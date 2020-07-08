2815 O Donnell Street - 3

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Bottom Floor, Left Side

On Site Parking

Only steps away from Canton Square and an EXCELLENT CHOICE FOR APARTMENT OR COMMERCIAL OFFICES. Totally Renovated units with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property is only steps away from Canton Square. All units feature: Central Air, Gas Heat, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, garbage disposal, Microwave, oven/range, Refrigerator and are Cable Ready.



Location is convenient to Towson, Catonsville, Reisterstown, White Marsh, Dundalk, Federal Hill, Hampden, Locust Point, Charles Village, John Hopkins, University of Maryland - Baltimore, Remington, Washington Village / Pigtown , Highlandtown, Patterson Park, Fells Point, Glen Burnie & More!