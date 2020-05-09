52 Maple Ave

Amenities
3 bedroom. New gut-rehab, one of Cambridge's most desirable streets. All new systems. Designer K with stainless steel appliances, granite counter top & ceramic tiled back splash, double sink, recessed & under cabinet lighting; marble & ceramic tile baths. Washer/dryer in unit. New & original refinished hardwood floors, designer Schlage hardware on solid doors, custom dental moldings & new windows. Extra wide front & back staircases. Phone/cable h/up all rooms. Intercom. Quality craftsmanship with high end finishes. (Ref 132104)