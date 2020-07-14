All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:39 AM

The Morison

18 West Madison Street · (410) 892-1494
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 West Madison Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 203 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,179

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 380 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 370 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Morison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
oven
recently renovated
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
cats allowed
accessible
parking
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bbq/grill
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
The Morison is a freestanding mansion turned apartment community located in Mt. Vernon. This historical property was originally constructed in 1852 as a private residence for Nathaniel Holmes Morison (1850-1890). We are pleased to offer studio and one-bedroom apartment homes featuring wood floors, custom cabinetry, and washer/dryer. The Morison is also suited with a convenient on-site dog park for your four-legged friends. Make your mark on history by being the very first residents at this luxurious location.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500-$1000
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25- $50/mo per pet
restrictions: Some breed restrictions apply. Inquire within or please call our Leasing Office for complete Pet Policy information.
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Street. Street parking is available to those residents that opt not to rent a parking space on site. Please call for parking information. Surface lot, assigned. Street parking is available to those residents that opt not to rent a parking space on site. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Morison have any available units?
The Morison has 3 units available starting at $1,179 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Morison have?
Some of The Morison's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Morison currently offering any rent specials?
The Morison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Morison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Morison is pet friendly.
Does The Morison offer parking?
Yes, The Morison offers parking.
Does The Morison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Morison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Morison have a pool?
No, The Morison does not have a pool.
Does The Morison have accessible units?
Yes, The Morison has accessible units.
Does The Morison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Morison has units with dishwashers.
