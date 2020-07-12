/
cheswolde
328 Apartments for rent in Cheswolde, Baltimore, MD
7 Units Available
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
900 sqft
Pet-friendly community has swimming pool and on-site laundry. Units have air conditioning and well-appointed kitchens complete with dishwasher. Tenants enjoy internet access and 24-hour maintenance services.
11 Units Available
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
702 sqft
Situated on landscaped grounds just minutes from downtown Baltimore. One- and two-bedroom apartments with well-appointed kitchens, large closets and spacious balconies or patios. Property offers on-site fitness and leisure facilities and a 24-hour maintenance service.
5 Units Available
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,916
1508 sqft
Cats welcome in these one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments between Valley Stream and Fallstaff neighborhoods. Near RP Station - White Marsh public transit. Galley-style kitchens, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, playground and parking.
12 Units Available
Mt Washington
5801 Western Run Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1150 sqft
Brick-faced residence in tree-lined community near Western Run Park. Apartments range from studio to three-bedroom, and include built-in bookshelves, walk-in closets and private patio or balcony. Pets allowed. On-site laundry facilities, as well as communal grills.
1 Unit Available
6233 WOODCREST AVENUE
6233 Woodcrest Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1248 sqft
Super cute stone cottage on a corner lot in the heart of the awesome Cheswolde neighborhood! Stone's throw from Pikesville, Upper Park Heights, and Mt.
1 Unit Available
2709 Hanson Avenue
2709 Hanson Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 1; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 650; Parking: 2 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $995.00; IMRID8310
1 Unit Available
6111 Berkeley Avenue
6111 Berkeley Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 1200; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1450.00; IMRID10788
Results within 1 mile of Cheswolde
16 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,071
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,682
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
34 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
2 Units Available
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
8 Units Available
Ingram Manor
7301 Park Heights Avenue, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1383 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1750 sqft
Ingram Manor Apartments is located at 7301 Park Heights Avenue Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
6 Units Available
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
3 Units Available
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Gardens at Clarks offers the ideal combination of a peaceful setting just two shorts blocks away from the convenience of Reisterstown Road.
1 Unit Available
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
Renovated 1 BD Near Pikesville - Located in a great neighborhood. This 1 bedroom apt has full-size appliances in galley kitchen. Central air and heat! Washer and dryer in unit. Elevator in building. Contact us to schedule a visit. (RLNE2200525)
Contact for Availability
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1001 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
1 Unit Available
5802 Narcissus Ave Unit 2B
5802 Narcissus Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Beautifully Renovated 2 Bedroom Apartment on Quiet Block Property Highlights -Spacious Rooms -New Carpet -2 Level Apartment -Quiet Block -Large Backyard for Entertaining -Section 8 Accepted (RLNE5755880)
1 Unit Available
7035 Toby Drive
7035 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1298 sqft
2 bed/2 bath condo with office in friendly Baltimore neighborhood. Open floor plan with large windows creates a bright and airy atmosphere.
1 Unit Available
2733 MOORES VALLEY DR
2733 Moores Valley Drive, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
RARELY AVAILABLE! SPACIOUS 4 BR COLONIAL W/2 CAR GAR ON BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPED LOT. FORMAL LR & SEPARATE DR W/WOOD FLOORS. GRANITE KIT W/STAINLESS APPLIANCES OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE.
1 Unit Available
1983 Greenberry Rd
1983 Greenberry Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2036 sqft
1983 Greenberry Rd Available 08/15/20 Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome w/ W/D & CAC! Available 8/15 - Spacious Mt. Washington 3bd/2.5ba Townhome with Central Air and hardwood flooring in main level area. Separate dining room.
1 Unit Available
6727 EVANSTON ROAD
6727 Evanston Road, Pikesville, MD
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4282 sqft
Rare opportunity! This is a fully furnished single family home available for a 6 month rental in a prime neighborhood - The Parke at Mount Washington.
1 Unit Available
2149 WOODBOX LANE
2149 Woodbox Lane, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1315 sqft
spacious 2nd floor 2br/2ba + den condo in the falls. nicely maintained. eat-in kitchen and separate dining room. master suite includes walk-in closet and private bath. generous sized 2nd bathroom & hall bath. laundry room. large balcony.
1 Unit Available
6830 HAYLEY RIDGE WAY #B
6830 Hayley Ridge Way, Pikesville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
Gorgeous 2 bed, 2 bath condo with a loft now available for immediate rental! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, neutral paint and carpeting, cathedral ceilings, and natural light throughout! Washer/dryer in the unit, and the loft is
1 Unit Available
7045 TOBY DR #7045
7045 Toby Drive, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
This Rarely Available and Beautifully Updated True 3 Bedroom First Floor Unit Is Now Available and Ready For You To Move Right In! Enjoy This Main Level Condo with Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen with Granite and Stainless, Living Room
1 Unit Available
6624 CHIPPEWA DRIVE
6624 Chippewa Drive, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1514 sqft
IT ISN'T EVERYDAY THAT A PRIME PROPERTY BECOMES AVAILABLE FOR RENT AT SUCH AN AFFORDABLE PRICE!! SPACIOUS ROOMS. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BUILT-INS. FORMAL LIVING AND DINING ROOMS. DRIVEWAY IS LONG ENOUGH FOR 2 CARS. LOCATED ON A QUIET COURT.
