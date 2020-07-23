/
Baltimore County
370 Apartments for rent in Baltimore County, MD
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,378
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
The Pointe at White Marsh
8501 Walther Blvd, Carney, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,032
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
900 sqft
Fantastic upgrades in this newly renovated community including energy-efficient windows, updated bathrooms and beautiful balconies. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, pool and fitness center. Dog park and playscape available.
The Apartments at Metro Centre
10500 Grand Central Avenue, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1048 sqft
Metro Crossing Apartments is located at 10209 Grand Central Avenue Owings Mills, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1240 sqft
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Woodridge Apartments
3901 Noyes Cir, Randallstown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,008
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1454 sqft
Quiet residential area next to Wildwood Park. Onsite amenities include a pool, fitness center, laundry service and playground. Easy access to both I-695 and I-795 highways.
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,223
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,353
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,902
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Windsor House
201 Middleway Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This community is in the Aero Acres area and only moments from Pulaski Highway and I-95. Residents have access to onsite laundry, playground and swimming pool. Units feature hardwood flooring and additional storage space.
Painters Mill Apartments
1 Mill Paint Ln, Owings Mills, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
1215 sqft
Situated with the Metro station and I-795 near by, these units provide an eat-in kitchen, cable, central air, major appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include pool, tennis court, car wash, and picnic pavilion.
Reisterstown
The Summit At Owings Mills
1 Meridian Ln, Reisterstown, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
1213 sqft
Award winning complex with beautifully designed buildings, surrounded by landscaped gardens. Amenities include an elevate swimming pool, fitness club and lounging deck. Located close to the Northwest Expressway, near Cherryvale Plaza Shopping Center.
Kingston Townhomes
736 W Kingsway Rd, Middle River, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1100 sqft
Three-bedroom townhomes with sunny eat-in kitchens, separate utility rooms, front and rear entrances, and off-street parking. Adjacent to Kingston Park. Easy access to I-695, I-95 and US 40. Near local transit, shopping, dining and recreation.
Chapel Valley Townhomes
8 Chapel Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1172 sqft
Spacious townhomes boast exceptional efficiency. Located right by a bus stop, and near a grocery store and several restaurants. Eat-in kitchens have dishwashers, microwaves and garbage disposal.
Lutherville - Timonium
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,232
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Harbor Point Estates
909 S Marlyn Ave, Essex, MD
2 Bedrooms
$994
795 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,241
980 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
The Commons at White Marsh
9901 Langs Rd, Middle River, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,025
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
980 sqft
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$981
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
910 sqft
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,178
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
962 sqft
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Lutherville - Timonium
Padonia Village Apartments
88 E Padonia Rd, Timonium, MD
Studio
$1,155
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,260
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1110 sqft
Apartments in this complex range from studio to three-bedroom units, featuring air-conditioning, private patio or balcony, and carpeting. Community amenities include on-site laundry, clubhouse, playground, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly, with 24-hour maintenance available.
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$945
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Foundry Centre
21 Garrison View Rd, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,762
1050 sqft
Stunning poolside homes with all modern conveniences: wooden cabinetry, large kitchens and sun-drizzled living spaces. Business center, clubhouse and dog park located on the site. Oversized closets and air conditioning. Close to Baltimore County schools.
Owings Park
9202 Owings Park Dr, Owings Mills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,383
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1076 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community offers easy access to Northwest Expressway and local malls. Residents live in units with laundry, dishwasher and walk-in closets. Communal pool, parking, car wash area and BBQ also available.
Southfield Apartments
4335 Bedrock Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful community is just a few minutes from White Marsh Mall and Nottingham Commons. Amenities include garage parking, swimming pool and a 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have stainless steel appliances and wood-burning fireplaces.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Baltimore County area include Towson University, Baltimore City Community College, University of Baltimore, Coppin State University, and Goucher College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Washington, Baltimore, Columbia, Silver Spring, and Glen Burnie have apartments for rent.
