Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking 24hr gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge bike storage business center clubhouse doorman internet access

Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit and an open design, creating the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining! Enjoy our welcoming clubhouse featuring a fitness center, business center, coffee and tea bar, and dog wash station. For your convenience, we also offer a controlled access building with a doorman and concierge service, valet dry cleaning service, bicycle storage, garage and off-street parking, and on-site management and maintenance teams. Call our friendly leasing staff today to schedule a personal tour of your new home at Camden Court Apartments!