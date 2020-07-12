/
/
/
fells point
Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:36 PM
220 Apartments for rent in Fells Point, Baltimore, MD
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
37 Units Available
1405 Point
1405 Point St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,636
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,690
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
957 sqft
Offering studios to three-bedroom apartments within steps of the waterfront and Central Plaza, with 9-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows. Convenient amenities include 24-hour concierge, valet dry-cleaning, pet services, and local retail discounts.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
24 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,695
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 12:21pm
14 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,799
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,339
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,114
1350 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified
1 of 52
Last updated July 12 at 12:39pm
32 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,585
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,157
1225 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,681
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,547
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 01:32pm
9 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,826
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2025 Eastern Avenue
2025 Eastern Avenue, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1820 sqft
2025 Eastern Avenue Available 08/20/20 4 Bedroom Townhome in Upper Fells Point - HARBOR VIEWS - Beautifully refinished 4 bedroom (plus den) townhome in Fells Point boasts an open floorplan with hardwood floors and an updated kitchen featuring
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1721 FLEET ST
1721 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Very nice clean apartment in the heart of Fells Point. Each Bedroom has its own ceramic bath. With in walking distance of JHH, 1/2 mile to the Downtown CBD, Approx 1.5 miles to Bayview Campus. Very accessible location and is very roommate friendly.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
310 S BROADWAY
310 South Broadway, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
5400 sqft
Renovated 1BR,1BA apartment in upper fells point, walk to major attractions in fells, parking on street (not reserved), hardwood floor, exposed brick, secured building, maids cleaning of entry way, washer/dryer available on site.
1 of 56
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
706 S BOND ST
706 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
Turn - key furnished rental at Dynamic Fell's Point - Harbor East Impressive 3 level home with garage parking and roof deck. hardwood floors throughout the open concept floor plan.
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
513 S REGESTER STREET
513 South Regester Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1272 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED FELLS POINT RENTAL - Available in Sept. 2 bed 2.5 bath FULLY RENOVATED Fells home. Hardwood flooring, SS appliances, private back patio, walk-able, spacious rooms, W/D upstairs for easy access and GREAT lighting.
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1400 LANCASTER STREET
1400 Lancaster Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1655 sqft
Don't miss this opportunity to lease this beautiful Condo in Baltimore's Harbor East neighborhood.
1 of 60
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
630 S WOLFE STREET
630 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2801 sqft
Expansive, true open concept home in the heart of historic Fells Point.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm
1 Unit Available
1405 Bank Street - HOUSE
1405 Bank Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
Large three bedroom two and a half bathroom property close to Little Italy and Fells Point renovated only a few years ago.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1823 ALICEANNA STREET
1823 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
750 sqft
Historic Fells Point Row House Located just Two blocks from Thames St. shops and restaurants. Home boasts Hardwood floors, Stainless Steel appliances and granite counter tops. Full Bath and Laundry on main level.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
702 S WOLFE STREET
702 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1002 sqft
2 LARGE BEDROOMS WITH 2 FULL ENSUITE BATHROOMS, LARGE LIGHT FILLED LIVING AND DINING AREA WITH HIGH CEILINGS, BRAND NEW IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER, BRAND NEW DISHWASHER UNIT, LARGE 14 X 12 DECK, SECURE ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE, GREAT LOCATION ONE BLOCK
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
1907 ALICEANNA STREET
1907 Aliceanna Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
900 sqft
A RECENT AND ATTRACTIVELY RENOVATED 2 LEVEL, SECOND FLOOR, APARTMENT FEATURING 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 AND 1/2 BATHROOMS, LOCATED IN A 2 UNIT BUILDING.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
316 BROADWAY #1ST FLOOR
316 South Broadway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,950
Newly renovated first-floor commercial space in Fells Point. Busy storefront location with great foot traffic. Wide open, deep space that awaits your business ideas.Turn key ready.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
1906 FLEET ST #3
1906 Fleet Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Great location in pet friendly Neighborhood in wonderful Fells Point. Walking distance to Restaurants/Art Galleries and night life. One mile from Johns Hopkins,Inner Harbor and Downtown CBD. You'll love this well lit adorable 3rd.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
726 S WOLFE STREET
726 South Wolfe Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1273 sqft
Quaint and charming, late Federal townhouse in the original Fells Point Historic District. It retains much of its colorfull character, i.e. random width pine floors and staircases. It features 2 bedrooms and 1 and half bathrooms.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
505 S BROADWAY
505 South Broadway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$2,000
Great location, very close to the new & improved Broadway market with a lot of walking traffic. It was a restaurant for many years but could be used for many other types of business. If interested please contact agent for showing instructions.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 01:30pm
1 Unit Available
507 S BROADWAY
507 South Broadway, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,300
Formally a Grocery/Convenience store now vacant, decent size 1st floor with large empty space on the 2nd floor. Please contact Listing agent for showings.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
829 S BOND STREET
829 South Bond Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2280 sqft
Are you looking for something cool with character and great updates? Well this is it! An amazing 4 bedrooms, 3 having their own fully updated private bathrooms (3.5 baths total). Has a great roof top deck (must have) and nice back yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
312 S BROADWAY
312 South Broadway, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 312 S BROADWAY in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
