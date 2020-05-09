All apartments in Cambridge
52 Maple Ave
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:20 AM

52 Maple Ave

52 Maple Avenue · (617) 401-9292
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

52 Maple Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02139
Mid-Cambridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom. New gut-rehab, one of Cambridge's most desirable streets. All new systems. Designer K with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top &amp; ceramic tiled back splash, double sink, recessed &amp; under cabinet lighting; marble &amp; ceramic tile baths. Washer/dryer in unit. New &amp; original refinished hardwood floors, designer Schlage hardware on solid doors, custom dental moldings &amp; new windows. Extra wide front &amp; back staircases. Phone/cable h/up all rooms. Intercom. Quality craftsmanship with high end finishes. (Ref 132104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Maple Ave have any available units?
52 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
What amenities does 52 Maple Ave have?
Some of 52 Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 52 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
52 Maple Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 52 Maple Ave offer parking?
No, 52 Maple Ave does not offer parking.
Does 52 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 52 Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 52 Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 52 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 52 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
