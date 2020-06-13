406 Apartments for rent in Pikesville, MD📍
Living and eating in the Pikesville area is a memorable experience. From eclectic to quaint and basic to extravagant, Pikesville restaurants are some of the best in the region.
The cost of renting in Pikesville is relatively high for Maryland and the median rent is about $1100. But, you can find a good budgetary range of rent prices if you do some searching. If you start your search early, you may find properties as low as $920, but typically you’ll see the rents ranging between $1100 and above. You can find an apartment for rent in Pikesville that has the amenities you need. Conducting your search online is a great place to start, but visiting the area in person will yield better results.
Getting around in Pikesville is easy whether you are traveling by car, bus or train. The Baltimore Metro Subway has stops in Pikesville as does the Maryland Transit Authority bus system. However, having a car will make it even easier to experience all that Pikesville has to offer.
Taking the time to prepare before your move will make your transition to Pikesville more effective. Typically, contacting rental offices thirty days prior to your expected move date will suffice. Also, making sure that you have your three most recent paystubs along with valid ID will speed up the application process. Most rental properties require a security deposit as well as credit and prior rental history verification. It also helps to make a trip to the area before hand to familiarize yourself with the area and the people.
With plenty of history and wonderful places to eat and live, Pikesville, MD is a great place to rent an apartment and a great place to live. With over 200 years of rich history, the area continues to grow and thrive. Its location makes it an ideal place to live, especially if you want to make quick trips into the District and beyond. Don't let the 200 years of history fool you, Pikesville is a growing suburb that gets more contemporary with each passing year.