 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,014
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
10 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,634
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 13 at 12:47pm
5 Units Available
Overlook at Woodholme
9050 Iron Horse Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,690
1159 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1336 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1409 sqft
Modern full-service apartments in Pikesville, Maryland. Amenities include club room, business center and rooftop pool. Short drive to the I-795 or I-695, providing an easy commute to Baltimore.
Last updated December 17 at 10:31am
12 Units Available
Annen Woods
1 Harness Ct, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1036 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted apartment homes with granite countertops, brushed-nickel fixtures, and plush carpeting. 24-hour emergency maintenance available. Community includes a fenced-in dog park, tennis courts, and grilling area. By the Baltimore Beltway. Near Woodholme Golf Course.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103
1804 Snow Meadow Lane, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
931 sqft
1804 Snow Meadow Lane #103 Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Large Two Bedroom Condo with Balcony and Pool - Welcome to the Rockland Run Condos. Enjoy this community offering many lovely amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2727 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY
2727 Quarry Heights Way, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2462 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Full and 1 Half-bath townhouse in Greenspring East. Updates include Roof, HVAC, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Bedroom w/ Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-in Closet. Large Master Bath w/ Separate Shower / Tub and Skylight.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2830 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY
2830 Quarry Heights Way, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2830 QUARRY HEIGHTS WAY in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2927 KATEWOOD COURT
2927 Katewood Court, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Great two bedroom two full bath condo with newer flooring and Washer/Dryer in unit! Cold water, condo fee, and trash removal included in rent. Close to the Quarry Lake shops and restaurants, easy access to 695.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
7021 TOBY DR #7021
7021 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
Bright and spacious 2 BR\2BA condo in great location near Mt. Washington. This exceptionally well-cared for unit is on the 2nd level of a 3-story building with private balconies and courtyard views. En suite off master bedroom. Walk in closets.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
116 WINDBLOWN COURT
116 Windblown Court, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2200 sqft
Must see to believe! Spacious, Renovated TWNHS. Large Kitchen w/ Granite Tops, Tile Floor and Back splash. Renovated Bathrooms w/ Ceramic Tile, Modern Fixtures, Toto Toilets. Jetted, Massage Shower in MBR. Skylight.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
52 WEDGE WAY
52 Wedge Way, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2266 sqft
Previous NVHomes Andrew Carnegie Model Townhome For Rent! Professionally decorated at Suburban Greene community, LUX 2-Car GAR End TH in Pikesville w/amazing golf course views, w/upgrades of 10 ft-3 level Ext, Formal DIN RM, Great RM FP, HW Stairs,

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
130 SLADE AVE
130 Slade Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Condo in doorman building in Pikesville. Laundry in hallway of building. Hardwood floors throughout. Central Air. Water included. Elevator access, entry involve no steps and wheelchair can get past door. Move-in ready.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
5 PENNY LN
5 Penny Lane, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
THIS IS A SOUGHT AFTER COMMUNITY OF MOUNT WASHINGTON . A 3BDR/2.5BA TOWNHOUSE. HUGE LIVING ROOM HAS FIREPLACE W/GRANITE . LARGE DINING ROOM. SPACIOUS MBR W/DRESSING AREA, WALK- IN CLOSET & BALCONY. HARDWOOD FLOORS. CATHEDRAL CEILINGS W/SKYLIGHTS,

Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
11 IRVING PLACE
11 Irving Place, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1139 sqft
Available on April 1st, 2020. Currently occupied. Beautifully renovated in February 2019. This detached home located in Pikesville offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, spacious rooms, deck, nice backyard for your summer BBQ's/gatherings.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
2331 OLD COURT ROAD
2331 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Paradise. Downsizing? New Start? Relocating? This is your answer! This fully furnished, renovated, penthouse condo will answer your dreams. All you have to do is move in.
Results within 1 mile of Pikesville
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Fallstaff
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Last updated June 13 at 12:55pm
Cheswolde
5 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$939
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
Cheswolde
6 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
Last updated June 13 at 12:29pm
Reisterstown Station
22 Units Available
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$951
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1216 sqft
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.

Median Rent in Pikesville

Last updated Mar. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Pikesville is $1,219, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,529.
Studio
$1,003
1 Bed
$1,219
2 Beds
$1,529
3+ Beds
$1,966
City GuidePikesville
Pikesville is located in Baltimore County and is the closest suburb to Baltimore City. Pikesville rests in a central location near Baltimore City and is easily accessible to surrounding areas including Downtown Baltimore, DC and major Maryland cities. A surprising mix of cultural and historical ambiance makes Pikesville a unique place to live.
Moving to Pikesville

Living and eating in the Pikesville area is a memorable experience. From eclectic to quaint and basic to extravagant, Pikesville restaurants are some of the best in the region.

The cost of renting in Pikesville is relatively high for Maryland and the median rent is about $1100. But, you can find a good budgetary range of rent prices if you do some searching. If you start your search early, you may find properties as low as $920, but typically you’ll see the rents ranging between $1100 and above. You can find an apartment for rent in Pikesville that has the amenities you need. Conducting your search online is a great place to start, but visiting the area in person will yield better results.

Enjoying Pikesville

Getting around in Pikesville is easy whether you are traveling by car, bus or train. The Baltimore Metro Subway has stops in Pikesville as does the Maryland Transit Authority bus system. However, having a car will make it even easier to experience all that Pikesville has to offer.

Taking the time to prepare before your move will make your transition to Pikesville more effective. Typically, contacting rental offices thirty days prior to your expected move date will suffice. Also, making sure that you have your three most recent paystubs along with valid ID will speed up the application process. Most rental properties require a security deposit as well as credit and prior rental history verification. It also helps to make a trip to the area before hand to familiarize yourself with the area and the people.

With plenty of history and wonderful places to eat and live, Pikesville, MD is a great place to rent an apartment and a great place to live. With over 200 years of rich history, the area continues to grow and thrive. Its location makes it an ideal place to live, especially if you want to make quick trips into the District and beyond. Don't let the 200 years of history fool you, Pikesville is a growing suburb that gets more contemporary with each passing year.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Pikesville?
In Pikesville, the median rent is $1,003 for a studio, $1,219 for a 1-bedroom, $1,529 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,966 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Pikesville, check out our monthly Pikesville Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Pikesville?
Some of the colleges located in the Pikesville area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Pikesville?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Pikesville from include Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie.

