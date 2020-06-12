/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:45 PM
234 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Brookline Village
19 Units Available
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,370
1779 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
$
Coolidge Corner
216 Units Available
Dexter Park
175 Freeman St, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,100
1170 sqft
If your ideal living environment encompasses a mixture of urban and suburban surroundings, the homes at Dexter Park are exactly what you need.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:44am
$
Coolidge Corner
Contact for Availability
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road, Brookline, MA
The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal-sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen, and a porch/sun room.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Coolidge Corner
9 Units Available
1443 Beacon Street
1443 Beacon St, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$6,275
1355 sqft
This luxury apartment community provides residents with a fitness center, pool, sundeck and underground parking. Apartment features include hardwood flooring granite countertops and fireplaces. Just a short drive to Coolidge Corner Theater and Griggs Park.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
127 Beaconsfield Rd v
127 Beaconsfield Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Laundry in unit, Near T, BC, Longwood, BU - Property Id: 297511 - Available 9/1 - Rarely available! End-unit, multi-level 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms townhouse. Sun-washed through central skylight and windows on three walls.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
79 Brook St 3R
79 Brook St, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
980 sqft
Unit 3R Available 09/01/20 Brookline Village 3 Bed; W/D in Unit, Porch 9/1 - Property Id: 297029 Deceptively underpriced 3 bedroom unit in Brookline Village. Easy access to Longwood Medical Area, Coolidge Corner, and the C / D lines.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
5 Smythe St. 1S
5 Smythe Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
500500 sqft
JUNE 1 * RENOVATED 3 BR/2 BATH * BROOKLINE VILLAGE - Property Id: 272466 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.) PLEASE CONTACT ME and I'LL BE HAPPY to SEND it to YOU. Available NOW (JUNE).
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cleveland Circle
1 Unit Available
27 Strathmore Rd 2vc
27 Strathmore Road, Brookline, MA
Heat/hot water inc, Near T(Green C), Longwood, BU - Property Id: 205076 - Available 9/1/2020 - Video tour AVAILABLE! - Heat/hot water included - Parking for rent may be available - Near T (Green C/D) - Lovely private Porch - Home office or can be
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
33 Addington Rd 3
33 Addington Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1150 sqft
Unit 3 Available 09/01/20 Rarely Available Beautiful 3 Bed - Updated, 9/1 - Property Id: 283958 Beautiful and rarely available 3 bedroom unit in Brookline's quietest neighborhood - fully updated kitchen and bathroom, tons of light from large
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
40 Park st B
40 Park St, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Unit B Available 09/01/20 3 bed Coolidge Corner! In unit washer/dryer - Property Id: 282332 NO BROKER FEE! Affordable garden level 3 bedroom in Coolidge Expansive living space, kitchen with dishwasher, and washer dryer in unit.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
101 MONMOUTH ST. 301S
101 Monmouth St, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
1481 sqft
Unit 301S Available 07/15/20 ** Mod 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath ** Concierge ** A/C ** - Property Id: 174201 Available JULY 15. Spacious BROOKLINE 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH. 3RD FLOOR Unit (Elevator) with BALCONY. LONGWOOD / COOLIDGE CORNER Area. SWIMMING POOL.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
69 Babcock St. 2S
69 Babcock St, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
900 sqft
Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 COOLIDGE CORNER 3 BR/2 BATH * MOD KITCHEN & BATHS - Property Id: 206663 *** VIDEO TOUR of this APARTMENT Available *** (and of Many of My Other Apartment Listings, too.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
81 Gibbs St. 2S
81 Gibbs St, Brookline, MA
Unit 2S Available 09/01/20 ** SEPT. ** 5 BR / 2 BATH ** A/C ** W/D in UNIT ** - Property Id: 211983 Available SEPTEMBER 1. BROOKLINE / 2 Blocks to PACKARD'S CORNER in ALLSTON. 5 BEDROOMS / 2 FULL BATHS. CENTRAL AIR. WASHER DRYER in UNIT.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Brookline Village
1 Unit Available
37 Brington Rd 1
37 Brington Rd, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1100 sqft
Unit 1 Available 09/01/20 Wonderful 3 Bed w/ Private Outdoor Space - 9/1 - Property Id: 278573 Rare opportunity for a true home in Brookline Village - Virtual tour available! Spacious and home-y floor of a two family tucked behind Brookline High
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1519 Beacon St Apt 9
1519 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Available 09/01/20 - Four bedroom apartment for rent on Beacon street in Brookline. - Two bathrooms. - Great Coolidge Corner location. - Very spacious. - Sunny. - Eat-in kitchen. - Dishwasher. - Laundry in building. - Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
46 Powell St Apt 7
46 Powell St, Brookline, MA
Available 09/01/20 - Four bedroom apartment for rent on Powell street in Brookline. - Great location just off Beacon street. - Very spacious. - Sunny. - Balcony. - Eat-in kitchen. - Dishwasher. - Laundry in building. - Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Chestnut Hill
1 Unit Available
20 Eliot St Apt 2R
20 Eliot Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
Available 08/01/20 - Three bedroom apartment in a house for rent on Eliot Street in Brookline's Chestnut Hill Area. - Great condition. - Dining Room - Lots of closet space. - Laundry in building. - Parking included. - Small Dog and Cat friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
157 Thorndike St Apt 7
157 Thorndike St, Brookline, MA
Available 09/01/20 - Four bedroom apartment on Thorndike Street in Brookline. - Close to the T stop and BU. - Plenty of extra storage room. - Big balcony. - Two full bathrooms. - Eat-in kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
154 Thorndike St Apt 5
154 Thorndike St, Brookline, MA
Available 09/01/20 - Four bedroom apartment for rent in Brighton. - Close to public transportation. - Laundry in building. - Hardwood floors throughout. - Heat and hot water included. - - - Available for 09/01 (RLNE5524914)
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
1203 Beacon St Apt 7
1203 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
Available 09/01/20 - Four Bedroom apartment for rent on Beacon street in Brookline - Recently renovated. - Two Full Bathrooms. - Fully equipped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - - - Available for September 1st move-in. (RLNE5513435)
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
148 Thorndike St
148 Thorndike Street, Brookline, MA
Available 09/01/20 - Spacious townhouse - Multiple bathrooms - Deck/Backyard - - - Available for 09/01 Email through this posting to set up a showing. Thank you! (RLNE5516076)
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
191 Winthrop Rd Apt 11
191 Winthrop Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
- Four Bedroom apartment for rent on Winthrop road in Brookline - Updated. - Two Full Bathrooms. - Fully equipped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - - - Available for March 1st (RLNE5524960)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Washington Square
1 Unit Available
191 Winthrop Rd Apt 9
191 Winthrop Rd, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 - Four Bedroom apartment for rent on Winthrop road in Brookline - Renovated. - Two Full Bathrooms. - Fully equiped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - - - Available for September 1st move-in. (RLNE5513448)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coolidge Corner
1 Unit Available
73 Thatcher St Apt 32
73 Thatcher Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/01/20 - Four Bedroom apartment for rent on Thatcher street in Brookline - Balcony - Two Full Bathrooms. - Fully equiped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - - - Available for September 1st move-in. (RLNE5495720)
