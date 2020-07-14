Camden Court

1 of 68
VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft
$1,400
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 676 sqft
$1,405
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft
$1,520
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft
$1,520
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 798 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft
$2,365
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft
$2,490
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft