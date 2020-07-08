All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:20 PM

2815 O Donnell Street - 3

2815 Odonnell St · No Longer Available
Location

2815 Odonnell St, Baltimore, MD 21224

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Bottom Floor, Left Side
On Site Parking
Only steps away from Canton Square and an EXCELLENT CHOICE FOR APARTMENT OR COMMERCIAL OFFICES. Totally Renovated units with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Property is only steps away from Canton Square. All units feature: Central Air, Gas Heat, Hardwood Floors, Washer/Dryer, Dishwasher, garbage disposal, Microwave, oven/range, Refrigerator and are Cable Ready.

Location is convenient to Towson, Catonsville, Reisterstown, White Marsh, Dundalk, Federal Hill, Hampden, Locust Point, Charles Village, John Hopkins, University of Maryland - Baltimore, Remington, Washington Village / Pigtown , Highlandtown, Patterson Park, Fells Point, Glen Burnie & More!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 have any available units?
2815 O Donnell Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 have?
Some of 2815 O Donnell Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
2815 O Donnell Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2815 O Donnell Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.

