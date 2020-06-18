Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Cambridge
Find more places like 208 Mount Auburn.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Cambridge, MA
/
208 Mount Auburn
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
208 Mount Auburn
208 Mount Auburn Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cambridge
See all
West Cambridge
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
208 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge, MA 02138
West Cambridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 86 16 Eliot St (0.46 mi)Bus: 66 JFK St @ Eliot St (0.48 mi)Bus: 72/75 Concord Ave @ Craigie St (0.36 mi)Bus: 73 Mt Auburn St @ Sparks St (0.06 mi)Bus: 77 Massachusetts Ave @ Waterhouse St (0.50 mi)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 208 Mount Auburn have any available units?
208 Mount Auburn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Cambridge, MA
.
How much is rent in Cambridge, MA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Cambridge Rent Report
.
Is 208 Mount Auburn currently offering any rent specials?
208 Mount Auburn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Mount Auburn pet-friendly?
No, 208 Mount Auburn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Cambridge
.
Does 208 Mount Auburn offer parking?
No, 208 Mount Auburn does not offer parking.
Does 208 Mount Auburn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Mount Auburn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Mount Auburn have a pool?
No, 208 Mount Auburn does not have a pool.
Does 208 Mount Auburn have accessible units?
No, 208 Mount Auburn does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Mount Auburn have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Mount Auburn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 208 Mount Auburn have units with air conditioning?
No, 208 Mount Auburn does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Charles Chauncy
1 Chauncy Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Vox on Two
223 Concord Turnpike Ave
Cambridge, MA 02140
Chroma
240 Sidney St
Cambridge, MA 02139
Avalon North Point
100 Cambridgeside Pl
Cambridge, MA 02142
Market Central
425 Massachusetts Ave
Cambridge, MA 02139
Watermark Kendall East
300 Kendall St
Cambridge, MA 02142
Axiom Apartment Homes
33 Rogers Street
Cambridge, MA 02142
Wendell Terrace
19 Wendell Street
Cambridge, MA 02138
Similar Pages
Cambridge 1 Bedrooms
Cambridge 2 Bedrooms
Cambridge Apartments with Parking
Cambridge Luxury Places
Cambridge Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Boston, MA
Quincy, MA
Lowell, MA
Worcester, MA
Providence, RI
Brookline, MA
Framingham, MA
Waltham, MA
Somerville, MA
Manchester, NH
Malden, MA
Medford, MA
Weymouth Town, MA
Nashua, NH
Newton, MA
Revere, MA
Marlborough, MA
Haverhill, MA
Arlington, MA
Brockton, MA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Cambridge
East Cambridge
Cambridgeport
Neighborhood Nine
Mid Cambridge
Riverside
West Cambridge
Aggasiz Harvard University
Apartments Near Colleges
Hult International Business School
Harvard University
Lesley University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Rhode Island College