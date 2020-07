Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking garage internet access package receiving valet service cats allowed dogs allowed 24hr maintenance pet friendly

Nestled atop eight floors of above-ground parking, The Redwood offers residents breathtaking views, serene surroundings, and exclusive amenities. Whatever you imagined about Baltimore City living, THIS is even better: a 24-hour fitness center, broadband internet access in every apartment, a short walk to the Light Rail, MARC train, Camden Yards, Hippodrome and Inner Harbor, plus our relaxing imaginative skydeck, The Park on Nine. Does it get any better than this? We don't think so either.