Baltimore, MD
Pangea Pines
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Pangea Pines

6502 McClean Blvd · (410) 709-3063
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6502 McClean Blvd, Baltimore, MD 21214
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2209-A3 · Avail. now

$980

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 925 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pangea Pines.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
alarm system
bike storage
courtyard
internet access
online portal
Pangea Pines in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Baltimore, MD features amenities like Phone Entry Intercom, Parking, Pre-Wired Phone/Cable, and On-Site Laundry. The apartments in this 124-unit building may include Central AC, Balcony, Hardwood Floors, Granite Counters, and Eat-In Kitchen. Walking distance to Northern High School, Eagle Mart, and Hepp Park. Easily accessible via Pioneer & Fleetwood Lewis and Due Plymouth CityLink RED Bus Lines.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: outside patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Pangea Pines have any available units?
Pangea Pines has a unit available for $980 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Pangea Pines have?
Some of Pangea Pines's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pangea Pines currently offering any rent specials?
Pangea Pines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pangea Pines pet-friendly?
Yes, Pangea Pines is pet friendly.
Does Pangea Pines offer parking?
Yes, Pangea Pines offers parking.
Does Pangea Pines have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pangea Pines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pangea Pines have a pool?
No, Pangea Pines does not have a pool.
Does Pangea Pines have accessible units?
No, Pangea Pines does not have accessible units.
Does Pangea Pines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Pangea Pines has units with dishwashers.
