Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:10 AM

Camden Court

Open Now until 6pm
300 W Lombard St · (410) 348-7782
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1209 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 412 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft

Unit 908 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,405

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 1005 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

Unit 1214 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,520

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft

See 17+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1001 · Avail. now

$2,365

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. now

$2,365

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Unit 501 · Avail. now

$2,490

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Camden Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
carpet
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
doorman
internet access
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit and an open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Enjoy our welcoming clubhouse featuring a fitness center, business center, coffee and tea bar, and dog wash station. For your convenience, we also offer a controlled access building with a doorman and concierge service, valet dry cleaning service, bicycle storage, garage and off-street parking, and on-site management and maintenance teams. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Camden Court Apartments!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $100 pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 pet
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds, 50 lbs
Parking Details: Assigned Parking Garage Parking: $175.
Storage Details: Bike Storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Camden Court have any available units?
Camden Court has 30 units available starting at $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does Camden Court have?
Some of Camden Court's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Camden Court currently offering any rent specials?
Camden Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Camden Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Camden Court is pet friendly.
Does Camden Court offer parking?
Yes, Camden Court offers parking.
Does Camden Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Camden Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Camden Court have a pool?
No, Camden Court does not have a pool.
Does Camden Court have accessible units?
Yes, Camden Court has accessible units.
Does Camden Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Camden Court has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Camden Court?
Add a Message
