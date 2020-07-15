/
Coppin
204 Apartments For Rent Near Coppin
187 Units Available
Poppleton
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1084 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Avra and Cirro in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
14 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
39 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,365
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
45 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
8 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
9 E Mt. Royal
9 East Mount Royal Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
834 sqft
Located across from University of Baltimore and Penn Station. Including retail floors for convenient shopping and cuisine. Sleek apartments with natural light and breathtaking views.
22 Units Available
Bolton Hill
The Jordan
303 Mcmechen Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,250
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Every home at The Jordan was designed and built with you in mind. From the abundance of natural light that streams through its double-pane windows to the super efficient heating.
17 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
31 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,512
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,501
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
16 Units Available
Charles Village
Wyman Towers
3100 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
775 sqft
Catch the energy of Charles Village in this building located at 3100 St. Paul Street. Its location is convenient to the southern portion of the JHU campus and nearby Union Memorial Hospital.
37 Units Available
Bridgeview-Greenlawn
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$895
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
Located just minutes away from Downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, Rosemont Gardens offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes for rent.
17 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,295
452 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1150 sqft
Great location just minutes from the University of Baltimore, Peabody Institute, and the Walters Art Museum. Units feature one or two bedrooms. Community offers communal courtyard, fountain, and European feel.
7 Units Available
Madison Park
The Cecil
1123 North Eutaw Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,215
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today! Looking for a place to call home that has character and charm? Stop into this Baltimore Mid-Rise and view housing Selections that are full of history,
10 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,125
390 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,330
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1176 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
3 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore.
13 Units Available
Mount Vernon
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$995
393 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mount Vernon ApartmentsJust around the corner from restaurant row on Charles Street, the Walters Art Museum, Center Stage theater and minutes from the Inner Harbor, 611 Park Avenue combines great value with easy access to the best of Baltimore.
8 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,736
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
12 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,123
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,227
928 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
14 Units Available
Leakin Park
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$898
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,289
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
4 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,335
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1085 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
4 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,195
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Jefferson House
4 E 32nd St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$936
282 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charles Village Apartments ' Jefferson HouseJefferson House features studio and one bedroom apartment homes with heat and water included in the rent.
6 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Severn
701 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1166 sqft
The Severn, a historic high-rise apartment building that offers spacious apartment homes, is located just minutes away from everything.
5 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
301 North Charles
301 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,045
420 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
858 sqft
Elegant art deco-style architecture. Units have hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel kitchen appliances. This pet-friendly community has a gym and basketball court for tenants to use.
9 Units Available
Mount Vernon
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!