All apartments in Brookline
Find more places like 5 Greenway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brookline, MA
/
5 Greenway
Last updated June 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

5 Greenway

5 Greenway Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Brookline
See all
Coolidge Corner
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5 Greenway Court, Brookline, MA 02446
Coolidge Corner

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Bus: 65  Washington St @ Griggs Rd (0.48 mi)Bus: 66  Harvard St @ Beacon St (0.06 mi)Tram: C  Coolidge Corner (0.09 mi)Tram: B  Harvard Avenue (0.68 mi)

Terms: Fee Payor: Landlord 50%,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5 Greenway have any available units?
5 Greenway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brookline, MA.
Is 5 Greenway currently offering any rent specials?
5 Greenway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5 Greenway pet-friendly?
No, 5 Greenway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brookline.
Does 5 Greenway offer parking?
No, 5 Greenway does not offer parking.
Does 5 Greenway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5 Greenway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5 Greenway have a pool?
No, 5 Greenway does not have a pool.
Does 5 Greenway have accessible units?
No, 5 Greenway does not have accessible units.
Does 5 Greenway have units with dishwashers?
No, 5 Greenway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5 Greenway have units with air conditioning?
No, 5 Greenway does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St
Brookline, MA 02445
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Beacon Fairbanks Manor
1539 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
Harvard Terrace
40 Harvard Avenue
Brookline, MA 02446
1111 Beacon St. Apartments
1111 Beacon Street
Brookline, MA 02446
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St
Brookline, MA 02446
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St
Brookline, MA 02446
Green Street
15 Green Street
Brookline, MA 02446

Similar Pages

Brookline 1 BedroomsBrookline 2 Bedrooms
Brookline Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrookline Apartments with Parking
Brookline Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Boston, MACambridge, MAQuincy, MALowell, MAWorcester, MAProvidence, RIFramingham, MAWaltham, MA
Somerville, MAManchester, NHMalden, MAMedford, MAWeymouth Town, MANashua, NHNewton, MARevere, MA
Marlborough, MAHaverhill, MAArlington, MABrockton, MAWoburn, MAFall River, MAWatertown Town, MAWarwick, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Coolidge Corner
Brookline Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Rhode Island CollegeProvidence College
Becker CollegeHult International Business School
Berklee College of Music