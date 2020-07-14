All apartments in Baltimore
Caral Gardens

402 Colleen Rd · (540) 418-1699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD 21229
Yale Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Caral Gardens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs. We are located walking distance to local elementary schools and minutes away from the highway for your convenience.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35
Deposit: $500 Standard deposit & 1 months rent deposit for conditional approval
Move-in Fees: $100 hold fee is included in the deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $250
fee:
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Akita, American Staffordshire Terrier/Bull Terrier (aka Pit Bull), Presa Canario, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, all Husky & Malamute breeds, Rottweiler, wolf, or any dog mixed with a restricted breed
Parking Details: Open street and lot parking. Street.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Caral Gardens have any available units?
Caral Gardens doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Caral Gardens have?
Some of Caral Gardens's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Caral Gardens currently offering any rent specials?
Caral Gardens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Caral Gardens pet-friendly?
Yes, Caral Gardens is pet friendly.
Does Caral Gardens offer parking?
Yes, Caral Gardens offers parking.
Does Caral Gardens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Caral Gardens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Caral Gardens have a pool?
No, Caral Gardens does not have a pool.
Does Caral Gardens have accessible units?
No, Caral Gardens does not have accessible units.
Does Caral Gardens have units with dishwashers?
No, Caral Gardens does not have units with dishwashers.

