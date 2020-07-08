2815 O Donnell Street - 3

Amenities
Bottom Floor, Left Side
On Site Parking
Only steps away from Canton Square and an EXCELLENT CHOICE FOR APARTMENT OR COMMERCIAL OFFICES. Totally Renovated units with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property is only steps away from Canton Square. All units feature: Central Air, Gas Heat, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, garbage disposal, Microwave, oven/range, Refrigerator and are Cable Ready.
Location is convenient to Towson, Catonsville, Reisterstown, White Marsh, Dundalk, Federal Hill, Hampden, Locust Point, Charles Village, John Hopkins, University of Maryland - Baltimore, Remington, Washington Village / Pigtown , Highlandtown, Patterson Park, Fells Point, Glen Burnie & More!