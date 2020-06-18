All apartments in Cambridge
326 Malden
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

326 Malden

326 Walden Street · No Longer Available
Location

326 Walden Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
Neighborhood Nine

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Bus: 134  Riverside Ave @ Carolina St (0.66 mi)Bus: 108  Highland Ave @ Emerald St (0.40 mi)Bus: 100  Fellsway @ Malden St (0.07 mi)Bus: 101  Salem St @ Fellsway Garage (0.29 mi)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 326 Malden have any available units?
326 Malden doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cambridge, MA.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cambridge Rent Report.
Is 326 Malden currently offering any rent specials?
326 Malden isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 326 Malden pet-friendly?
No, 326 Malden is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cambridge.
Does 326 Malden offer parking?
Yes, 326 Malden does offer parking.
Does 326 Malden have units with washers and dryers?
No, 326 Malden does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 326 Malden have a pool?
No, 326 Malden does not have a pool.
Does 326 Malden have accessible units?
No, 326 Malden does not have accessible units.
Does 326 Malden have units with dishwashers?
No, 326 Malden does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 326 Malden have units with air conditioning?
No, 326 Malden does not have units with air conditioning.
