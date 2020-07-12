/
645 Apartments for rent in Frankford, Baltimore, MD
Kenilworth at Hazelwood & Windridge Apartments
5738 Cedonia Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
909 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1101 sqft
Situated near Cedonia Avenue and White Avenue, just a short distance away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Floor plans have large closets, custom window coverings and patios/balconies. Outdoor living includes pool and courtyard. Pet friendly.
Moravia Park
4409 Moravia Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,061
871 sqft
Moravia Park Apartments is located at 4409 Moravia Park Road Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Hamilton Springs
4808 Hamilton Ave 2D, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$983
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1082 sqft
This community's recently renovated apartments have in-unit laundry along with a patio or balcony. Shopping, dining and entertainment are all minutes away along Belair Road. This pet-friendly community also offers a pool and on-site laundry.
4231 Berger Ave
4231 Berger Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Spacious Baltimore Rowhome - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath rowhome will give you all the space you need along with all the updated appliances you want.
4304 Seidel Ave
4304 Seidel Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1116 sqft
BRAND NEW 4BED/2BATH home in East Baltimore - Brand New Modern 4 bedroom and 2 full Bathrooms house in East Baltimore. Home features; central heat and air conditioning, granite countertop, hardwood floors, spacious living & dining rooms.
5612 Frankford
5612 Frankford Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
Renovated 3 BD, 2 BA Townhome in Frankford - Move into this renovated townhome which features wood flooring, huge fenced backyard, washer and dryer, central AC and heat, and a fully finished basement! Just a quick hop on the Beltway to shopping,
4806 SIPPLE AVENUE
4806 Sipple Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$995
1568 sqft
WOW!! What an AWESOME Apartment!! Hardwood Floors throughout, renovated kitchen with new appliances and an updated bathroom. The living space will blow you away with generous bedroom size and a phenomenal living room .
4375 SHELDON AVE
4375 Sheldon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4375 SHELDON AVE in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
4813 GREENCREST ROAD
4813 Greencrest Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1024 sqft
Beautifully three level townhouse...with three bedrooms and one full and one half bath. (Small Dogs allowed, No cats, 2 year leases required, Credit score of 575 required, $4200 gross monthly income required)
4803 Aberdeen Avenue - 1
4803 Aberdeen Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1152 sqft
Make this beautifully designed, finished, and renovated house your home located in the Frankford community! This spacious unit features a large living area with open kitchen and dining area, signature SDI Design of the crafted kitchen island with
5507 BELAIR ROAD
5507 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1472 sqft
This could be used as a store front or business. and you could live upstairs. Would be great for Assisted living. It has a large living room area and a second room which could be office or dining room. Nice backyard with porch.
Hamilton Park
6136 Fairdel Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$828
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hamilton Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
3747 Lyndale Ave
3747 Lyndale Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Cozy 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Townhouse.. - Located near Sinclair Lane and Herring Run. Large living room leads into Dinning Room. Kitchen includes refrigerator, gas stove and plenty of cabinet space. Clean beige carpet thought out first and second floor.
3650 Chesterfield Ave
3650 Chesterfield Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
896 sqft
NEW 3BED/1.5BATH home in East Baltimore - Beautiful new renovated single family house with 3 large bedrooms and 1.5 modern Bathrooms.
3138 Kenyon Ave
3138 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2 BD / 1 BA Row Home in Belair - Edison with Fenced In Backyard - Accepting Vouchers - Charming row home in Belair – Edison. Move in ready. Close to stores, restaurants and shopping.
3100 Kentucky Ave
3100 Kentucky Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1816 sqft
View this End of Group home located in East Baltimore! This home offers great features that you will love.
5130 Belair Rd 1
5130 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Upgrade Appliances! Utilities Included! - Property Id: 196449 Immediately available! Fully renovated 1 bedroom apartments available, near county line on Belair and York Rds. Others available very soon.
3201 Clarence Ave
3201 Clarence Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,397
1288 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 1 Bath Rowhome - This 4 bedroom 1 bath home features updated flooring throughout. Kitchen is equipped with a gas range/stove and a full size refrigerator. Upper level features a small walk out deck.
5700 Radecke Ave 2 Bedrooms units
5700 Radecke Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$900
- 2 bedroom apartment one bath Bath Apartment Located in East Baltimore with laundry in building Flexible on CREDIT APPLY TODAY 443-330-6161 MULTIPLE UNITS AVAILABLE (RLNE5838658)
4000 Glenarm Avenue
4000 Glenarm Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1152 sqft
Updated and Spacious 3 Bedroom Town Home - Property Id: 294039 Nicely updated and Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom EOG TH in the Belmar area. Features a ground level concrete porch entrance leading into the freshly painted unit.
3001 Kenyon Ave
3001 Kenyon Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
990 sqft
Virtual Showings Available! View this end of group 2-bedroom row home located in East Baltimore! This home is fully renovated equipped with many amenities! With custom wall paint colors, beautiful new flooring, living and dining area, gorgeous
2502 ERDMAN AVE
2502 Erdman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3720 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Level 1 of this 3 unit home is available for rent! It features 2 bedooms and 1 full bath, the rooms are large and full of natural light. There is a sun room in the front of the unit, perfect for entertaining and relaxing and a private rear deck.
3101 BRENDAN AVENUE
3101 Brendan Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1900 sqft
Spacious end unit row home offers large living spaces and bedrooms on a quiet block in the Bel-air Edison neighborhood. The property features an open floor plan, practical layout, large garage , front and fenced in back yard, 3 bedrooms and 2.
4111 Eierman Ave
4111 Eierman Avenue, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1136 sqft
BELAIR EDISON - 3 Bedroom New rehab New appliance New cabinets Harwood flooring Front porch Breakfast nook Heat included Ceiling fans Mini Blinds Parking Pad Washer & Dryer hook up (RLNE5820879)
