apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:32 PM
169 Apartments for rent in Brookline, MA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Longwood Towers
20 Chapel St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,995
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,190
1152 sqft
Units feature Energy Star Appliances, fresh renovations, and more. Community includes 24-hour maintenance, easy access to walkable amenities, and rolling green landscaping. Located close to the Green Line T stop and Longwood Medical.
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
14 Units Available
Brookline Village
Avalon at Chestnut Hill
160 Boylston St, Brookline, MA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,109
1130 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,237
1322 sqft
Handsome apartments with elegant interiors, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 miles outside Boston. 24-hour fitness center, playground and pool. Furnished units available!
Last updated July 10 at 06:49pm
24 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
222-230 Babcock Street Apartments
230 Babcock Street, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,800
408 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,400
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
700 sqft
Modern garden-style homes with hardwood floors, spacious closets and air conditioning. Residents have access to on-site laundry and free parking. Ten minutes away from Commonwealth Avenue.
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
11 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
St. Paul Gardens
70 Saint Paul Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,625
493 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,025
740 sqft
Convenient to Parsons Field, Landmark Center and Emmanuel College, this community offers residents on-site laundry, controlled-access, online payment options and Zip Car access. Apartments include hardwood flooring, cable and a full range of appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
3 Units Available
Coolidge Corner
Hamilton Road Apartments
26 Hamilton Road, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1540 sqft
The residences at 24-26 Hamilton Road offer a very rare four-bedroom layout with equal sized bedrooms. In addition to their spacious bedrooms, each apartment features two full bathrooms, a large living room, eat-in kitchen and a porch/sun.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
Marion Square
77 Marion Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,760
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Marion Square - Property Id: 313845 In unit laundry, quartz countertops, stainless appliances, central air, bamboo floors- what's not to like! Pets at an additional fee and garage parking based on availability.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
66 Marshal St 6
66 Marshal St, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1089 sqft
Unit 6 Available 09/01/20 Luxury Finishes in Longwood - Parking Incl.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
20 Chapel St A508
20 Chapel Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$3,435
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 bed quick walk to Longwood - Property Id: 261658 Great mix of modern and classic with this gorgeous Brookline 1 bed apartment less than a 10 minute walk to Longwood Medical area.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Brookline
69 Sherman Rd
69 Sherman Road, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,340
785 sqft
Chestnut Hill 1 bed duplex - Property Id: 256953 Live in beautiful and serene Chestnut Hill with easy access to I-95, Rt.9, and Downtown Boston.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
191 Winthrop Rd Apt 9
191 Winthrop Rd, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,300
1000 sqft
Available 09/01/20 - Four Bedroom apartment for rent on Winthrop road in Brookline - Renovated. - Two Full Bathrooms. - Fully equiped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - - - Available for September 1st move-in. (RLNE5513448)
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
1600 Beacon St Apt 609
1600 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
$2,450
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1600 Beacon St Available 09/01/20 Beautiful 6th floor unit in the stunning Washington on the Square condo building. The open kitchen showcases granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and cherry wood cabinets.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
100 Summit Ave.
100 Summit Avenue, Brookline, MA
4 Bedrooms
$6,300
2765 sqft
Four bedroom, 2.5 bath single family with a 2 car garage and ample parking for August 1. Many updates including refinished hardwood floors, new baths and CENTRAL AIR. Laundry in master bath. Working fireplace. Huge deck and yard.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
94 University Rd.
94 University Road, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1104 sqft
Stunning and bright 2BR/2Bath on University Rd. (quiet, tree-lined residential street) close to public transportation.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
14 Homer Street
14 Homer Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$3,695
1500 sqft
This completely renovated duplex apartment has lovely hardwood floors throughout the 1st floor, carpeted finished basement perfect for family room, spare bedroom, home office, etc.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1265 Beacon St.
1265 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1232 sqft
Huge 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline - Property Id: 298988 Beautifully renovated 2 bed 2 bath in Brookline TONS of space- huge living room with balcony overlooking Beacon St.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
1601 Beacon St 301
1601 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1553 sqft
Unit 301 Available 09/01/20 Sprawling Brookline Luxury Condominium - Property Id: 296627 The only rental unit available in Washington Square's landmark Knickerbocker building. Located at 1601 Beacon St.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
26 Glen Rd
26 Glen Road, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2090 sqft
Incredibly Maintained Furnished Longwood House - Property Id: 307181 An incredible find for the right people - fully furnished and fully equipped; bring your suitcase only! Large and inviting home ~20 minute walk to Longwood hospitals and the D
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
10 Park St
10 Park Street, Brookline, MA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
Available 08/01/20 Renovated 3 bed in Brookline- NO BROKER FEE* - Property Id: 302526 Updated 3 bed 1 bath in Brookline Separate living room with hardwood floors Renovated kitchen and bath Laundry IN UNIT Deck space Parking spot available to
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
1203 Beacon St Apt 7
1203 Beacon Street, Brookline, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,800
Available 09/01/20 - Four Bedroom apartment for rent on Beacon street in Brookline - Recently renovated. - Two Full Bathrooms. - Fully equipped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - - - Available for September 1st move-in. (RLNE5513435)
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
73 Thatcher St Apt 32
73 Thatcher Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
Available 09/01/20 - Four Bedroom apartment for rent on Thatcher street in Brookline - Balcony - Two Full Bathrooms. - Fully equiped kitchen. - Hardwood floors throughout. - - - Available for September 1st move-in. (RLNE5495720)
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Washington Square
252 Mason Ter.
252 Mason Terrace, Brookline, MA
Studio
$1,700
400 sqft
Terms: One year lease
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Coolidge Corner
55 Harvard Ave.
55 Harvard Avenue, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom, Coolidge Corner, 7 Minutes to the C or D line, Prof Managed Building, On-site super, Landscaped Courtyard, Quiet Street with a park, Hardwood floors throughout, Great light, Lots of closet space. Bedrooms have air conditioners.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Brookline Village
45 Bowker St.
45 Bowker Street, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1200 sqft
First floor two bedroom apt. with formal dining room with built-ins and ornamental fireplace. Crown molding. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT. Eat in kitchen with dishwasher. Ceiling fans. Sitting area in entry hall. Hardwood floors. First and last months rent.
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Cleveland Circle
29 Englewood Ave.
29 Englewood Avenue, Brookline, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
800 sqft
This charming apartment is on the first floor of a professionally managed condo complex. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout with new appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen.
