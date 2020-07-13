All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:15 AM

The Residences at 300 St. Paul

300 St Paul Pl · (410) 618-0826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 St Paul Pl, Baltimore, MD 21202
Downtown Baltimore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 321 · Avail. now

$1,135

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 416 · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1011 · Avail. now

$1,345

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 901 · Avail. now

$1,630

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 520 · Avail. now

$1,845

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1110 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Residences at 300 St. Paul.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
basketball court
bbq/grill
bike storage
bocce court
business center
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
game room
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
putting green
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Can’t tour in person? Take advantage of our FaceTime tours and schedule with leasing today!

The best of modern living in the heart of downtown Baltimore!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.25x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $500. Ask about our partnership with Rhino that replaces the need for an upfront deposit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per month
restrictions:
Dogs
restrictions: Certain aggressive dog breed restrictions
Parking Details: Limited on-site garage parking.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Residences at 300 St. Paul have any available units?
The Residences at 300 St. Paul has 6 units available starting at $1,135 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does The Residences at 300 St. Paul have?
Some of The Residences at 300 St. Paul's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Residences at 300 St. Paul currently offering any rent specials?
The Residences at 300 St. Paul is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Residences at 300 St. Paul pet-friendly?
Yes, The Residences at 300 St. Paul is pet friendly.
Does The Residences at 300 St. Paul offer parking?
Yes, The Residences at 300 St. Paul offers parking.
Does The Residences at 300 St. Paul have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Residences at 300 St. Paul offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Residences at 300 St. Paul have a pool?
No, The Residences at 300 St. Paul does not have a pool.
Does The Residences at 300 St. Paul have accessible units?
Yes, The Residences at 300 St. Paul has accessible units.
Does The Residences at 300 St. Paul have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Residences at 300 St. Paul has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Residences at 300 St. Paul?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

