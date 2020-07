Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel ice maker oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill bike storage garage package receiving yoga conference room game room green community internet access pool table shuffle board smoke-free community

Uniquely positioned at the nexus of Baltimore’s three most vibrant areas: Harbor East, Fell’s Point and Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, 1405 Point Waterfront Apartments offers the best of all worlds. Walking distance to John Hopkins Carey School of Business, Morgan Stanley, and Exelon, you’ll be close to the office, but even closer to the water – priorities as they should be! Whether you’re looking for restaurants or farmers markets; fashion shows or art films, you’ll be a stone’s throw from it all. Of course, we won’t blame you if you stay home and make your own scene. Our pet-friendly community offers an array of best-in-class amenities such as a roof top terrace with grilling stations and a resort style swimming pool, state of the art fitness center, community lounge with gaming for entertaining, and much more!