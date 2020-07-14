Amenities
Pangea Pines in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Baltimore, MD features amenities like Phone Entry Intercom, Parking, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, and On-Site Laundry. The apartments in this 124-unit building may include Central AC, Balcony, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, and Eat-In Kitchen. Walking distance to Northern High School, Eagle Mart, and Hepp Park. Easily accessible via Pioneer & Fleetwood Lewis and Due Plymouth CityLink RED Bus Lines.
