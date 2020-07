Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry oven range stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access accessible lobby

Experience Cambridge living at Charles Passage. The professional leasing staff is ready to show you our community. Featuring 2 to 3 bedroom apartments. At Charles Passage, you'll have access to top features and amenities. Some of these include: washers and dryers, granite countertops, and convenient on-site parking options. Contact us today to learn more about our community and find your new place at Charles Passage.